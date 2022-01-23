Littlestown started slowly and found itself in an early hole, but sophomore Chris Meakin helped the Thunderbolts erase that deficit in short order.
Meakin’s strong opening quarter helped propel his team to a 55-38 road win at Hanover in YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball on Saturday afternoon.
Hanover (3-12, 1-8) received buckets from Chase Roberts, Justus Feeser, Jack Huston and Ethan Killinger in the front half of the opening stanza and held an 8-2 advantage following Killinger’s hoop.
Meakin cracked the scoreboard for the first time with 2:43 to play in the quarter and gave his team a 9-8 lead less than a minute later when he bagged a 3-pointer.
Just before the quarter horn, Meakin buried a triple from 25 feet away to push the Bolts’ lead to 15-8.
“I work on my 3-point shooting everyday,” Meakin said. “I want to be a threat to score from all over the floor.”
After Jake Bosley scored to begin the second quarter, Hanover popped in five quick points, but the visitors responded by finishing the half on an 11-0 run. That made the halftime score 28-13 as Littlestown scored 26 of the last 31 points of the half.
Despite the slow start, head coach John Forster did as he is wont to do and that’s not call timeouts unless he absolutely has to.
“We’ve been in those types of situations all year. We’ll start slow and I like to let the guys figure it out for themselves and they did today,” Forster said. “They locked things down defensively and we went on a nice run.”
Bosley, who had seven points before intermission, put in eight of his side’s 10 points in the third quarter as Littlestown increased its advantage by one point in the frame and held a 38-22 lead heading to the final stanza.
Hanover ratcheted up the pressure in the fourth quarter, creating some chaos for the visitors and creeping ever so slightly back into the game with Killinger’s freebies at the 5:40 mark bringing the Nighthawks to within 42-30.
“We rushed too much in the fourth quarter, instead of being patient,” Meakin said. “They tried to speed us up and it worked for a little while.”
But Zyan Herr quickly had an answer at the other end for Littlestown and that began a 13-4 run over the next four minutes that finished off the ‘Hawks.
“They were throwing some different traps at us and it sped us up a little,” Forster said. “We composed ourselves and that allowed us to take control again and put the game away.”
Bosley (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Meakin (17 points, 14 boards) led the way for Littlestown, while Herr (13 points) trailed close behind, but it was the play of sophomore Caleb Unger that drew acknowledgement from Forster.
“Caleb is a hard worker and he does everything that I ask of him,” Forster said. “I thought he had his best overall game of the season today. He defended well individually and within the team concepts, he looked for his shot and took it when it was there and was in the right place all day.”
Unger finished the afternoon with four points, six rebounds and a pair of assists to go with two steals and two blocks.
Littlestown (12-4, 8-2) currently sits sixth, safely inside the top ten of the district power rankings in Class 4A. It’s important to be sixth or higher, as those teams receive a first round bye in the playoffs.
Littlestown completed the front half of four games in five days stretch by following up Friday’s blowout of Fairfield (66-18) with Saturday’s victory. The Bolts will finish off the busiest part of their slate with home games against Boiling Springs and Bermudian Springs on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Hanover is back in action when Fairfield comes calling on Tuesday.
Littlestown 15 13 10 17 — 55
Hanover 8 5 9 16 — 38
Littlestown (55): Caleb Unger 2 0-0 4, Jake Bosley 7 6-8 21, Chris Meakin 6 3-8 17, Zyan Herr 4 4-4 13. Non-scorers: Brandon Clabaugh, Nate Thomas, Ben McKinney, Kyle Thayer, Alex Popoff, Ian Welty, Peyton Petel. Totals: 19 13-20 55.
Hanover (38): Breyden Perry 1 0-0 3, Casey Lara 1 0-0 2, Jack Huston 2 0-0 4, Justus Feeser 2 0-0 4, Chase Roberts 3 1-2 8, Ethan Killinger 5 3-6 13, Brady Noel 1 0-0 2, Gavin Trish 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Bryan Karst, Ethan Herndon, Aveyon Bell, Jaxon Dell. Totals: 16 4-8 38.
3-pointers: L-Meakin 2, Bosley, Herr; H -Perry, Roberts. JV: Hanover 44, Littlestown 35
