RAHMER

Freddie Rahmer celebrates in victory lane after winning Saturday night’s 410 sprint car feature with a last-lap pass of Danny Dietrich. (Lincoln Speedway)

 Lincoln Speedway

Freddie Rahmer’s ninth win of the season came in thrilling fashion with a last lap pass for the lead after starting 12th.

Rahmer was the first car knocked out of the Australian Scramble earlier in the night, lining him up 12th for the start of the $7,000 Rack Daddies Rumble at Lincoln Speedway. Rahmer worked his way up through the field and found himself in second behind Danny Dietrich with 11 laps to go. The field lined up for a restart with five laps remaining and that was Rahmer’s opportunity to work on Dietrich for the lead.

