As an underclassman, Delone Catholic’s Tate Neiderer bided his time, showing flashes of his ability when given the opportunity.
Now a senior, Neiderer has become the hub of the Squires’ offense and he’s delivered massively so far this season.
Neiderer topped 120 yards on the ground for the third time in four games to lead Delone past homestanding Bermudian Springs, 35-14, in YAIAA-3 football action Friday night at Alumni Field in York Springs.
A trio of touchdowns on the ground and one through the air give Neiderer 10 trips to paydirt already.
“Tate is one of the better backs that we’ve had come through here in recent years,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “He’s a tough kid, a hard worker and a great player.”
While Neiderer was ready to fill in for the graduated Joe Hernandez and transferred Josh Fulton in the backfield, Zortman wasn’t sure what he’d have to put in front of Neiderer on the offensive line to open holes for the speedy back.
“We had legitimate question marks on our offensive line before the season,” Zortman said. “We have four new starters there, but they’ve come together and grown very well.”
With the game tied, 7-7, following Savauri Shelton’s 7-yard TD run for the hosts midway through the second quarter, Delone took over at its own 43.
Delone (4-0) faced a third down at Berm’s 38 when Neiderer reeled in a screen pass on the right sideline. He cut back to the middle of the field, found a convoy and navigated a flock of Eagle defenders before fighting his way into the end zone with four minutes to go until intermission.
“I had a lot of guys out in front of me there,” Neiderer said. “Nick Groft and Alex Timmins hit a couple of good blocks and also pointed out a few more blocks that other guys were able to make.”
The Squires then bumped their edge to 21-7 just before the half when Keller engineered a nine-play, 55-yard march that ended with him hooking up with Michael O’Brien for a 13-yard score in the back of the end zone with 12 ticks to go until the half.
Delone was out of timeouts and facing a third down, so Keller had to avoid a sack or having the play end in bounds, as the half would’ve expired. He rolled to his right, uncorked a laser that was tipped by a Berm defender in the end zone, but O’Brien corralled it for the score.
“That was the first time we’ve really asked Coltyn to run a two-minute drill and he did very well,” Zortman said of his junior signal caller. “He’s a talented kid, who we believe will just continue to improve with more experience.”
Keller went 4-of-6 for 47 yards on the drive and finished the night 6-of-11 for 93 yards, the most completions and attempts that he’s had in a game this season.
Neiderer’s 6-yard touchdown run with 1:21 to go in the third quarter pushed Delone’s advantage to 28-7, but the Eagles still had some fight left.
A touchdown from two yards out by Ricky Pacana pulled the hosts to within 28-14 with 9:19 to go.
Berm (2-2) attempted an onside kick, but Dylan Staub recovered and the Squires slapped together a nine-play foray (all runs) that traversed 52 yards and culminated when Neiderer fought his way in from one yard out with 5:29 remaining.
That put a bow on the evening for Neiderer as he finished the contest with 121 yards on the ground on 22 rushes.
“We put our hands team out there after they scored, because I had a feeling they would put it on the ground there,” Zortman said. “I was really pleased with the way that we responded after they scored. Our line did a great job of moving people out of the way and opening holes for our guys to run through.”
Shelton (18 carries, 77 yards) and Pacana (15 carries, 76 yards) paced the Eagles’ ground attack which finished with 164 yards. More than the 98 yards that the Squires’ first three opponents combined for.
“Berm fought us hard, which we expected. They always do,” Zortman said. “But we persevered, made some plays and got the win.”
Delone returns to action when it welcomes Fairfield (1-3) on Friday, while Berm plays at York Tech (1-3) next Saturday.
Delone Catholic 7 14 7 7 — 35
Bermudian Springs 0 7 0 7 — 14
First Quarter
DC-Tate Neiderer 5 run (Justin Emeigh kick) 2:03
Second Quarter
BS-Savauri Shelton 7 run (Matt Zelenski kick) 6:08
DC-Neiderer 38 pass from Coltyn Keller (Emeigh kick) 4:00
DC-Michael O’Brien 13 pass from Keller (Emeigh kick) :12
Third Quarter
DC-Neiderer 6 run (Emeigh kick) 1:21
Fourth Quarter
BS-Ricky Pacana 2 run (Zelenski kick) 9:19
DC-Neiderer 1 run (Emeigh kick) 5:29
Team Statistics
DC BS
First downs 19 13
Rushing 40-201 37-164
Passing 6-11-0 2-8-1
Passing yards 93 28
Total yards 294 192
Fumbles-lost 2-1 0-0
Punting 2-46.5 5-32.2
Penalties 4-40 8-83
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Neiderer 22-121, O’Brien 3-37, Ryder Noel 5-27, Cory Heffner 5-21, Keller 4-0, Dylan Staub 1-(-5); BS-Shelton 18-77, Pacana 15-76, Ethan Beachy 2-11, Zelenski 1-4, Jay Martinez 1-(-4).
Passing: DC-Keller 6-11-93-0; BS- Martinez 2-8-28-1.
Receiving: DC-Heffner 2-19, Neiderer 1-38, Wyatt Schussler 1-15, O’Brien 1-13, Dylan Zimmerman 1-8; BS-Shelton 2-28.
