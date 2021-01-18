Girls’ Basketball
Biglerville 54,
Camp Hill 43
Career-high scoring nights by Emily Woolson and Joscelynn Anglin aided the Canners in their non-conference win over the visiting Lions on Monday.
Woolson netted a dozen of her 13 points in the opening half, including a pair of 3-pointers as Biglerville carried a 30-14 lead into the intermission.
Anglin finished with 12 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter as the Canners (3-1) held off a late push by the Lions.
Senior Katie Woolson also tallied seven points in the final frame, giving her a game-high 20 on seven field goals and a 5-for-8 effort from the stripe.
Camp Hill 11 3 8 21 — 43
Biglerville 19 11 8 16 – 54
Camp Hill (43): McCall 6 4-6 16, Forte 1 0-1 2, Goodwin 3 4-7 10, Consiglio 2 0-0 4, Cutler 3 0-1 8, Chapman 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 8-15 43
Biglerville (54): Natalie Showaker 1 0-0 2, Morgan Martin 2 1-3 5, Emily Woolson 4 3-4 13, Katie Woolson 7 5-8 20, Joscelynn Anglin 5 1-2 12, Abigail Reckard 1 0-2 2. Non-scorers: Rodgers, Naylor, Kline, Miller, Pirich. Totals: 20 10-19 54
3-pointers: CH-Cutler, Chapman; B-E. Woolson 2, K. Woolson, Anglin
Gettysburg 49,
Shippensburg 46
Anne Bair scored a game-high 24 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead the Warriors to a come from behind road victory over the Greyhounds.
Camryn Felix followed behind with 14 points of her own to help move Gettysburg to 5-0 on the year.
Elke Staver led the way for Shippensburg with 14 points, including a trifecta of trifectas.
Gettysburg 11 10 19 9 — 49
Shippensburg 14 16 5 11 — 46
Gettysburg (49): Camryn Felix 6 0-0 14, Karli Bortner 1 0-1 3, Carley Eckhart 1 0-0 2, Skye Shepherd 2 0-0 5, Anne Bair 8 5-7 24, Brianna Abate 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Oaster, Scavitto, Fortnum. Totals: 18 6-10 49.
Shippensburg (46): Osterman 1 0-0 2, Nonemaker 1 0-0 3, Staver 6 2-3 14. Minor 1 0-0 2, Rumbaugh 3 0-0 7, Keetch 2 0-0 6, Nora 5 2-2 12. Totals: 19 4-5 46.
3-pointers: G — Bair 3, Felix 2, Shepherd 1, Bortner 1. S — Staver 3, Keetch 2, Nonemaker 1, Rumbaugh 1.
Boys’ Basketball
Boiling Springs 51,
Bermudian Springs 44
Ethan Beachy and Jaylen Martinez posted 14 points a piece and Connor Shaw added 12 of his own, but the Eagles fell just a bit short in their matchup with visiting Boiling Springs.
Drew Vanstein’s 16 points led all scorers for the Bubblers, while Carson Garvey followed closely behind with 12 points of his own and Matt Fravel added 10.
The loss was the first of the year for Bermudian, which now stands at 4-1 in the young season.
Boiling Springs 12 8 10 21 — 51
Bermudian Springs 7 5 14 18 — 44
Boiling Springs (51): Vanstein 5 3-4 16, Martin 1 0-0 2, Fravel 4 1-2 10, Decker 1 2-2 4, Garvey 3 6-9 12, Labuda 1 5-7 7. Totals: 15 17-24 51.
Bermudian Springs (44): Ethan Beachy 5 2=5 14. Jaylen Martinez 5 1-2 14, Jacob Schriver 2 0-1 4, Brandt Yurick 0 0-1 0, Connor Shaw 4 2-4 12. Non-scorers: Carpenter, Young, Kline. Totals: 16 5-13 44.
3-pointers: BO — Vanstein 3, Fravel 1. BS — Martinez 3, Shaw 2, Beachy 2.
Dallastown 58,
New Oxford 45
Connor Jenkins and Braden Carver each notched 11 points for the Colonials in a road loss to YAIAA Division 1 foe Dallastown.
Jadon Green’s 19 points led all scorers for the Wildcats, while Michael Dickson followed closely behind with 16.
New Oxford 9 13 13 10 — 45
Dallastown 12 17 14 15 — 58
New Oxford (45): Nick Lawrence 2 1-1 6, Aden Strausbaugh 2 2-2 6, Connor Rebert 1 0-0 2, Braden Carver 4 3-6 11, Adam Pascoe 1 0-0 2, Connor Jenkins 4 2-2 11, Hunter Crebbs 0 1-2 1, Torbyn Eakins 3 0-1 6. Non-scorers: Rickrode. Totals: 17 9-14 45.
Dallastown (58): Granholm 0 1-1 2, Dickson 8 0-0 16, Dallmeyer 2 5-6 9, Green 8 3-4 16, Smith 5 0-0 10, Lease 0 2-2 2. Totals: 24 10-12 58.
3-pointers: NO — Jenkins 1, Lawrence 1. D — None.
Camp Hill 71,
Biglerville 58
Drew Parker scored 21 points and Eli Weigle tallied 19 for the Canners, but it wasn’t enough to topped host Camp Hill in a non-conference contest.
Cameron Ochs erupted for 36 points to lead the way for the host Lions.
Biglerville 16 15 14 13 — 58
Camp Hill 26 9 12 24 — 71
Biglerville (58): Eli Weigle 6 4-6 19, Christian Shaffer 1 0-1 2, Caden Althoff 3 3-6 9, Drew Parker 8 4-7 21, Nolan Miller 0 0-3 0, Cameron Tyson 2 0-1 4, Lukas Smelser 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Cervantes. Totals: 21 11-24 58.
Camp Hill (71): Baturin 2 2-2 6, Buxton 0 0-1 0, Shoen 5 7-7 17, Ochs 14 6-7 36, Tyler 1 1-1 3, Shartle 2 2-2 6, Spaan 1 2-2 4.
3-pointers: B — Weigle 3, Parker 1, Smelser 1. CH — Ochs 2.
Wrestling
Eastern York 52,
Delone Catholic 15
Tate Neiderer picked up a pin for the Squires at 172 pounds, while Connor Bauerline earned a 6-0 decision victory at 120 points in Delone’s non-division loss to Eastern York.
172: Tate Neiderer (DC) pinned Maddox Crumling, :30, 189: Devin Reese (DC) fft., 215: Austin Baker (EY) pinned Won Stewart, :47, 285: Adam Dandridge (EY) pinned Sam Scovitch, 1:20, 106: Brooke Lehman (EY) fft., 113: Peyton Ettinger (EY) fft., 120: Connor Bauerline (DC) dec. Camron Weidlich, 6-0, 126: Savannah Conley (EY) fft., 132: Rachel Conley (EY) fft., 138: Gabriel Yingst (EY) dec. Nate Hart, 5-4, 145: Brock Bolton (EY) pinned Justin Emeigh, 3:14, 152: Zachary Dice (EYH) dec. Artem Reichart, 8-5, 160: Kaleb Crean (EY) MD. Domonic Giraffa, 9-0
