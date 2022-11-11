The hosts had the size but the guests had the sizzle.

With 10 players on the roster 6-foot-6 or taller, the Gettysburg College men’s basketball team looks to cast a long shadow over its opponents this season. The Wilkes University Colonels weren’t intimidated and turned a close game into a rout with a 64-48 drubbing of the Bullets in the opening game of the Gettysburg Tip-Off Tournament at Bream Gym on Friday night.

