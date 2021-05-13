Senior Andrew Horn was named the Centennial Conference Defensive Player of the Year and was one of six student-athletes from Gettysburg College to earn a spot on this year’s All-Centennial Conference Team.
Horn picked up his second nod on the All-CC First Team and was joined by sophomore midfielder Kyle Howard and senior defenseman Pat Cosgrove on the top team. Senior attackman Jack Fletcher, junior attackman Kieran Ward, and senior face-off specialist Alex Ulrich were second-team honorees.
Horn, who was a first-team all-conference selection in 2019, was the leader of Gettysburg’s defensive unit and tallied 18 ground balls and a team-high seven caused turnovers in five games. He broke out with five ground balls and two caused turnovers in the team’s come-from-behind victory over Dickinson College to open the campaign and he racked up eight ground balls in the season finale against Muhlenberg College. A two-time All-American, the former transfer from the University of Vermont finished his career with 115 ground balls, 40 caused turnovers, and 10 points in 31 games. Horn is the third Gettysburg defenseman to earn CC Player of the Year honors, joining Mitch Wykoff ’20 in 2018 and Andrew McGann ’08 in 2008.
Howard earned all-conference honors for the first time after a strong second season in the midfield. He appeared in all six games and finished third on the team with 19 points and eight assists. Howard also ranked second on the squad with 11 goals and put up eight ground balls and three caused turnovers. In a victory at Washington College, the sophomore midfielder racked up a career-high nine points on five goals and four assists. For his career, Howard has tallied 33 points on 16 goals and 17 assists in 13 games. Howard wasn’t the only member of his family to earn all-conference recognition this spring as his sister, Sara, was named All-CC First Team as a senior defender on the women’s lacrosse team.
Cosgrove picked up all-league status after teaming with Horn in the Bullets’ backfield. He started all six games and tallied 10 ground balls and six caused turnovers. Cosgrove tallied three ground balls and two caused turnovers against Washington and he posted two ground balls and two caused turnovers against Muhlenberg. For his career, he racked up 19 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers in 36 games. Additionally, Cosgrove was named to the CC All-Sportsmanship Team.
Fletcher copped postseason recognition from the conference for the first time. He finished second on the team in both points (24) and assists (12), while pacing the Bullets with a dozen goals. The senior attackman also tacked on nine grounds balls and four caused turnovers. Fletcher scored a point in every game this spring, including a career-high five goals as part of an eight-point effort against McDaniel College. A preseason All-American this spring, Fletcher finished his career ranked fifth in program history in assists (83) and 17th in points (159).
Ward emerged as Gettysburg’s leading scorer this spring and finished tied for seventh in the conference with 25 points. His 15 assists marked the second-best total in the Centennial. Ward, who added 13 ground balls and four caused turnovers, produced multiple points in all six games and dished out at least three assists three times, including five as part of a six-point effort against McDaniel. He opened the season with both the game-tying and go-ahead goals in a 9-7 win over Dickinson. In 17 career games, Ward has posted 13 goals and 17 assists.
Rounding the men’s lacrosse team’s all-league honors was Ulrich. The senior face-off specialist turned in a strong final campaign, winning over 60 percent (.602) of his face-offs and claiming 26 ground balls. In back-to-back outings against Washington and McDaniel, Ulrich totaled 18 ground balls and went 36-for-46 on face-offs which led to weekly recognition from both the Centennial Conference and United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association. A preseason All-American this spring, Ulrich finished his career having won 58.3 percent of his face-offs to go with a total of 97 ground balls.
BASEBALL: Freshman Andrew Donlan was named All-Centennial Conference Honorable Mention as voted by the coaches and announced by the league office on Thursday.
Donlan was named to his first all-league squad as a second baseman. He started all 14 games and finished as the team leader in batting average (.348), hits (16), and RBI (9). The first-year also scored five runs and tallied a double and triple. Donlan surged midway through the schedule, going 11-for-20 (.550) with four runs and six RBI over a six-game stretch. All but one of his RBI came in the final five games of the season. Donlan was solid in the middle infield, recording a .918 fielding percentage and turning three double plays.
Additionally, senior Dan Ball was named to the CC All-Sportsmanship Team. Ball appeared in seven games with two starts on the mound and tallied 17 strikeouts over 24.2 innings. For his career, Ball totaled 30 appearances, 16 games started, 91.2 innings, and 60 strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.