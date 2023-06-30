Brian Leib has been named Gettysburg College’s next head women’s golf coach, announced by Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation Mike Mattia on Thursday.

Leib becomes just the fourth head coach in the history of the program, taking over for Sue Konstalid. Konstalid led the women’s golf team for the last 16 seasons, capturing 11 Centennial Conference championships and 79 total event titles.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.