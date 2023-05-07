LAX
Gettysburg College’s Julia Daly is covered by three Franklin & Marshall players as she looks to pass during Sunday’s Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse title game. The Diplomats edged the Bullets on a last-minute goal, 15-14. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Franklin & Marshall freshman attacker Lauren Pittman netted the game-winning goal with 10 minutes to go in the Diplomats’ victory over Haverford in Friday’s Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse semifinal.

In Sunday’s championship game, she waited much longer, but got the job done again when she tickled the twine with 1:04 left to put the Dips ahead in a 15-14 victory over Gettysburg in the conference title match Saturday afternoon at Clark Field in Gettysburg.

