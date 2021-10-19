GIRLS’ TENNIS
District 3 Class 3A
Team Championships
Cumberland Valley 3, New Oxford 2
The Colonials came up just short in their bid to reach the District 3 Class 3A Team Championshpip finals on Tuesday. The loss, just the second of the season for the Ox (16-2), sends it into today’s third-place match where it meets YAIAA-1 nemesis Dallastown at RCW Athletic Club in Lancaster at 1:30. The winner of that match will qualify for the state tournament.
The Wildcats edged the Colonials in their regular-season match on Sept. 1, 3-2.
On Tuesday, Colonial Anya Rosenbach returned from injury to post a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles. Rosenbach was forced to default out of the District 3 Singles Championship third-place match on Saturday with a knee injury.
The Eagles took the other two singles matches, including a three-set win at No. 2 where Emily Leach outlasted Allison Horick.
The Colonial tandem of Alex Wolf and Joslyn Loss recorded a straight-set victory at No. 1 doubles but CV took the second doubles match to claim the team win and advance to today’s finals where it will face Manheim Township.
Singles: 1. Anya Rosenbach (NO) d. Nora Esack 6-2, 6-0; 2. Emily Leach (CV) d. Allison Horick 6-1, 5-7, 6-2; 3. Ashley Ross (CV) d. Kaelyn Balko 6-3, 6-2
Doubles: Alex Wolf/Joslyn Ross (NO) d. Varnika Udhayakumar/Meghan Lomada 6-2, 6-3; Rochelle Kruelski/Johnavi Kotapati (CV) d. Kylie Wampler/Annie Socks 6-2, 6-4
BOYS’ SOCCER
YAIAA Tournament
Northeastern 2, Fairfield 1
The Bobcats scored twice in the second half and held off a late push by the Knights in YAIAA quarterfinal action on Tuesday at Bermudian Springs. Northeastern (14-4-1) moves into Thursday’s semifinals where it will meet Central York.
Fairfield (10-4-1) trailed 2-0 after Jaysen Cook scored with just over 20 minutes left to play. Nate Snyder cut the deficit in half with an unassisted goal at the 5:36 mark, but the Knights were unable to pull even.
Knight keeper Eric Ball kept his club in contention by making 10 saves in goal.
Fairfield will return to action next when the District 3 Class 1A playoffs get under way.
Fairfield 0 1 — 1
Northeastern 0 2 — 2
Goals: F-Nate Snyder; N-Caleb Snyder, Jaysen Cook. Assists: N-Brian Warcholak, Ryan Maley. Shots: F-4; N-14. Corners: F-2; N-11. Saves: F-Eric Ball 10; N-Brandon Shirk 3
Delone Catholic 5,
York Country Day 0
Angello Salazar and Aidan Groves booted two goals apiece in a big win for the Squires on Monday.
Delone led 1-0 at the half on a Grove goal assisted by Ethan Sevison. Salazar and Groves took turns netting the next three Delone tallies before Will DiDio chipped home the final marker on a feed from his brother, Wyatt DiDio.
York Country Day 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 1 4 — 5
Goals: DC-Aidan Groves 2, Angello Salazar 2, Will DiDio. Assists: DC-Andrew Gervasi, Wyatt DiDio, Ethan Sevison, Nolan Kruse.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Hanover 0
The Squirettes won their 12th consecutive match on Tuesday when they took down the Hawkettes 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
Olivia Snyder dialed up a team-high four service aces, with Campbell Chronister snapping off three more.
Makenna Mummert was the kill leader with seven, followed by Holly Neiderer and Denae Bello who finished with five apiece.
Littlestown 3, York Tech 0
The Thunderbolts ran their record to 11-4 with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of the Spartans on Tuesday evening.
Maddie Dunbar and Makayla Orwig posted seven kills apiece up front, and Jaylin Smith added five more. Carli Thayer directed things with 29 assists to go along with six digs.
Kylah Green chipped in with four kills, as did Hannah Cherry.
Delone Catholic 3, Lititz Christian 1
The Squirettes rallied back from a loss in the opening set to secure an 18-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 win on Monday.
Makenna Mummert’s 15 kills paced the Delone attack, which included a dozen kills from Holly Neiderer, 10 from Denae Bello and eight more by Meredith Wilson.
Bello’s 18 digs led the defense, while Neiderer came up with 13 and Olivia Snyder was credited with 10.
Littlestown 3, Fairfield 0
Carli Thayer handed out 18 assists in the Bolts’ 25-9, 25-10, 25-11 victory on Monday.
Maddie Dunbar and Makayla Orwig combined for 11 kills and Jaylin Smith served up six aces at the line.
South Western 3, Waynesboro 0
The Mustangs rattled off a 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 win in non-conference action on Monday.
Kya Rebert piled up a team-best 24 kills and Sarah Nicholl tacked on 14 more. The defense was paced by Kirby Meyer with 26 digs and Katlyn Grempler notched 22 of her own.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 7,
York Country Day 2
The Squirettes won their fifth consecutive game on Monday to close out the regular season at 10-6-1. Delone has secured a spot in the upcoming District 3 Class 1A playoffs, which begin next week.
Maddie O’Brien and Fina Mochi netted two goals each as part of a 21-shot Delone attack. Abigael Vingsen, Amy Rupp and McKenzie Lee also produced goals in the victory.
Delone Catholic 4 3 — 7
York Country Day 0 2 — 2
Goals: DC-Abigael Vingsen, Maddie O’Brien 2, Amy Rupp, Fina Mochi 2, McKenzie Lee; YCD-Jordan Patton 2. Assists: DC-O’Brien; YCD-Nyla Callahan. Shots: DC-21; YCD-4. Corners: DC-3; YCD-3. Saves: DC-Kallie Gilbart 2; YCD-Sophia Bowersox 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.