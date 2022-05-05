After spending three decades in the dugout there was nothing Terry Weikert hadn’t seen on the softball diamond.
Or so he thought.
The veteran Fairfield head coach was blindsided on Thursday when a host of former players returned to see him honored as part of a pre-game Senior Night recognition. After escorting his youngest daughter, Kira, who was one of two Knight seniors honored, Weikert was presented with a plaque for his years of dedication and service to the softball program. He was then surrounded by his players for photographs before the Knights took on Gettysburg in a YAIAA matchup.
“I had no clue it was coming,” he said, following a 9-4 Fairfield victory. “It’s special. I’ve been here a long time; I’m about as old as the dirt on this field. I might even be older than this dirt.”
Catching Weikert off-guard on a softball field was no easy task, but Kira was up to the challenge.
“I was messaging some of the players, it was kind of hard,” she said of keeping the recognition a surprise. “He knew I was inviting some of the girls that I knew when I (was younger and) would go along to the games with them. He didn’t know about some of them.”
Weikert, who has guided the Knights to 16 District 3 playoff appearances and a D3 title (2017) during his tenure, wouldn’t say if this season will be his last. The allure of continuing to coach the underclassmen on the current team, and simply competing, might be enough to lure him back for another season.
“Time is catching up to me, it’s hard to do some stuff at practice and the bus rides are tough, but I’m not sure yet,” he said while standing in the outfield grass, watching his players. “I like this group. I have two seniors and a junior — they’re young and buying in. This is one of the most funs groups I’ve had, and they get along great, which makes my job easier. And I still have that competitive drive. When I do decide to give it up that’s what I’m going to miss most.”
Weikert noted that Kira and fellow senior Cailin Swam are the final two from one of his youth teams. Having her dad in her corner – or in this case, dugout – is nothing new for Kira who has been coached by Terry for her entire career.
“It was fun,” she said. “He coached me the whole way growing up through rec ball. Having him by my side being able to take me out for extra time and put in more work was a great experience.”
Kira did her part from the pitching circle on Thursday as she found the strike zone on 51 of 68 offerings in a complete-game effort. The senior, who will continue her academic and softball careers next year at Northampton Community College, scattered six hits in helping the Knights improve to 10-3.
Gettysburg (4-12) didn’t just show up for the ceremony, however. The Warriors scratched out a pair of runs in the top of the first inning to let the hosts know they meant business. An error followed by Maddie Knerr’s bunt single put two runners on to get things started. After a pair of outs, Berit Miller ripped a two-run liner up the middle.
Fairfield responded in kind in its half of the frame. Alyssa Wiles reached on an and error and Chrissy Hamilton poked the first of her three hits to produce a run. Sarah Devilbiss would make it 2-2 three batters later with a sacrifice fly.
The hosts batted around in the following frame with Ellie Snyder, Wiles and Hamilton recording three straight singles, the last of which delivered a run. A wild pitch on a walk brought the score to 4-2 but the Knights weren’t done. Devilbiss dropped a run-scoring single into left that spelled the end for Warrior starting pitcher Knerr.
Samantha Carbaugh was greeted by a Claudia Bricker base hit, then Kaylee Stone drew a bases-loaded walk. Sophia Klinedinst, one of three straight lefties at the bottom of the order, did the same to make it 7-2 before Carbaugh worked out of trouble with a pop-up.
Kira cruised through a pair of 1-2-3 innings before the Warriors rose up again in the fifth. Following an out, Emma Gillingham hustled out an infield single. Abby Williams then laid down a bunt and hustled safely to first on a fielder’s choice, putting two runners on. Kira got leadoff hitter Kate Keller to fly out, but both runners advanced after an errant throw.
Knerr stepped in and delivered with authority, smacking a clutch hit to right that plated both Gillingham and Williams, trimming the deficit to 7-4.
Carbaugh, meanwhile, settled into a groove after a rocky start to her relief stint and muffled the Knights in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Wiles and Hamilton, Fairfield’s table-setters, went a combined 5-for-7 but the heart of the lineup was held mostly in check with some crafty pitching and strong defensive plays.
Third baseman Ella Andras fielded a rocket off Weikert’s bat and calmly stepped on the bag before showing a cannon of an arm with a strike across the diamond to complete a 5-3 double play in the third.
The Knights put the game away in the sixth with a pair of insurance runs, however. Hamilton triggered the outburst by drawing a walk before Devilbiss and pinch-hitter Aubrey Gillitzer poked run-scoring singles.
“Once we start to hit we get up on teams and keep going,” said Kira. “Hopefully we can take a bunch of momentum into those two big games against Delone and secure the top district spot.”
The Knights entered Thursday sitting in third in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings behind Delone Catholic (11-4) and current top seed Brandywine Heights (12-3). They’re slated to host the Squirettes on Friday before paying a visit to McSherrystown on May 11.
Terry Weikert described his squad as complementary, and one that might have what it takes to make a deep postseason run.
“Everybody is pulling their weight; if this one struggles, the others step up,” he said. “I think if we keep working at this stuff and the kids get comfortable, I think we can make a run for it.
“It’s exciting again. It gets down to this time of year and this is what I live for.”
Gettysburg 200 020 0 – 4 6 4
Fairfield 250 002 x – 9 11 2
Knerr, Carbaugh (2) and DeFriece. Weikert and Devilbiss. WP: Weikert. LP: Knerr. SO-BB: Knerr 2-1, Carbaugh 3-3. Weikert 3-1. 2B: F-Devilbiss
