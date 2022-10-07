GOLF
District 3 Championships
Add a district championship to Delone Catholic’s storybook season.
On Friday at Honey Run Golf Club, Delone claimed the District 3 Class 2A team title after posting a 342. The Squires edged Newport and Berks Catholic, which both shot 346.
Friday’s showing was the best by Delone in program history. The Squires placed fifth each of the last two years at districts, and were third in the 2012-13 championships.
Tim Burke continued his terrific season by leading Delone on Friday with a score of 78. Burke’s six-over par round placed him in a tie with Gavin Fegley of Newport for fourth place in the individual standings.
Burke, Fegley and David Birminghan of Berks Catholic tee off at 10:50 a.m. today in the final round of the tournament.
Matt Lapp of Pequea Valley and Winston Thai of Lancaster Country Day shared top scoring honors on Friday by shooting a 76.
Squire Bryon Kopp shrugged off a pair of triple bogeys, aided by a birdie on No. 14, to qualify for the second day of action. Kopp shot an 85 which tied him with three other players just inside the cutline.
Delone’s Kat Keller put herself in prime position to grab a state tournament ticket after 18 holes on Friday. Keller sits third in the girls’ 2A standings thanks to a round of 88. Keller was particularly effective on the back nine where she posted five pars.
Brooke Graham of Boiling Springs leads the 2A girls’ field thanks to a 79. Camp Hill’s Willow Dixon is second after carding an 83.
Evan Glass rounded out Delone’s scorers en route to the team championship with a round of 91. Camdyn Keller shot a 96.
In girls’ 3A action, Liesel Stine of South Western advanced to Saturday with a round of 94 but withdrew from the tournament.
In 2A, Delone’s Amalia Romero and Fairfield’s Sarah Devilbiss were outside the cutline after shooting match scores of 125.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
YAIAA Singles Tournament
A pair of Times Area players will go for gold on Saturday following Friday’s action in the YAIAA tourney.
In Class 3A, New Oxford’s Anya Rosenbach looked every bit the No. 1 seed she is as she posted wins of 6-1, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 to reach the finals. The sophomore took out teammate Kaelyn Balko in the quarterfinals before dropping Susquehannock’s Peyton Joines in the semis.
Rosenbach will square off with Lexi Lakatosh of Red Lion in the finals, to be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday at South Western.
Lakatosh, the No. 2 seed, eliminated Colonial Alex Wolf in her first match Friday before cruising past third-seeded Rachel Haupt of Central York in straight sets. Haupt reached the semis after taking out New Oxford Allison Horick 6-4, 7-5.
In Class 2A, Delone Catholic’s Olivia Roth went three sets to upset top-seeded Abby Miller of York Suburban in the semis. Roth, the third seed, won an 8-6 tiebreaker in the opening set before Miller responded with a 6-4 win to force a decisive set. Roth delivered a 6-4 win of her own to move into today’s finals where she’ll meet No. 2 Carina Roberts of York Catholic.
Roberts eliminated Squirette Ella Knox, the fifth seed, in straight sets in the quarters.
New Oxford sent four players to the fifth-place semifinals where Balko and Horick advanced with respective 8-3 pro-set wins over teammates Kylie Wampler and Wolf. Balko and Horick will battle for fifth place today.
YAIAA Singles Tournament
Friday
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. 8. Kaelyn Balko (NO) 6-1, 6-0; 4. Peyton Joines (Sus) d. Kylie Wampler (NO) 6-0, 6-0; 3. Rachel Haupt (CY) d. 6. Allison Horick (NO) 6-4, 7-5; 2. Lexi Lakatosh (RL) d. Alex Wolf (NO) 6-2, 6-2
Semifinals
Rosenbach (NO) d. Joines (Sus) 6-0, 6-1; Lakatosh (RL) d. Haupt (CY) 6-0, 6-4
Fifth-Place Consolation Semifinals
(8-game pro sets)
Balko (NO) d. Wampler (NO) 8-3; Horick (NO) d. Wolf (NO) 8-3
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
1. Abby Miller (YS) d. 8. Brielle Baughman (DC) 6-1, 6-2; 3. Olivia Roth (DC) d. 6. Cydney Roberts (YC) 6-2, 6-2; 4. Mackenzie Warner (KD) d. Clare Hartinger (YS) 6-2, 6-4; 2. Carina Roberts (YC) d. 5. Ella Knox (DC) 6-1, 6-4
Semifinals
Roth (DC) d. Miller (YS) 7-6 (8-6), 4-6, 6-4; Ca. Roberts (YC) d. Warner (KD) 6-0, 6-1
