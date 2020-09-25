Delone Catholic begin three offensive possessions inside the Littlestown 45-yard line in the first half and the Squires cashed in with points all three times on the way to a 27-7 victory in YAIAA-3 football action Friday night at Thunderbolt Stadium.
Twice, the Bolts were victimized by snaps going over their intended target’s head and once they were stopped on fourth down.
“They were more physical than us tonight and we’ve got to make more plays. We’ve got to make the catch to get the first down or seal the block to allow the running back to get a big gain,” Littlestown head coach Mike Lippy said. “We gotta back to work on Monday and get better as a team.”
Delone’s first score came following a snap over the punter’s head that the Squires fell on at Littlestown’s 28-yard line with 2:12 to go in the opening quarter.
In four plays, the visitors were in the end zone following Cory Heffner’s 5-yard scoring run on a toss to the right. The score was setup on the previous play when Wyatt Schussler reeled in a pass from Coltyn Keller for a pickup of 17 on 3rd-and-4.
Littlestown’s next possession was stopped at its own 40 when quarterback Xavier Benner was stopped as he tried to gain a first down on a sweep to the right.
The Bolt defense stiffened inside the 10-yard line after allowing a 34-yard gallop on a counter run by Ryder Noel down to the 6. Three unsuccessful runs saw the Squires lose a yard and settle for a 24-yard field goal by Justin Emeigh with 6:26 left in the half.
Disaster struck again when a shotgun snap went over Benner’s head and was recovered by Schussler at Littlestown’s 43 with 3:02 to play until intermission.
Delone (2-0) was facing a 4th-and-3 at Littlestown’s 35 when Keller gained 32 yards on a draw play down. Keller scored two plays later on a keeper from two yards out to push the Squires’ edge to 17-0.
“Littlestown is a well-coached program and our staff has a ton of respect for their staff,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “They do their homework. They know your tendencies and what your players can do. It forces you to execute well and we did that tonight.”
Heffner added to the Squires’ lead when he scored again on a toss play to the right, this time from two yards out to hike the advantage to 24-0 midway through the third quarter.
Emeigh then tacked on a field goal from 23 yards out with 10:35 remaining in the game.
Littlestown (0-2) responded with its best drive of the night, a march that was capped off when Benner found Braden Unger for a 7-yard touchdown pass with 3:45 left. The key play on the drive was when Nathan King outjumped his defender for a 27-yard gain through the air.
Delone’s defense allowed just 132 yards in the game, including six on 26 rushes.
“I’m pleased with the way our guys played on defense tonight,” Zortman said. “Our coaching staff did a great job of preparing them to play tonight. “(Defensive coordinator) Dave Staub put together a great game plan and our guys executed it.”
Benner completed 13 of 23 for 126 yards and a score, while facing constant pressure from the Squires’ defense.
“They were after Xavier all night, but I thought he played well, given the pressure that he faced,” Lippy said. “Give credit to Delone’s staff; they got their guys ready to play.”
Although he was kept out of the endzone, Delone senior running back Tate Neiderer led all ball carriers with 93 yards on the ground on 15 carries. All told, the Squires ran for 234 yards on 40 rushes and gained at least ten yards on nine of them.
Unger led all receivers with six catches for 55 yards.
Delone will look to move to 3-0 when it hosts winless Biglerville on Friday at 7 p.m. Meanwhile, the Bolts will try to post their first victory of the campaign when they play at York Tech next Saturday.
Delone Catholic 7 10 7 3 — 27
Littlestown 0 0 0 7 — 7
First quarter
DC-Cory Heffner 5 run (Justin Emeigh kick) 0:08.8
Second quarter
DC-Emeigh 24 FG 6:26
DC-Coltyn Keller 2 run (Emeigh kick) 0:29.9
Third quarter
DC-Heffner 2 run (Emeigh kick) 6:35
Fourth quarter
DC-Emeigh 23 FG 10:35
L-Braden Unger 7 pass from Xavier Benner (Nate Holt kick) 3:45
Team Statistics
DC L
First downs 9 9
Rushing 40-234 26-6
Passing 3-3-0 13-23-0
Passing yards 31 126
Total yards 265 132
Fumbles-lost 2-0 3-2
Punting 3-36.3 3-31.7
Penalties 9-75 6-57
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Tate Neiderer 15-93, Keller 8-56, Ryder Noel 6-49, Heffner 8-32, Dylan Staub 2-13, Team 1-(-9); L-Will Shoemaker 7-23, Max Akins 10-14, Holt 1-2, Ethan Sheely 1-2, Benner 3-(-3), Team 2-(-31).
Passing: DC-Keller 3-3-31-0; L-Benner 13-23-126-0
Receiving: DC-Wyatt Schussler 1-17, Staub 1-11, Heffner 1-3; L-Unger 6-55, Showmaker 4-23, Nathan King 1-27, Austin Grammes 1-12, Akins 1-9.
