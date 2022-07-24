Austin Kunkel threw 73 pitches on Thursday in Cashtown’s Game 1 victory over Frederick, and he found out 20 minutes before Game 3 that he would be needed again.
On two days’ rest, Kunkel tossed five strong innings to help the Pirates to a 9-3 victory over the Flying Dogs as Cashtown advanced to the South Penn League semifinals on Sunday afternoon at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
The second-seeded Pirates face off with third-seeded Littlestown in a best-of-5 series that kicks off on Tuesday at Cashtown at 6 p.m. The Pirates won the season series with the Dodgers, 2-1, though all three games were tightly contested. Littlestown earned its way to the semis by sweeping Hanover in the quarters.
Kunkel’s final pitching line was five innings with one run and four hits allowed. He struck out two and walked two, throwing strikes on 45 of his 64 offerings.
“We’ve got families and vacations to work around and that kinda leaves us short of guys at times,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “After we lost (Saturday), different guys texted me and volunteered to come back and play today. Austin got off work late last night and drove three hours to pitch today.”
Kunkel was originally planning to pitch only if needed, but a scheduling snafu resulted in expected starter Nate Holt showing up after the start of the game and forcing Ketterman to make a decision.
“Nate was going to start and he did get in the game today, but he was on a pitch count, anyway,” Ketterman said. “So Austin was going to pitch, at some point. I just didn’t expect him to start.”
Frederick (14-19) plated the first run of the contest when Kevin Kopas hit a sac fly that scored Chris Shriver in the top of the first.
Cashtown (27-5-1) responded with a pair of sac flies in its half of the first as Tyler Reinert and Dylan Ed each brought home a run with a run-scoring flyball.
The Bucs broke the game open in the second with a four-spot, aided by a pair of Flying Dog miscues in the frame. Brock Carpenter and Ed each knocked in runs with singles.
The visitors had a good chance to slice into their deficit in the fourth after Calvin Sichlor doubled and Ian Eberly walked to begin the inning. However, Nick Piefer popped into a double play, as Eberly was gunned down by second baseman Ethan Ketterman as he tried to retreat to first. Then a groundout ended the threat.
“Once we built a lead, I could relax a little,” Kunkel said. “I took it one batter at a time and tried to get as far into the game as I could.”
Kunkel retired the side in order in the fifth, fanning Shriver to end his afternoon on the hill.
The bottom of the fifth saw Reinert strike a big blow as he belted a three-run homer to left following walks drawn by Carpenter and D.J. Cool to open the lead up to 9-1.
“I was having kind of a tough day at the plate my first three times at bat,” Reinert said. “I got a pitch to hit and had a good swing at it.”
Holt took over in the sixth and struggled with his control at the outset. He walked the first two hitters he saw, then hit the next, loading the bases with no outs. A strikeout followed, then Piefer’s sac fly scored Curt Moore. A throwing error on that same play allowed Kopas to come home, as well.
“Frederick is a tough team and I didn’t want to face them in the first round. They’ve got a lot of talent over there,” Ketterman said. “Our guys came here knowing what they had to do to win today and they expected to win today. Our offense finally showed up and hopefully that continues.”
Carpenter paced Cashtown’s 12-hit offense with a trio of knocks, while also scoring three times from the leadoff spot. Cool and Zach Ketterman each supplied a pair of hits and scored twice each, while Reinert drove in four runs.
Shriver had two of Frederick’s five hits.
On Saturday, the Flying Dogs allowed four runs in the top of the first, but responded by scoring nine times over their first two turns at bat and led by five heading for the seventh.
Frederick had to hold off a late rally by Cashtown, as the Pirates scored three times in the top of the seventh to make it 10-8.
Cashtown had the go-ahead run at the plate with two on and two down in the top of the seventh before Frederick pitcher Des Grimes induced a ground out to end it.
Reinert and Chase King led the Bucs’ offense with three knocks each, while Ed and Cool each had a pair.
Tom Sixeas can be reached at tsixeas@gettysburgtimes.com
Sunday
Frederick 100 002 0 — 3 5 2
Cashtown 240 030 x — 9 12 2
Matt Hughes, John Kominars and Miles Lieder; Austin Kunkel, Nate Holt (6), Tyler Reinert (7) and Dylan Ed. SO-BB: Hughes 0-3, Kominars 2-2; Kunkel 2-2, Holt 2-2, Reinert 1-0. W-Kunkel. L-Hughes. 2B: F-Calvin Sichlor. HR: C-Reinert.
Saturday
Cashtown 410 000 3 — 8 13 1
Frederick 360 100 x — 10 9 0
Simeon Davis, D.J. Cool (2); Des Grimes. SO-BB: Davis 2-4, Cool 2-1; Grimes 10-0. W-Grimes. L-Davis. 2B: C-Cool, Dylan Ed, Chase King; F-Dougie Simms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.