Adams County girls soccer teams experienced near unprecedent success on pitch in 2021.
Gettysburg went undefeated in the regular season, posting a 12-0-0 record to grab a YAIAA Division 2 championship.
Meanwhile, down in D3, Bermudian Springs and Fairfield were the class of the field. Both teams went 10-1-1 to share the Y3 crown. And while Gettysburg and Bermudian suffered early exits in the District 3 playoffs, the Green Knights went on to claim yet another District championship.
Now, those teams are back and ready for more.
The Warriors lost all-state selection Lora Bertram to graduation, but return three first-team YAIAA all-stars in the form of Liv Colgan, Alison Harvey and Madeline Gaydon. Joining that group are Autumn Oaster and Audrey Robertson, who themselves were second-team all-star selections in the division.
“That’s probably our biggest asset,” Gettysburg coach John Colgan said of his team’s depth. “We have a wonderful group of leaders in our senior and junior crew. Many of those kids have played club soccer throughout the years starting with AYSO and moving forward with travel and club and they really know what they’re doing out there.”
The next step for Gettysburg will involve playoff success. The Warriors undefeated record landed them the third seed in the 3A playoffs in 2020, but they were felled in the first round by eventual district runner-up Lampeter-Strasburg, 1-0 in double overtime.
“I think bare minimum for us it to take it one game at a time,” Colgan said. “Sure, we’d like to win every game. We’d like to win our divisions and go to districts and be in district finals. And hopefully we have a county tournament and can play some other teams in our county, but it all stars by taking it one game at a time.”
Joining them in Y2 will be New Oxford, which is looking to bounce back after a tough season a year ago, but will have the benefit of returning all-stars Wrena Wentz and Kyla Anderson.
Down it Y3, it once again looks like a battle between Bermudian Springs and the perennially powerful Green Knights.
The Eagles welcome back two first-team all-stars in Bailey Oehmig and Hannah Chenault as well as a trio of second-teamers with Lillian LaBure, Jamylett Lua and Corrin Himes. Like the Warriors, Berm hit a buzzsaw in the opening round, falling 7-0 to eventual district champs, Wyomissing.
Fairfield, meanwhile, just continues to role right along under the watchful eye of second-year coach Owen Phelan. The Green Knights won yet another district title before being eliminated in the state quarterfinals on penalty kicks to District 12 foe Conwell-Egan. Fairfield loses Y3 player of the year Naia Roberts, who will continue her career at the next level. But the cupboards are far from bare. Both Honey Strosnider and Emma Dennison return as first-team all-stars, while Audrey Chesko and Therese Phelan look to prove their worth after being selected to the second-team a year ago.
A team to watch could well be Delone Catholic and reining Y3 coach of the Derf Maitland. The Squirettes went just 5-7-0 in 2020, but were much improved from previous seasons. Maitland’s job becomes slightly harder, however, with the departures of all-stars Madeline O’Brien and Mary Dizor to graduation.
Others in Y3, such as Littlestown and Biglerville, are hoping to build back after lackluster seasons in 2020. Colgan says the growth of the sport in the area should help that cause.
“There’s some really positive things happening locally with our youth programs. There’s been conversations of our AYSO program working with the Gettysburg Youth Soccer Club and that’s really exciting,” he said. “Those sorts of things will obviously help us here at Gettysburg, but overall I think the sport is really strong right now in the area at the youth level and that’s going to help everyone.”
