In this holiday week of great joy, the light of the sports and outdoors world has been dimmed by loss.
Getting to hear and then relay adventurous tales of local hunters has been one of the great privileges for me over the decades of tapping out this news for rednecks.
C. David Redding was one of the local North American big game hunters who was always good for an interesting story. He claimed a king-sized Alaskan brown bear, muskox, sheep and more.
Dave passed away last Sunday at age 82.
He founded the well-known Redding Auction Service in 1974 and was a lifelong farmer. Dave was host when, for multiple summers, his property off Table Rock Road north of Gettysburg was the stage for Battle re-enactments.
Dave was a likeable, confident man. His handshake with vice-like grip was like no other.
Hunting in the Yukon in 1995, Dave knew that just seeing a bear would be an accomplishment, and luck. He and his guide covered 75 to 100 square miles, most of the time in sub-freezing temperatures to get close to a bear. By 9:30 p.m. that day, they had worked a full six hours to get to within 100 yards. “He came right at us,” Dave said. He took the bear when it turned broadside. The 400-pounder squared six-and-a-half feet and was just the second maroon-brown bear taken in 26 years.
When it came to big cats, Dave probably never forgot his first meeting with a Utah mountain lion two years later. “He was probably 20 feet up and ‘shoo’ he crashed out of that tree,” Dave said. They caught up with the cat 30 minutes later and Dave hit it with a 257, which sent the cat out of that tree and over the mountain. He found the cat 150 yards later. The lion weighed 190-195 pounds and was 55 inches head to tail.
Thanks Dave, for allowing us to tag along.
Those of us who love everything outdoors lost a lifeline to those outdoors this week, with the sudden passing of Marcus Schneck, Tuesday night. He was 66.
Marcus has rightfully been called this state’s preeminent outdoors journalist.
His career with PennLive and The Patriot-News spanned 26 years.
There was something insightful and entertaining for every Schneck fan in his words as windows into bird feeding, hunting and fishing, gardening, even the quest for Bigfoot.
Marcus made you want to pull up a chair, cup of coffee and escape the world’s troubles. But he wasn’t afraid to tap into serious subjects.
He also authored dozens of books on outdoor topics.
Marcus was not only a friend to his loyal readers and those who walked Penn’s woods and waters and who stories filled his notepad, he was one of them. He spoke and wrote from experience. Writing and researching thoroughly from his own perspective made him as credible a news source as you could have. We need more of those these days.
Marcus and I took notes side by side just a few times. He could trigger and enjoy a good laugh. He was a real pro and inspiration. To me, he wasn’t competition, but a partner working to bring the outside inside.
Through the years, it has been difficult for outdoors writing to compete for news hole within newspaper pages and online posts. I appreciate that the Times thinks outdoors news is important.
For almost three decades, Marcus Schneck made the most of the privilege and opportunities he had to speak to us with words.
If you’d like to read some of Marcus’ work, you can visit his website www.marcusschneck.com.
Marcus was admired by his legion of readers and respected by fellow outdoor writers.
Journalism has lost a good one.
Thanks Marcus, for being our window to the outside world.
It was unbelievable news that pro football Hall of Famer Franco Harris died this week at 72, just days before his jersey number “32” is to be retired by the Steelers Saturday, and their celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
I thought Franco’s number was retired years ago.
Looking back on a storybook ending …
With 22 seconds to play and trailing in a playoff game, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw deep to running back “French” Fuqua, who collided with Raiders defensive back Jack Tatum. The ball careened back toward the line of scrimmage, where Harris made what looked like a shoestring catch and ran it in from there to finish an incredible 60-yard play and victory.
In 2020, the Immaculate Reception was voted the greatest play in NFL history.
Franco played at Penn State and shared the backfield with Lydell Mitchell. Franco was drafted by the Steelers 13th overall in 1972.
Tomorrow night, Christmas Eve, the two storied franchises will get together again in Pittsburgh for a bittersweet renewal of the Raiders-Steelers rivalry.
I want my team to beat the Steelers and look forward to the tributes to Franco Harris. I wish he was alive for it and get the impression that he already knew the city and fans loved him.
Today, it matters less that this Raiders fan still thinks it was not a legal reception.
On the field, Franco was one the greatest. Off the field, he was an even better man.
Thanks, Franco, for showing us that even rivals can embrace.
Thank You, Times family of readers and staff!
Here’s wishing you the Best of a Blessed Christmas and holiday season!
If we learned anything this week, it is that hugs can be pretty great gifts!
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
