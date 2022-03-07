PIAA Basketball Championships
Pairings
(District-place, school, record)
GIRLS
Class 4A
Wednesday – First Round
3-5 Bishop McDevitt (19-7) at 12-1 Archbishop Wood (18-8), 7
11-3 North Schuylkill (22-5) at 2-2 Scranton Prep (20-4), 7
12-4 Audenried (15-10) vs. 1-1 Gwynedd Mercy (24-0) at Wissahickon HS, 6
3-4 Bermudian Springs (23-6) at 4-1 Central Columbia (19-6, 7
12-5 Freire Charter (7-11) at 11-1 Jim Thorpe (25-1), 7
2-3 Lake Lehman (18-4) at 3-2 Berks Catholic (21-6), 7
1-2 Villa Joseph Marie (17-7) vs. 12-2 Mastery North (17-5) at LaSalle College H.S. 7
4-3 Shamokin (19-6) at 2-1 Dunmore (23-1), 7
11-2 Allentown Central Catholic (20-6) at 4-2 Milton (12-13)
3-3 Lancaster Catholic (23-5) vs. 12-3 Lansdale Catholic (15-7) at Bonner Prendergast, 6
7-6 Montour (16-7) at 3-1 Delone Catholic (26-1), 6
9-1 St. Mary’s (18-6) at 7-2 Knoch (21-3), 7
3-6 Eastern York (21-5) at 7-1 Blackhawk (24-0), 6
7-4 Southmoreland (18-4) at 6-1 Tyrone (22-1), 7
7-5 Quaker Valley (12-11) at 10-1 Villa Maria (21-2), 7:30
7-3 Elizabeth Forward (19-5) at 5-1 Bedford (21-5), 7
Class 5A
Wednesday – First Round
3-7 West York (16-9) at 1-1 Villa Maria (14-11), 6
3-4 Manheim Central (19-7) vs. 12-2 Roxborough (7-5) at Cardinal O’Hara, 5:30
1-4 Radnor (14-9) at 3-2 Mechanicsburg (21-5), 7
3-6 Twin Valley (16-10) at 2-1 Abington Heights (19-6), 7
3-5 Greencastle (20-4) at 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (19-7), 7
12-3 Cardinal O’Hara (11-15) at 1-2 Bishop Shanahan (16-9), 7
1-3 Springfield Delco (17-7) at 3-3 Lower Dauphin (16-10), 7
1-5 Marple Newtown (16-8) vs. 12-1 St. Hubert’s 11-11, at Archbishop Ryan, 6
7-7 Trinity (18-6) at 3-1 Gettysburg (22-5), 6
2-2 Pittston Area (24-4) at 11-2 Bangor (18-8), 7
7-5 Greater Latrobe (18-4) at 6-1 Hollidaysburg (23-1), 7
10-3 Harbor Creek (15-8) at 7-2 Chartiers Valley (24-2), 7
7-4 Moon Area (19-5) at 10-2 Slippery Rock (14-9), 7
8-2 Obama Academy (15-6) at 7-3 McKeesport (20-5), 7
7-6 Oakland Catholic (14-10) at 10-1 Warren (19-6), 7
BOYS
Class 2A
Wednesday – First Round
3-3 Delone Catholic (17-8) vs. 12-1 Constitution (18-8) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 7:30
4-2 Muncy (19-6) at 11-1 Shenandoah Valley (22-4), 7
12-3 Sankofa Freedom (6-15) vs. 1-1 Church Farm School (14-8) at Spring-Ford HS, 7:30
3-2 Antietam (20-5) vs. 2-1 Holy Cross (19-6) at Lackawanna College, 7
5-2 Windber (16-8) at 3-1 Lancaster Mennonite (16-9), 6
11-2 Tri Valley (19-6) vs. 12-2 Paul Robeson (15-11) at St. Joseph’s Prep, 6
2-2 Old Forge (15-9) at 4-1 Wyalusing (19-7), 7
9-3 Karns City (19-7) at 6-2 Penns Manor (20-5), 7
6-4 United (21-6) at 7-1 Our Lady of Sacred Heart (23-0), 7
7-4 Carlynton (20-3) vs. 10-2 Rocky Grove (19-6) at Oil City HS, 7
7-3 Greensburg CC (18-4) at 5-1 Conemaugh Twp. (21-3), 7
10-4 Cambridge Springs (13-12) at 9-1 Ridgway (20-5), 7
7-5 Sto-Rox (12-8) vs. 6-1 Portage (26-1) at Mount Aloysius College, 7:30
10-3 West Middlesex (14-11) at 7-2 Fort Cherry (23-3), 7
6-3 West Shamokin (17-8) vs. 9-2 Redbank (22-4) at Clarion University, 7
7-6 Winchester Thurston (11-8) at 10-1 Kennedy Catholic (21-4), 7:30
Class 4A
Tuesday – First Round
3-5 ELCO (16-11) vs. 12-1 Neumann Goretti (18-4) at Cardinal O’Hara, 7:30
2-3 Scranton Prep (15-9) at 3-2 Middletown (20-4), 7
12-4 South Philadelphia (14-7) at 11-1 Bethlehem Catholic (19-6), 7
3-4 Littlestown (19-7) at 4-1 Lewisburg Area (22-5), 7
3-3 Trinity (18-6) vs. 1-1 Collegium Charter (22-2) at Pottstown HS, 7:30
11-3 Allentown CC (21-5) at 12-2 West Philadelphia (19-5), 7:30
4-3 Shamokin (17-9) at 2-1 Dallas (22-3), 7
12-3 Cardinal O’Hara (13-10) at 11-2 Wilson Area (19-7), 7
12-5 Archbishop Carroll (12-10) at 3-1 Berks Catholic (23-4), 7
4-2 Athens (20-7) vs. 2-2 Mid Valley (21-5) at Lackawanna College, 7
7-5 Deer Lakes (16-6) vs. 6-1 Penn Cambria at Central Cambria HS, 7
10-2 Oil City (16-9) at 7-2 Montour (20-5), 7
10-3 Hickory (16-8) at 7-1 Quaker Valley (23-0), 7
7- 4 Belle Vernon (19-4) at 8-1 Obama HS (12-8), 7
6-2 Central Martinsburg (19-6) at 7-3 Lincoln Park (17-7), 7
7-6 Burrell (14-9) at 10-1 Fairview (23-2), 7
