Delone Catholic’s Giana Hoddinott embraces the pressure that comes with being her team’s best player and at the top of the scouting report for opposing teams.
She led the Squirettes in points, rebounds, assists and steals in their 33-27 triumph over Berks Catholic in the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball championship game Saturday afternoon at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Hoddinott, who will ply her trade at Mount St. Mary’s University next season, scored 16 points, grabbed nine rebounds, handed out four assists and stole the ball four times. Her scoring output pushed her past 1,400 for her magnificent career.
“I knew that my team was looking to me to score and I love that,” she said. “I want that pressure on me to make shots.”
The win gives Delone a 3-peat for district titles, matching a feat the Squirettes accomplished from 2002-04, and is the seventh in program history.
They’ll begin their quest for a second state title in the last four years when they host Montour, the sixth-place finisher out of District 7. That game is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“We love winning this championship and playing in this facility,” Hoddinott said. “But our top goal all season has been to win the state title.”
Delone (26-1) appeared poised to make the contest a laugher, as the Squirettes tossed in the first six points of the game and sprinted to a 14-3 edge after the opening stanza, but the Saints had other ideas.
Berks Catholic (21-6) tightened things up on defense and climbed back into the game as the Squirettes were stuck on one point for the quarter into the final 10 seconds before the break.
Enter Hoddinott.
She pulled off a beauty of spin move into a floater in the lane that tickled the twine with six seconds to play until the half and boosted Delone’s lead to 17-10 heading for intermission.
“That was a big basket for us. We only had one point in the quarter before she scored there,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “Giana really steadied us when we needed it today and we needed it a few times.”
Makenna Mummert opened the second-half scoring with a bucket for Delone, but five straight by Saint junior Sydney Brown, followed by a freebie from Caroline Herb shaved the deficit to 19-16 with 3:25 to go in the third quarter.
Hoddinott responded with a step-back triple from straight on that began a 7-2 jag to finish the frame and Delone carried a 26-18 advantage into the final stanza.
Delone pushed its lead back into double digits on Hoddinott’s hoop with 6:16 remaining that made it 29-18.
The teams stayed at least eight points apart until a trifecta by Mackenzie Gordos with 57 seconds to go cut the Delone advantage to 32-27.
Neither team shot the ball well; the Saints connected on 9-of-35 (26 percent) field goals, while the Squirettes were a slightly better 10-of-36 (28 percent).
Berks’ top two scorers Caroline Reedy (14.2 ppg) and Herb (10.5 ppg) were held to just one field goal apiece in Saturday’s contest. Reedy finished with six points and seven rebounds, while Herb tallied three points. Aaliyah Dabney, the Saints’ third-leading scorer at 8.2 ppg, was kept off the board entirely.
“Both teams played great defense and if there’s such a thing as winning ugly, this was it,” Eckenrode said. “We were dominating the game, but couldn’t put it away. We kept missing too many layups.”
Saturday’s meeting was the third of the season between the teams and Delone completed the sweep, something the Squirettes were unable to do when they faced YAIAA-3 rival Bermudian Springs in the YAIAA tournament championship game just over two weeks ago.
That failure wasn’t lost on Eckenrode.
“We reminded the girls everyday this week in practice of that loss to Bermudian,” he said. “It’s awfully hard to beat a team a third time. (Berks) made some adjustments and that gave us some problems.”
Berks Catholic 3 7 8 9 — 27
Delone Catholic 14 3 9 7 — 33
Berks Catholic (27): Gordos 1 0-0 3, Langdon 1 0-0 2, Corado 2 0-0 5, Reedy 1 4-4 6, Herb 1 1-2 3, Brown 3 0-0 8. Totals: 9 5-6 27.
Delone Catholic (33): Abigael Vingsen 0 1-2 1, Giana Hoddinott 6 2-2 16, Brielle Baughman 1 0-0 2, Makenna Mummert 2 2-4 6, Maggie Hughes 1 3-6 6, Kaitlyn Schwarz 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Ella Hughes, Emily McCann. Totals: 10 10-16 33.
3-Pointers: BC-Brown 2, Gordos, Corado; DC-Hoddinott 2, M. Hughes
