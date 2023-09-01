“Fox on the Run” by English rock band Sweet reached No. 5 on the Billboard Top 100 in the United States in 1975.
It’s also an apt phrase to use when describing the game put together by Susquehannock senior running back Michael Fox in the Warriors’ 28-27, three-overtime victory over Littlestown in non-league football action Friday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.
Fox toted the rock 30 times for 173 yards and all four of his team’s touchdowns, while also pulling in five receptions for an additional 51 stripes.
“We gameplanned for (Fox) and the quarterback (Josh Pecunes),” Littlestown head coach Corey Bittle said. “I thought we did a decent job of containing (Fox) for a while, but then he started to get loose a little bit later in the game.”
Susky’s bellcow back had just 23 yards on nine carries at intermission.
However, as the game wore on, Fox got stronger, culminating in his touchdown to tie the game in the third overtime with a two-yard scoring run on fourth down.
Dan Kaliszak split the uprights on the extra point to send the Warriors home victorious.
Littlestown (1-1) had taken the lead to begin the third extra session when Colby Hahn charged in for a 10-yard touchdown run on the Bolts’ first play of the series.
A botched snap prevented the hosts from attempting the extra point and the fire drill attempt at the two-point conversion failed. Which opened the door for the visitors to win it.
Littlestown hung the only points of the opening three stanzas on the board at the 9:54 mark of the second quarter when quarterback Alex Popoff plunged in from one yard out.
The score was set up by a 32-yard gainer on a long pass from Popoff to Bryson Lookingbill on 4th-and-6 from the Susky 34.
No one scored again until Fox went 15 yards — up the gut — on the first play of the fourth quarter. He shed a pair of would-be tacklers on his way to the paint.
Susky (1-1) came up with a defensive stop and went on the march again, this time a read option handoff by Pecunes to Fox resulted in a 13-yard scoring run with 3:42 to go in regulation. That capped a 10-play, 67 yard drive.
Trailing for the first time, the Bolts took to the air and quickly went down the field. A 16-yard pass from Popoff to Zyan Herr for Herr’s first catch of the night got the drive started.
Following a 13-yard reception by Logan Conaway, Herr reeled in a short pass and went down the left side for a 25-yard gain. Hahn took it in from 11 yards out to cap the five-play drive that covered 63 yards in just 38 seconds.
“I’ve got to point the finger at myself for the play-calling tonight,” Bittle said. “We took the air out of the ball until we got behind and then when we did fall behind, we went right down the field throwing the ball.”
He continued, “They did different things to try to take Zyan away from us and we were trying to be patient and not force the home run throws to him.”
Susquehannock made it into Bolt territory on the final drive of regulation, but didn’t really threaten to score as Fox was tackled following an 18-yard reception at the Littlestown 26 as time expired.
Neither team was able to do anything in the first overtime, as they both turned the ball over.
In the second extra frame, Fox scored with an eight-yard dash to paydirt and the hosts answered when Dylan Herr bulled his way in from a yard out on fourth down.
Popoff had a reasonably good night throwing the ball as he went 8-of-14 for 147 yards, with three connections to Lookingbill for a team-best 81 yards. The issue for the Bolts was the running game as they ran the ball 33 times for just 79 yards.
“We have got to run the ball better than we did tonight, we can’t just throw it all night,” Bittle said. “We’re growing as a team, but we’ve got things that we’ve got to work on.”
The Bolts return to action when they host Annville-Cleona (1-1) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Susquehannock 0 0 0 14 0 7 7 — 28
Littlestown 0 7 0 7 0 7 6 — 27
Second quarter
L-Alex Popoff 1 run (Zyan Herr kick), 9:54
Fourth quarter
S-Michael Fox 15 run (Dan Kaliszak kick), 11:53
S-Fox 13 run (Kaliszak kick), 3:42
L-Colby Hahn 11 run (Herr kick), 2:54
Second overtime
S-Fox 8 run (Kaliszak kick)
L-Dylan Herr 1 run (Zyan Herr kick)
Third overtime
L-Hahn 10 run (run failed)
S-Fox 2 run (Kaliszak kick)
Team Statistics
S L
First downs 18 11
Rushing 45-216 33-79
Passing 13-20-1 8-14-1
Passing yards 147 147
Total yards 363 226
Fumbles-lost 2-2 0-0
Punting 2-35.5 4-30.8
Penalties 6-50 7-60
Individual Statistics
Rushing: S-Fox 30-173, Josh Pecunes 13-40, Dawson Zorbaugh 1-2, Nolan McCarthy 1-1; L-Hahn 17-65, Logan Conaway 5-14, Bryson Lookingbill 2-3, D. Herr 4-1, Brody Clabaugh 1-1, Popoff 4-(-5).
Passing: S-Pecunes 13-20-147-1; L-Popoff 8-14-147-1.
Receiving: S-Fox 5-51, Jack Wetzel 3-52, Kaden Rodriguez 3-29, Kaliszak 1-13, McCarthy 1-2; L-Lookingbill 3-81, Z. Herr 3-50, Conaway 2-16.
