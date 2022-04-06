BOYS’ TENNIS
Gettysburg 3, Delone Catholic 2
The streaking Warriors swept doubles play to slide past the Squires on Wednesday.
Jack Delaney and Franz Stengel went three sets to turn back Isaac Sheerer and Adam Lawrence at No. 1, while Michael Biba and Chase O’Malley cruised at second doubles.
Winning for Delone were Andrew Gervasi and Sebastian Fielding.
Singles: 1. Andrew Gervasi (DC) d. Lucas Oberholtzer-Hess 6-4, 7-5; 2. Spencer Kennedy (G) d. Ben Elsner 6-3, 6-3; 3. Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Bryce Bladen 6-3, 4-0 retired
Doubles: 1. Jack Delaney/Franz Stengel (G) d. Isaac Sheerer/Adam Lawrence 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; 2. Michael Biba/Chase O’Malley (G) d. Evan Glass/Will Seymore 6-0, 6-1
New Oxford 5, Dover 0
The Ox notched its fourth win of the season on Wednesday when it shellacked the Eagles, 5-0.
Adam Farmer, Avery Carter and Luke Malinowski dropped only five combined games in singles action.
The Colonial tandems of Wade Deckman andn Dylan Fissel, and Ethan Aiello and Blaine Paris were even more dominant as both tandems won 6-1, 6-0.
Singles: 1. Adam Farmer (NO) d. Adam Ross 6-0, 6-0; 2. Avery Carter (NO) d. Carlos Sanchez 6-4, 6-0; 3. Luke Malinowski (NO) d. Alex Smith 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Wade Deckman/Dylan Fissel (NO) d. Devin Warheim/Xander Eisenhour 6-1, 6-0; 2. Ethan Aiello/Blaine Paris (NO) d. Connor Shaw/Chase Eisenhour 6-1, 6-0
TRACK & FIELD
Delone boys 74, Biglerville 68
Delone girls 116, Biglerville 33
Delone completed the sweep of Biglerville in a YAIAA Division 3 track and field action on Monday.
On the boys’ side, Liam Russell had a strong day, taking both the high jump and the triple jump. Aiden Davis also took a pair of victories, claiming the 800 and 1600 runs.
Ryan Van Dyke led the way for the Canners with a sweep of the hurdle events and a third-place finish in the triple jump. While Jesus Salazar-Ruelas won both the 100 and the 400 while finishing second in the 200.
For the girls, Marissa Miller had a big day in the field events. Miller won the high jump and the pole vault for the Squirettes in addition to runner-up finishes in the long and triple jumps, both of which were won by teammate Makenna Mummert. Katie White and Hailey Smith took the lone victories for the Canners in the shot put and discus, respectively.
BOYS
100 hurdles-1. Ryan Van Dyke (B) 18.8, 2. Robert Salazar (B) 19.4, 3. Juan Morales (B) 20.2; 100-1. Jesus Salazar-Ruelas (B) 12.0, 2. Gage Zimmerman (DC) 12.0, 3. Anthony Kauffman (B) 12.6; 1600-1. Aidan Davis (D) 5:16.3, 2. Liam Allen (D) 5:21.8, 3. Joseph Catln (D) 5:25.3; 400-1. Salazar-Ruelas (B) 56.5, 2. Dylan Staub (DC) 57.8, 3. Trenton Runkles (B) 1:00.0; 300 hurdles-1. Van Dyke (B) 47.2, 2. Salzar (B) 49.2, 3. Morales (B) 49.5; 800-1. Davis (D) 2:16.4, 2. Kalani Crum (B) 2:18.2, 3. Jack Goedecker (DC) 2:20.8; 200-1. Zimmerman (DC) 24.27, 2. Salazar-Ruelas (B) 24.28, 3. Bryson Kopp (D) 25.8; 3200-1. Allen (DC) 12:16.9, 2. Aidan Kissner (B) 12:29.0, 3. Ethan Darlington (D) 12:31.0; 3200 relay-1. Biglerville 9:45.3; 400 relay-1. Biglerville 55.9; 1600 relay-1. Delone Catholic 3:54.2; Long jump-1. Kopp (DC) 17-1, 2. Kauffman (B) 16-0.5, 3. Salazar (B) 15-5.0; Triple jump-.1 Liam Russell (DC) 37-1, 2. Gino Giraffa (D) 35-7, 3. Van Dyke (B) 35-3; High jump-1. Russell (D) 5-2; Pole vault-1 Wyatt Didio (DC) 11-0; Shot put-1. Landen Eckert (DC) 40-0.5, 2. Jack Regentin (B) 39-0, 3. Gage Wildasin (DC) 38-2; Discus-1. Camdyn Keller (DC) 101-7, 2. Regentin (B) 100-1, 3. Eckert (DC) 99-10; Javelin-1. Jacob Mead (B) 134-11, 2. Regentin (B) 131-8, 3. Wildasin (D) 120-4.
GIRLS
100 hurdles-1. Emma Bunty (DC) 18.3, 2. Emily McCann (DC) 18.6, 3. Carina Heller (B) 20.2; 100-1. Amy Rupp (DC) 13.6, 2. Madison O’Brien (DC) 13.6, 3. Amanda Kane (B) 14.5; 1600-1. Sam Smith (DC) 6:13.8, 2. Ella Hughes (DC) 6:35.1, 3. Anna Walmer (B) 6:47.5; 400-1. Megan Jacoby (DC) 1:12.4, 2. Nicole Gingrinch (DC) 1:15.0, 3. Maci Dinges (B) 1:17.6; 300 hurdles-1. Bunty (DC) 56.1, 2. Tania Catonga (B) 58.0, 3. Mari Alvarez (B) 1:00.5; 800-1. Maggie Hughes (DC) 3:01.1, 2. Sophia Kennedy (DC) 3:04.1; 3. Hannah Orndorff (B) 3:18.3; 200-1. Rupp (DC) 28.7, 2. Kane (B) 30.0, 3. Bunty (DC) 31.5; 3200-1. Smith (DC) 13:38.3, 2. Walmer (B) 14:48.5, 3. Jessica Perez-Rivera (B) 14:55; 3200-1. Delone Catholic 12:19.7; 400 relay-1. Delone Catholic 53.8; 1600 relay-1. Delone Catholic 4:43; Long jump-1. Makenna Mummert (DC) 13-7, 2. Marissa Miller (DC) 13-6, 3. Ellie Kohler (B) 12-1.5; Triple jump-1. Mummert (DC) 31-1.5, 2. Miller (DC) 29-10, 3. Allison Sneed (B) 27-2.5; High jump-1. Miller (DC) 4-9, 2. Mummert (DC) 4-6, 3. Fina Mochi (DC) 4.6; Pole vault-1. Miller (DC) 8-6, 2. Mochi (DC) 7-0; Shot put-1. Katie White (B) 29-11.75, 2. Gabby Roberts (DC) 28-5.25, 3. Kaitlin Schwarz (DC) 27-10.75; Discus-1. Hailey Smith (B) 89-2, 2. Laura Knoblauch (DC) 86-8, 3. White (B) 85-8; Javelin-1. Schwarz (DC) 88-5, 2. Knoblach (DC) 83-4, 3. White (B) 83-4.
