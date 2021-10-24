James Franklin suffered what was, likely without question, the worst loss of his Penn State coaching career on Saturday. His Nittany Lions lost 20-18 to lowly Illinois, at home, on homecoming in a nine-overtime game that even the biggest college football fans would likely avoid rewatching.
It was the fourth time in five years that Penn State has lost consecutive games after dropping its first game of the year under Franklin. It also drops Franklin to 3-4 after bye weeks in his time at the helm of the Nittany Lions, and what two weeks ago looked like it could be a college football playoff-bound team is now sitting on the verge of exiting the AP Top 25 while starting down a game in Columbus against a reinvigorated Ohio State team that opened as 16.5-point favorites according to DraftKings.
So, now what?
Franklin has yet to reaffirm his status as the Penn State head coach as rumors swirl around the vacant USC and LSU jobs. Undoubtedly, Franklin and Trace Armstrong were and are likely to use those rumors as a means for negotiating with Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour for more money for not only himself, but the program as a whole.
That’s no surprise and is part of the game of modern day college football, but how does he expect to do that now with a straight face? After a loss to an Illinois team that Illini head coach Bret Bielema essentially said stunk a week ago when meeting with the media.
And what does Penn State do?
The reality is, Franklin has done a fantastic job in his time in Happy Valley. He took over a sanction-riddled program that had been nearly two decades behind the times and turned it into the second-best program in the Big Ten and a team that had reached a New Year’s Six bowl in three of the last five seasons. Additionally, the Nittany Lions currently have one of the best recruiting classes in the nation for 2022, with commitments from the country’s top-ranked quarterback and running back according to 247Sports. So, clearly Franklin is doing something right.
But he’s also clearly not without his warts.
Franklin’s teams, aside from a miraculous 2016 run to a Big Ten championship, have not responded well to adversity. They’ve not beaten the conference’s top dog Ohio State since that 2016 season, and they’ve not had coaching stability, as assistants have regularly either left for better jobs or been fired for poor performance.
So now Franklin, Barbour, and the Penn State program find themselves at a crossroads. In all likelihood, the Nittany Lions don’t have what it takes to take the next step from good program to perennial contender, and that doesn’t appear to be changing under Franklin. But it’s also tough to argue that the program would get any better should Franklin go elsewhere, with the likelihood being that any potential replacement would have a tough time matching the recent success.
There are, of course, excuses that can be made for the loss to Illinois. Quarterback Sean Clifford started but looked like a shell of himself while dealing with an injury that left him visibly pained after each play. Captain and starting defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is done for the year after an injury suffered against Iowa two weeks ago. Referees took away a fumble recovery for a touchdown after calling a runner down that was clearly not grounded.
None of those circumstances, however, make up for the overwhelming talent difference between the Nittany Lions and the Illini. The fact is, Illinois was better prepared and played harder than a team that still had playoff hope going into Saturday. And that, by any standard, is inexcusable for a program and head coach with aspirations as high as Penn State and Franklin.
Where the two parties go from here is anyone’s guess. We’re likely to find out sometime in the next three months. Whatever happens, though, is sure to leave Penn State in a position where there are more questions than answers.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
