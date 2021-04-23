If it’s trout season in Pennsylvania, that means it’s also time to find out how much success deer hunters had in their recent seasons.
The 2020-21 slate produced the 10th 400,000-whitetail harvest since 1993. It was 435,180, topping the 389,000 kill-number of 2019-20 by 12 percent.
Buck hunters had lots of luck.
The antlered deer harvest of 174,780 set a record for the antler restrictions era, up seven percent over the previous year.
The antlerless harvest of 260,400 beat the previous year by 15 percent. The year 2004-05 was the last time the number was higher, at almost 285,000. Button-bucks made up 17 percent of the antlerless take, and doe fawns were 15 percent.
The percentage of older bucks taken remained high, with about 64 percent being at least 2 ½ years old.
“The Commonwealth’s antler restrictions have succeeded in providing more older bucks for Pennsylvania’s deer hunters,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “In place since 2002, they have transformed the smaller bucks that once dominated our deer harvests into a buck population that is the envy of deer hunters everywhere.”
Bowhunters accounted for about a third of the overall deer harvest, taking 80,130 bucks and
80,350 antlerless deer.
Hunters in Adams County’s Wildlife Management Unit (WMU) 5A had better luck this time. Hunters took 3,500 bucks, compared to 3,400 the seasons before. Antlerless numbers were up as well at 6,100 over the take of 5,000 of the previous seasons.
In WMU 5A, archers took 1,680 bucks and 1,920 antlerless deer, both numbers up from the previous seasons. Muzzleloaders took the same number of bucks, 20; and fewer antlerless, 480, down from 620.
DERBY DAY MAY 8
Adams County Trout Unlimited Chapter 323 will sponsor its annual Youth Fishing Derby at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds on May 8. The fairgrounds are at 100 Baltimore Road, York Springs.
The free event is open to children 15 years old and younger and only those kids may fish.
Trout stocking will start at 7:30 a.m. and the derby will take place from 8 to 11 a.m. and is a bait-fishing-only event.
Young anglers will be placed along the water and at least six feet apart.
The fairgrounds are two miles north of York Springs, off Route 15. Turn right onto Latimore Valley Road, go to the first stop sign (Old US 15/Harrisburg Pike) and turn right. Cross the bridge and turn left onto Baltimore Road. Proceed to the Special Regulations Section of Latimore Creek.
BIRDS & BUTTERFLIES
Listen up, bird-brained friends and others who don’t want the chance to get outdoors to just flutter-by …
Saturday, May 8 will be International Migratory Bird Day for the South Mountain Audubon Society at the Gettysburg battlefield\.
The group will meet at Spangler’s Spring at 7:30 a.m. For more info, contact Linette at 717-495-8137.
Then, May 17 will be “Saving Monarchs One Yard at a Time” time with Laura Jackson at the Gettysburg Rec Park.
The outdoor evening meeting will be at 6:15 p.m. for the presentation.
Attend and learn about Laura and Mike Jackson’s trip to Mexico, some birds they found, the mysteries of Monarch migration, and how we can work together to help Monarchs in our backyards. Laura is Vice-president of Juniata Valley Audubon Society.
There will be light refreshments beginning at 6:15, followed by a very brief business meeting. The rain date for this presentation is Monday, May 24.
This meeting is free and open to the public.
QUOTABLE
Earth Day 2021 — “He that plants trees loves others beside himself.” — Thomas Fuller
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
