The nation’s winningest sprint car driver appeared destined to add another win to his impressive victory count Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.
Dillsburg’s Anthony Macri started on the pole and was dominant for almost the entire race.
The key word: almost.
Macri led from the initial green flag to the white flag, but on the final circuit it was the “Myerstown Missile”, Brent Marks, who executed a perfect slider in turns 1 and 2 to steal the 40-lap Dirt Classic IX.
Macri led Marks on a lap 35 restart and, with clean air in front of him, immediately opened up a 5-car length gap.
As Macri banged the cushion in both corners, Marks elected to run a lower line and with 2 to go cut the margin in half.
Coming off of turn four to the white flag, Marks nosed inside of Macri and the two drag raced down the front stretch. Marks dove low into turn one and slid cleanly up in front of Macri, who stayed glued to Marks out of 2.
“I was just being very patient there at the end and trying to hit my marks, because I knew if I could get those runs I might have a shot to slide him” said Marks, who pocketed $20,000 for his 17th win of 2022. “Coming down to the white flag there I was close enough going into turn one that I thought I’d just send it in there and see what happens. It worked out.”
Macri tried Marks’ low line heading into turn 3 and attempted to nose under him, but Marks had the momentum and carried it to the line in front of a standing crowd.
Macri was as gracious as he could be afterward.
“I had my car pretty committed to the top there,” Macri said of his preferred line. “It takes a lot of patience to be able to run the bottom like that. Brent did his job.
“We led every lap but the important one. It definitely stings but it surely wasn’t from a lack of effort.”
Macri led fellow front row starter and last year’s Dirt Classic winner, Justin Peck, at the green, with T.J. Stutts, Cory Eliason, and Zeb Wise in tow.
The caution flew after one lap for Chase Dietz, and as they tended to Dietz, Wise stopped after breaking in turn 4. Wise would not return, and Tyler Courtney inherited fifth on the restart.
Lance Dewease brought out another caution when he slowed on lap 4. By this time, Lincoln track champion Freddie Rahmer had come from 20th starting spot into the top 10.
The top five remained the same until lap 8 when Marks, who had started 10th, moved past Courtney into fifth.
Meanwhile, Peck continued to hound Macri as the field approached lapped traffic. Peck was able to dive under Macri in turn 3 on lap 10, but Macri crossed him over and still led at the line.
As the traffic got thicker, Macri began to put distance over Peck. Marks and Courtney both improved a spot as Stutts began to fade.
Action was halted on lap 21 when Chad Trout flipped in turn 4. Amazingly, Trout’s team was able to make repairs and he rejoined the field by the restart.
On lap 23 Marks passed Eliason to move into third, and a fast charging Buddy Kofoid moved by Courtney into fifth.
Another caution, this one for a slowing Aaron Bollinger, regrouped the field on lap 24.
The next 8 laps saw Macri pull away from Peck and the field. Lapped traffic became a factor again by lap 32, and on the next circuit Marks slid Peck to move into second.
The traffic allowed Marks to gain some ground on the leader, but on lap 35 the caution flew when Gettysburg’s Danny Dietrich found himself sitting on top of the front stretch guardrail. With the car in a precarious position, the red flag came out, and during the time needed to remove the 48 machine an open red was declared for teams to make adjustments.
“I wasn’t expecting them to open the red up there,” said Marks. “I’m usually not a big fan of that but it helped us out a little bit tonight. We just made a small adjustment there on the front end and I was able to get off the bottom a lot better.”
Peck, who set fast time in qualifying, came home third, followed by Kofoid and Courtney. Rounding out the top 10 were Eliason, Rahmer, Rico Abreu, Stutts, and New Oxford’s Gerard McIntyre, Jr.
Hanover’s Dylan Norris was hard charger, advancing from his 26th place starting spot to 11th.
Heat winners in the unique Dirt Classic format that sees two rounds of heats with an invert for each set of cars were Marks, Dietrich, Trout, Stutts, Wise, Glendon Forsythe, East Berlin’s Nikki Young, Tim Glatfelter, Landon Myers, and New Oxford’s Jim Seigel. Glatfelter took the C-main and Tyler Ross captured the B-main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.