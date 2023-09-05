GIRLS SOCCER
Biglerville 3,
Littlestown 2 OT
Sarah McKenrick found the back of the net with the golden goal 1:48 into the extra session in the Canners’ YAIAA-3 victory on Tuesday night.
McKenrick’s goal with 22:15 left in the second half had given Biglerville a 2-1 lead and the match almost ended in regulation, but Littlestown’s Ava Bentzel leveled things with one second left in regular time.
Kiera Shaffer had given the Canners a 1-0 advantage less than two minutes into the second half before Bentzel evened it five minutes later.
Eva Hollabaugh had 11 saves to earn the victory in net.
Littlestown 0 2 0 — 2
Biglerville 0 2 1 — 3
Goals: L-Ava Bentzel; B-Sarah McKenrick 2, Kiera Shaffer. Shots: L-13; B-9. Corners: L-4; B-1. Saves: L-Victoria Childs (6); B-Eva Hollabaugh (11).
BOYS SOCCER
Littlestown 2, Biglerville 0
Christopher Meakin snagged seven saves for the clean sheet and second-half goals from Gavin Lee and Ian Welty pushed the Thunderbolts past the defending division champion Canners in a YAIAA-3 contest on Tuesday night.
Dempsey Miller and Leo Guzman had assists for the winners.
Biglerville 0 0 — 0
Littlestown 0 2 — 2
Goals: L-Gavin Lee, Ian Welty. Assists: L-Dempsey Miller, Leo Guzman. Shots: B-7; L-5. Corners: B-5; L-1. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran (3); L-Christopher Meakin (7).
New Oxford 4, Dover 0
An own goal in the first half, followed by tallies after intermission from Brady Nailor, Israel Felipe and Iban Garcia was the offensive output for the Colonials Tuesday.
Marcos Lua, Ayden Julius and Diego Diaz handed out helpers.
Owen Ragula recorded six saves to earn the shutout of the Eagles.
Dover 0 0 — 0
New Oxford 1 3 — 4
Goals: NO-Brady Nailor, Israel Felipe, Iban Garcia, own goal. Assists: Diego Diaz 2, Marcos Lua, Ayden Julius. Saves: NO-Owen Ragula (6).
Delone Catholic 0,
Bishop McDevitt 0
The Squires and Crusaders battled to a scoreless draw in the Catholic College Showcase held Saturday at York Catholic.
Nik Holtz recorded a dozen saves in goal for Delone.
FIELD HOCKEY
Biglerville 7, Hanover 0
Ava Peterson and Hannah Naylor each supplied a pair of markers and Peterson added an assist for good measure in the Canners’ lopsided victory in a YAIAA-3 tussle on Tuesday.
The Black & Gold pocketed goals in each period, turning it up on offense after intermission with five tallies after the break.
Paige Slaybaugh, Anna Walmer and Tristen McCleaf each also potted goals for the winners.
Sami Waybright and Gabrielle Rogerson recorded a save apiece for the combined shutout.
Hanover 0 0 0 0 — 0
Biglerville 1 1 2 3 — 7
Goals: B-Ava Peterson 2, Hannah Naylor 2, Paige Slaybaugh, Anna Walmer, Tristen McCleaf. Assists: B-Peterson, Slaybaugh, Riley Brewer. Shots: H-2; B-20. Corners: H — 0; B — 18. Saves: H — Hallie Hornback (13); B-Sami Waybright (1), Gabrielle Rogerson (1).
Littlestown 11, Delone 1
Kelsy McClintock led an offensive barrage with four goals in Tuesday’s victory over the Squirettes.
McClintock was joined by Emmy Nunemaker, who racked up a hat trick for the Bolts (2-1). Emily Waggoner scored twice while Summer Rathell and Riley Reaver added solo tallies.
Megan Byrne scored off an assist by Delainey Robertson for Delone.
