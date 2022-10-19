As a high school junior, Allison Horick is the most experienced singles player in the New Oxford girls' tennis lineup.
Her first taste of postseason tennis came in 2020 when the Colonials were unceremoniously dumped out of the District 3, Class 3A girls’ tennis tournament by perennial powerhouse Hershey, 5-0.
Fast forward a year and Horick led a young, upstart group of Colonials' players to the District 3 semifinals, ousting Hershey along the way. While New Oxford eventually fell in the semifinals of that tournament, it set the tone for what was to come.
On Tuesday, Horick and her Colonials teammates made history, toppling six-time defending champion Manheim Township, 3-2, to win the first district championship in school history.
“It’s been great,” Horick said of watching the program grow. “I’m glad that we got this opportunity to make it this far. Last year was really great motivation because we knew that we could make it here as long as we worked at it. So it was nice that the work paid.
New Oxford (19-0) coach Travis Martin said the groundwork for the district title came long before any of the current group were in high school.
“I think it started years and years ago,” he said. “I mean, back when I had most of them in first, second grade playing in the junior tennis program. And just seeing the growth, you just knew that was going to be a special group if they stayed together.
The Blue Streaks (12-1) came into the contest winners of 11 of the last 14 district championships, and they didn’t go down easy.
New Oxford star sophomore Anya Rosenbach dominated the first singles match against Kayla Kurtz, 6-1, 6-0, to give the Colonials a 1-0 lead. Then the doubles team of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss made it 2-0 with a 6-0, 6-0 straight-set win.
But Manheim Township battled back. Second doubles pair Maya Lamichane and Camille Honrade got the Streaks on the board with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Emory Miller-Kellner and Anne Socks. Then when freshman Haley Miller closed out a 6-2, 6-2 win over Horick in second doubles, the match was tied at 2-2.
That brought the match, and the gold, down to New Oxford sophomore Kaelyn Balko and Manheim Township junior Jade Miller.
Balko started the match strongly, taking a 3-0 lead in the first set. But Miller buckled down and came all the way back for a 6-4 set one victory.
“I got way too confident in myself,” Balko set of a first-set falter. “I tried to overhit. I over-stepped everything or under-stepped things and just wasn’t moving as well.”
Miller carried that momentum into the second set and led 4-3 on serve with a chance to go up a break. But Balko dug in. She broke Miller’s serve then held her own serve and went on to win the set, 7-5. That set up a third and decisive set for the gold.
“That’s just Kae Balko,” Martin said of her resolve. “That’s what I have to say. She did it herself. I’m speechless with that. But the first thing that comes to mind is ‘that’s Kae Balko.’ It’s grit. It’s determination.”
The comeback seemed to have rustled Miller, who was never quite herself the rest of the match. Balko went on to dominate the third and final set, taking it 6-0 and letting lose a flurry of emotions after the final point.
“I was excited, nervous, overwhelmed for sure,” Balko said of what was going through her head when the match ended. “I didn’t know how to react other than I just cried. That’s all I could do.”
As Balko put the finishing touches on her historic comeback victory, each one of her teammates watched on from above in Hershey Racquet Club, shouting words of encouragement. That unity is something that Martin says sets his team apart.
“It’s grit. It’s scrappy. It’s New Oxford tennis,” he said. ‘We’re hard-nosed, blue collared type of kids, and they play that way. They play with grit and they don’t give up.”
What the future holds for the Colonials in the PIAA tournament is anyone’s guess. But regardless of the outcome, the team will be remembered in New Oxford history for years to come.
PIAA District 3, Class 3A Girls Tennis Championship
New Oxford 3, Manheim Township 2
Singles: 1) Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Kayla Kurtz 6-1, 6-0; 2) Haley Miller (MT) d. Allison Horick 6-3, 6-2; 3) Kaelyn Balko (NO) d. Jade Miller 4-6, 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: 1) Alex Wolf/Joslyn Loss (NO) d. Catherine Sanchez/Madeline Sanchez 6-0, 6-0; 2) Maya Lamichane/Camille Honrade (MT) d. Anne Socks/Emory Miller-Kellner 6-2, 6-1.
