Austin Kunkel threw 73 pitches on Thursday in Cashtown’s Game 1 victory over Frederick, and he found out 20 minutes before Game 3 that he would be needed again.

On two days’ rest, Kunkel tossed five strong innings to help the Pirates to a 9-3 victory over the Flying Dogs as Cashtown advanced to the South Penn League semifinals on Sunday afternoon at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.

