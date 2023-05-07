Franklin & Marshall freshman attacker Lauren Pittman netted the game-winning goal with 10 minutes to go in the Diplomats’ victory over Haverford in Friday’s Centennial Conference women’s lacrosse semifinal.
In Sunday’s championship game, she waited much longer, but got the job done again when she tickled the twine with 1:04 left to put the Dips ahead in a 15-14 victory over Gettysburg in the conference title match Saturday afternoon at Clark Field in Gettysburg.
F&M (15-4) had possession of the ball and called for time with 1:40 left and 65 seconds showing on the shot clock.
Instead of running down the clock, Pittman found a lane and made her move. She let fly with a shot that found the net with just over a minute to go.
“When Lauren gets going on offense, she’s unbelievable,” F&M head coach Mike Faith said. “She had the right matchup and I told her to go to goal.”
Pittman rang up a hat trick on Sunday and has scored 43 times this season.
Gettysburg (15-4) looked to be in control after a goal by Kelly O’Connor, off a Jordan Basso feed, with 7:05 to play in the third quarter that made it 10-6 in favor of the Bullets.
But the visitors kept their heads in the game and took the fight right to the hosts, scoring six of the next seven goals and took their first lead of the game when Gillian Brennan posted an unassisted tally with 9:51 to go in the match to put her team in front, 12-11.
Emily Crane leveled things at 12 a minute later, before Pittman put the Dips back in front with 8:03 left.
“They’ve had our number recently,” Faith said. “We talked about not looking at the scoreboard and to just keep playing. We kept playing our game and we never wavered.”
The Bullets entered Sunday’s match winners of three straight meetings with the Dips, including the 2022 conference title game.
Gettysburg answered with back-to-back tallies from Crane, the second coming at the 5:24 mark from Caroline Sullivan to give the Bullets a 14-13 advantage.
Brennan evened things with a short-handed goal with 3:06 left.
“They stayed dialed in even when we built a lead. They brought a lot of fight today,” Gettysburg head coach Charlotte Cunningham said. “We had a couple of opportunities to score late and we didn’t, but our girls fought all the way to the end. I’m proud of the effort today.”
Gettysburg started the match very well, holding a 3-0 lead just over seven minutes into the match and that advantage grew to 6-2 after the opening stanza.
A dry second quarter for the Bullets allowed the Dips to shrink the halftime deficit to 6-4, then Lydia Cassilly scored to begin the third quarter and F&M was within one goal.
Katie Fullowan broke a 19-minute scoring drought for Gettysburg when she scored with 12:35 left in the third quarter.
Gettysburg won the regular season meeting in dominating fashion, 14-5, in Lancaster back on April 19.
“They dominated us in the first meeting, no question about it,” Faith said. “Today, we felt like we were playing with house money. We told the girls to work hard and see what happens.”
Brennan led the visitors with four goals and two assists, while Cassilly netted a trio of markers.
For Gettysburg, Crane pocketed five goals, while Julia Daly scored three times, Basso had two goals and an assist and Sullivan handed out three assists.
The shots on goal (23-23) and ground balls (14-14) were both even, while Gettysburg committed more turnovers (13-10) and won more draw controls (19-14).
F&M earns the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, while the Bullets will find out their fate on Monday morning when the at-large bids are announced.
The loss snapped Gettysburg’s 13-match winning streak that dated back to March 11 when Salisbury took the Bullets down, 10-8.
“We had some losses early in the season that were growth opportunities for us and we learned from them,” Cunningham said. “Hopefully, the girls do that with this loss and we can make a run in the NCAA tournament.”
