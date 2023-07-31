Freddie Rahmer’s ninth win of the season came in thrilling fashion with a last lap pass for the lead after starting 12th.
Rahmer was the first car knocked out of the Australian Scramble earlier in the night, lining him up 12th for the start of the $7,000 Rack Daddies Rumble at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer worked his way up through the field and found himself in second behind Danny Dietrich with 11 laps to go. The field lined up for a restart with five laps remaining and that was Rahmer’s opportunity to work on Dietrich for the lead.
Rahmer was able to get a good run off the top of turn 4 but it was not quite enough to get by Dietrich for the top spot. Rahmer slid Dietrich in turns 1 and 2 after the white flag flew and took the lead down the back stretch on the final lap for the win.
Michael Millard earned the pole for the start of the 35-lap feature via the Australian Scramble. He beat Glenndon Forsythe in the final round for the spot. Not long after the green flag dropped, the red flag was displayed before a lap was completed. Brandon Rahmer flipped in turn 2 and Jordan Givler sat at the bottom of the track with damage to his No. 90 as well.
The field lined up for a complete restart with Millard taking the lead. Chris Arnold showed his nose under Forsythe in turns 1 and 2 but Aaron Bollinger, who had advanced his starting position from sixth to third through the Scramble, battled back and crossed the line ahead of Arnold for third.
Both Dietrich and Freddie Rahmer were working their way through the field and had a side by side battle for sixth on lap 9. Arnold found a way by Bollinger and took third on lap 10. Dietrich worked his way into the top five on lap 11 and Rahmer followed.
Arnold was closing in on Forsythe for second and took the spot on lap 14. Dietrich was up to third on lap 15 and both he and Arnold were reeling in Millard. Millard and Dietrich were racing the high line with Arnold opting for the bottom, as the three battled for the lead.
The top three were three-wide coming out of turn 4 when Dietrich took second on lap 18 and got under Millard for the lead in turn 3 on the next lap. Arnold got by Millard for second as Rahmer worked his way into third.
Troy Wagaman was closing in on Millard for a spot in the top five and took the position on lap 23.
Rahmer got under Arnold as they raced into turn 3 and took second on lap 24, just as Dietrich was getting into lapped traffic.
Bollinger reclaimed third from Arnold on lap 27.
Dietrich and Rahmer moved to the bottom of the track in lapped traffic when the yellow flag flew on lap 30 when Tyler Esh hit the wall in turn 4 and slowed on the front stretch.
The top five for the restart with five laps to go were Dietrich, Rahmer, Bollinger, Arnold and Wagaman. Dietrich had a solid restart and went low into turn 1 with Rahmer going to the top. Wagaman got by Arnold on the restart for fourth.
Rahmer was all over the No. 48 for the lead as the laps wound down. Dietrich was running the bottom and Rahmer the high line around the 3/8-mile oval. Rahmer slid Dietrich in turn 1 after the white flag flew to take the lead. Rahmer scored his ninth win of the season by getting to the checkered flag just .394 seconds ahead of Dietrich. Bollinger crossed the line third and Wagaman was fourth. Arnold completed the top five.
Frankie Herr Scores 358 Victory
Pole sitter Jordan Strickler took the lead when the green flag dropped with Tylar Rutherford in second holding off Jayden Wolf. Wyatt Hinkle brought out the yellow before a lap was completed as he sat with a flat tire in turn 4.
The field lined up for a complete restart. Strickler shot to the lead again with Rutherford on his tail. Frankie Herr, from his fourth place starting spot, used the high line in turns 2 and 4 to take the lead at the line. Rutherford moved into second and Hammaker got by Strickler for third.
Hammaker was closing in on Rutherford for second and had the spot on lap 6.
Herr had a 4.5 second lead over Hammaker as he caught the tail end of the field. Heavy lapped traffic for Herr allowed Hammaker to close in and get the lead down to 1.8 seconds with 7 laps to go. With five laps to go Hammaker could see Herr clearly as there were no lapped cars between them. Herr started to pull away again from Hammaker and had his lead back up to 2.2 seconds when the white flag waved.
Herr scored his third career 358 sprint car victory by 1.894 seconds over Hammaker. Wolf finished third and Rutherford was fourth. Cody Fletcher completed the top five.
On Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with DCS School of Driving Night featuring the 410 sprint cars, USAC East Coast Sprint Cars and Wingless Super Sportsman. Racing starts at 7 p.m. with pit gates opening at 4:30 p.m. and grandstand gates opening at 5.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (35 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer ($7,000); 2. 48-Danny Dietrich; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 27-Troy Wagaman; 5. 23A-Chris Arnold; 6. 33-Riley Emig; 7. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 8. 2D-Chase Dietz; 9. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 8-Billy Dietrich; 11. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 12. 16-Matt Campbell; 13. 23-Michael Millard; 14. 99M-Kyle Moody; 15. 75-Tyler Ross; 16. 1X-Chad Trout; 17. 39T-Cameron Smith; 18. 44-Dylan Norris; 19. 55M-Domenic Melair; 20. 27S-Alan Krimes; 21. 35T-Tyler Esh; 22. 38S-Brett Strickler (DNF); 23. 90-Jordan Givler (DNF); 24. 5E-Brandon Rahmer (DNF)
Lap leaders: Millard (1-18), D. Dietrich (19-34) & F. Rahmer (35)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 2. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 27-Troy Wagaman; 4. 33-Riley Emig; 5. 1X-Chad Trout; 6. 38S-Brett Strickler; 7. 27s-Alan Krimes; 8. 2D-Chase Dietz; 9. 17-Cole Young; 10. 9-Dalton Dietrich
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 11P-Tim Wagaman; 2. 91-Kyle Reinhardt; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 16-Matt Campbell; 6. 44-Dylan Norris; 7. 35-Tyler Esh; 8. 66-Ryan Newton; 9. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 10. 67-JJ Loss
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 23-Michael Millard; 3. 8-Billy Dietrich; 4. 23A-Chris Arnold; 5. 39T-Cameron Smith; 6. 90-Jordan Givler; 7. 75-Tyler Ross; 8. 55M-Domenic Melair; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 2D-Chase Dietz; 2. 27s-Alan Krimes; 3. 75-Tyler Ross; 4. 55M-Domenic Melair; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 35T-Tyler Esh; 7. 66-Ryan Newton; 8. 17-Cole Young; 9. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 10. 67L-JJ Loss; 11. 69-Tim Glatfelter (DNF)
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 70D-Frankie Herr ($1,500); 2. 66-Doug Hammaker; 3. 7W-Jayden Wolf; 4. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 6. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 7. 41-Logan Rumsey; 8. 22E-Nash Ely; 9. 35-Steve Owings; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher; 11. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 12. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 13. 17G-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 14. 17-Niki Young; 15. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 16. 6-Cody Phillips; 17. 16T-Joe Timmins; 18. 17K-Kyle Keen; 19. 13-Bo Gordon; 20. 22-Jacob Balliet; 21. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 22. 2-Jude Siegel (DNF); 23. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 24. 25-Travis Leh (DNF)
Lap leaders: Herr (1-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 2. 95-Kody Hartlaub; 3. 70D-Frankie Herr; 4. 17G-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 17-Niki Young; 7. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 8. 29-Dylan Menditto; 9. 10H-Dwight Leppo (DNS); 10. 22-Jacob Balliet (DNS)
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 66-Doug Hammaker; 2. 7w-Jayden Wolf; 3. 41-Logan Rumsey; 4. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 5. 35-Steve Owings; 6. 6-Cody Phillips; 7. 13-Bo Gordon; 8. 2-Jude Siegel; 9. 6K-Cole Knopp
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 22E-Nash Ely; 2. 19R-Tylar Rutherford; 3. 38S-Jordan Strickler; 4. 16T-Joe Timmins; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 17K-Kyle Keen; 7. 25-Travis Leh; 8. 15s-Cole Small; 9. 99-Joe Trone Jr.
Consy (10 laps): 1. 23B-Preston Lattomus; 2. 13-Bo Gordon; 3. 2-Jude Siegel; 4. 22-Jacob Balliet; 5. 29-Dylan Menditto; 6. 25-Travis Leh; 7. 99-Joe Trone Jr.; 8. 15s-Cole Small; 9. 6K-Cole Knopp (DNS)
