The hosts had the size but the guests had the sizzle.
With 10 players on the roster 6-foot-6 or taller, the Gettysburg College men’s basketball team looks to cast a long shadow over its opponents this season. The Wilkes University Colonels weren’t intimidated and turned a close game into a rout with a 64-48 drubbing of the Bullets in the opening game of the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament at Bream Gym on Friday night.
Gettysburg led at the half, 31-28, and stretched its lead to five on a foul line jumper by Rassoul Abakar, but the Colonels kept coming.
A layup by Joey Zvorsky tied the contest at 34-all and two free throws and a basket by Lucas Lesko and another by Matthew Prociak put Wilkes up 40-34. Consecutive put-backs by Jordan Stafford and Max Pernetti got Gettysburg within a bucket, but Cayden Merrifield hit a 3-ball — the visitors’ first of the game — to make it 43-38 with 11:00 left. Wilkes outscored the Bullets the rest of the way, 21-10.
A steal and layup by Colin Farrell trimmed the deficit to single digits, 49-41, but Gettysburg missed two of six freebies over the next several minutes as the C-men stretched their advantage.
Wilkes only sank two trifectas, but the second by Drake Marshall from the left elbow made it 58-45 and proved the final dagger.
The Colonels out-scored the home team in the paint, 36-18, and limited Gettysburg to 4-of-23 shooting from beyond the arc.
“We missed too many free throws and open shots,” said Bullet head coach B.J. Dunne. “Turnovers killed us. I’m not pleased with the way we defended. It wasn’t up to our standard.”
Marshall, a fifth-year grad student, led all scorers with 21 points with an array of spin moves and fadeaways. He was granted an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.
“He’s got an old school game,” said Wilkes head coach Izzy Metz of his wily veteran.
Wilkes took an early 10-4 advantage that included a tear drop and a jumper from Marshall. Later, Marshall added an old-fashioned three-point play to stretch it to 19-13. Back-to-back bombs by Nate Williams and Akim Joseph drew the Bullets level. The squads forged three more ties during the stanza, the last one at 28-28 when Marshall split a pair at the stripe. Carl Schaller’s triple gave the Orange & Blue the lead at intermission. They were limited to 17 second half points.
Stafford paced the Bullets with 11 points and eight rebounds. Schaller added nine points, all in the first half. Merrifield and Lesko each scored nine points for the victors.
“We competed for 40 minutes,” said Metz. “(Gettysburg) throws a lot at you defensively. They are a tough team — long and athletic. I’m really proud of the way we kept guarding.”
The Colonels (2-0) will face Eastern, an 83-70 winner over Wilson in the nightcap today at 4 p.m. Gettysburg (0-1) and Wilson battle for third place at 2:00.
“Now we have to play in the consolation game of our own tournament,” said Dunne. “We will see what we are made of. We need more mental toughness and need to be way more disciplined. We need to stay more connected at both ends.”
Wilkes (64): 2-5 2-2 6, Davidheiser 1-1 0-0 2, Zvorsky 3-4 0-0 6, Merrifield 3-5 2-2 9, Marshall 9-18 2-3 21, Argento 1-2 3-5 5, Robel 1-3 0-0 2, Lesko 3-7 3-4 9, Prociak 1-2 0-0 2, Walker 0-0 2-2 2. TOTALS: 24-50 14-18 64.
Gettysburg (48): Rassoul Abakar 1-4 2-2 4, Elijah Williams 3-6 1-2 7, Jordan Stafford 3-10 4-10 11, Carl Schaller 3-13 2-3 9, Akim Joseph 1-7 0-0 3, Max Pernetti 2-5 0-1 4, Nate Williams 1-3 4-4 7,Colin Farrell 1-3 1-2 3. TOTALS: 15-61 14-24 48.
3-pointers: W-Merrifield 1, Marshall 1; G-Stafford 1, Schaller 1, N Williams 1, Joseph 1.