Littlestown 1 4 3 3 — 11
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: L-Kelsy McClintock 4, Emmy Nunemaker 3, Emily Waggoner 2, Summer Rathell, Riley Reaver; DC-Megan Byrne. Assists: L-Libby Brown, McClintock 2, Reaver, Kamryn Bittle; DC-Delainey Robertson. Shots: L-34, DC-1. Corners: L-11; DC-0. Saves: L-Isabella Kile 0, Makenzie Feeser 0; DC-Jane Scovitch 18
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3,
Littlestown 0
The Eagles swept the Thunderbolts 25-13, 25-23 and 25-8 in a YAIAA-3 match on Tuesday night.
Heyla Martin (5 digs), Maddie Wagner (17 assists), Brianna Eyster (13 assists), Abby Hartman (15 kills, 4 digs) and Laney Cook (5 kills) led the way for the winners.
Makayla Branham (12 assists, 10 digs), Sarah Loveless (12 digs), Adyson Popoff (5 kills, 3 digs) and Hannah Barthel (4 kills, 3 digs) were the top performers for the Bolts.
CROSS COUNTRY
Gettysburg boys 22,
Big Spring 36
Gettysburg boys 19,
James Buchanan 47
Gettysburg girls 18,
Big Spring 39
Gettysburg girls 16,
James Buchanan 47
In a pair of 3-way races held at Big Spring, Gettysburg emerged victorious in all of them, defeating James Buchanan and the host Bulldogs.
Gavin Cole finished second in the boys’ race in 19:09.81, while Luke Breighner (19:25.68) finished fourth and Owen Clapsaddle (19:32.32) clocked in fifth to lead the way for the Warriors.
Big Spring’s Blake Wenger won the boys’ contest in 18:10.03.
In the girls’ race, Lily Arnold (23:31.02) barely beat out teammate Winter Oaster (23:31.56) to capture the win. Samantha Campbell (23:32.04) and Beatrice Russell (23:33.29) were the next two to cross the finish line and gave the Maroon & White a sweep of the top four spots.
Gettysburg boys: 2. Gavin Cole 19:09.81, 4. Luke Breighner 19:25.68, 5. Owen Clapsadle 19:32.32, 7. Brody Hebert 19:48.91, 8. Nico Oshunrinade 19:53.87
Gettysburg girls: 1. Lily Arnold 23:31.02, 2. Winter Oaster 23:31.56, 3. Samantha Campbell 23:32.04, 4. Beatrice Russell 23:33.29, 6. Liberty Picarelli 27:20.30
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 4,
James Buchanan 1
The Canners claimed all four contested matches on Tuesday to score a non-league win over the Rockets.
In singles, Paytyn Plank posted another 6-0, 6-0 victory while Grace Buchheister cruised in straight sets as well.
The Biglerville duos of Kiersten Englebert and Alyssa Vaughan, and Lani Wherley and Nicolette Morris were also straight-set winners.
Singles: 1. Paytyn Plank (B) d. Pence 6-0, 6-0; 2. Grace Buchheister (B) d. Shaffer 6-1, 6-0; 3. JB won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Kiersten Englebert/Alyssa Vaughan (B) d. Wible/Hunt 6-2, 6-3; 2. Lani Wherley/Nicolette Morris (B) d. Cary/Stevens 7-6(3), 6-2
Palmyra 5, Gettysburg 0
The Cougars took down the Warriors in straight sets on Tuesday, completing a sweep of their Mid-Penn contest.
Singles: 1. Potter (Pal) d. Carmen Ohsunrinade 6-4, 6-2; 2. Cuzzolina (Pal) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-3, 6-4; 3. Dokmenler (Pal) d. Parishi Bhanu 6-2, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Sherwood/Ross (Pal) d. Ava Fair/Wynter Frenette 6-2, 6-3; 2. Rashid/Fair (Pal) d. Molly Heaton/Maja Engl 6-3, 6-4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.