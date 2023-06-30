Brian Leib has been named Gettysburg College’s next head women’s golf coach, announced by Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation Mike Mattia on Thursday.
Leib becomes just the fourth head coach in the history of the program, taking over for Sue Konstalid. Konstalid led the women’s golf team for the last 16 seasons, capturing 11 Centennial Conference championships and 79 total event titles.
Leib takes over the reins of the Bullets, having served as the head golf professional for the last 23 years at Hanover Country Club and has been Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America member since 1986.
“We are excited to have Brian take over the women’s golf program,” Mattia said. “He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from his career as a PGA Professional, and he has a familiarity with the team having been an assistant coach a few years back as well as being around the team at Hanover Country Club during weekly practices and home tournaments. We have had great success over the last 15 years, and I am confident that Brian will not only carry on the winning tradition, but look to grow and develop the program.”
He has also coached both girls’ basketball and golf on the high school and junior high level in the area.
Leib has had multiple tournament victories in the Tri-State PGA section and Central Counties PGA and qualified for the 2016 National Senior PGA Championship. He hosted the State PGA Championship between the Philadelphia PGA and Tri-State PGA Sections and has served on the Central Counties PGA Board of Directors and as the president of the York County PGA Junior Golf Association.
“I am very excited to continue the rich tradition of women’s golf at Gettysburg,” Leib said.
Leib was an assistant coach for the Gettysburg women’s golf team in 2018-19 and 2019-20. The 2018-19 season featured four tournament titles, including a 25-stroke victory in the CC championship before the 2019-20 season was cut short due to the pandemic.
He will officially assume his duties as head coach with the start of the new academic year in August.
MEN’S LACROSSE: The United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association recently announced its academic awards. The Gettysburg College men’s lacrosse team was among the 54 Division III teams honored with the Team All-Academic Award presented by Blatant Lacrosse. The Bullets were one of three Centennial Conference teams recognized as achieving a grade-point average of 3.0 or higher.
Individually, seniors Zack Kinsella and Kyle Howard were tabbed Scholar All-Americans.
Kinsella, an economics major, was a first-team All-Centennial Conference and honorable mention USILA All-America selection. Playing all 18 games, he contributed 28 ground balls and 12 caused turnovers. He also added three goals, including two at Franklin & Marshall on Apr. 12 to go with four ground balls and two caused turnovers.
Howard, a business, organizations and management major, was a first-team All-CC and honorable mention USILA All-America selection. Starting all 18 games, he led the team with 53 goals and 79 points. He also collected 35 ground balls and had 11 caused turnovers. He recorded 14 multi-goal games, including a career-best seven goals and 11 points in a win over Washington on Apr. 29.
To be eligible for the award, an individual player must have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 or better and earn either all-conference or All-America honors.
