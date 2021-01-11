The Canners may have been winning the battle on the scoreboard, but the war of attrition was steadily leaning in favor of the Hawkettes.
With two of their top players saddled with four fouls apiece midway through the third quarter and another with three, the ranks were quickly becoming thin for homestanding Biglerville. But a second wave of young troops held the line, providing valuable minutes that allowed the Canners to secure a 49-41 victory in their season opener on Monday evening.
“There was a point in the game where Morgan (Martin) was out, Brylee (Rodgers) was out and Katie (Woolson) might have been out as well, and I looked at Coach Isaac and said ‘question and answer,’” said Biglerville head coach Jeff Kahlbaugh. “Can that second group give us some minutes and at a minimum sustain where we’re at? We saw that they were able to do that. With all three of them out, that’s a bit of a stressful situation as a coach.”
Woolson, who pumped in a dozen of her game-high 26 points in the fourth quarter, had nothing but faith in her team.
“I was definitely worried, but I know my teammates have my back,” she said. “If I do my job, they’re going to have my back and do their jobs. I was good with it. They’re giving us opportunities and we’re giving them opportunities and it makes them feel how I feel, which is great.”
Woolson and Rodgers netted six points apiece in the first quarter, punctuated by Woolson’s long buzzer-beating 3-pointer that staked the Canners to a 15-9 lead. Biglerville stretched its advantage to 21-9 thanks to a put-back by Martin and a pair of Woolson buckets, the latter a reverse layup off a nifty dish from Rodgers.
Martin tossed in two more buckets to push the lead to 27-15, finishing with six points in the quarter to match Woolson.
Hanover managed only five field goals in the opening half, with five different players netting one apiece. The Hawkettes soldiered on through a difficult shooting night that head coach Denny Garman said may have been attributed to fatigue.
“Our practices before we were shut down were unbelievable and last week’s practices were not anywhere near,” he said. “You have six days to get back in shape, get your skills in tune and be ready to execute your offense. No excuses, both teams had that situation.
“We probably had more shots attempts than they did but we missed a ton of shots in the paint. We did what we needed to do to get the attempts we wanted but we just couldn’t get it to go in.”
The Hawkettes didn’t fold up their tents, going on a quick 5-0 burst to open the second half compliments of dynamic guard Jaycie Miller, who finished with a team-high 15. The junior hit a layup, went 1-for-2 at the stripe and made good on a runner to close the gap to 27-21. A Woolson three gave the hosts some breathing room, but a minute later both Martin and Rodgers were tagged for their fourth personal fouls as the Canners continued to force the issue on the defensive end of the floor.
A jumper by Emily Woolson offset two free throws, allowing the Canners to carry a 34-24 lead into the final frame.
Lola Garman drained a pair of free throws but Katie Woolson had an answer once again, sinking a big 3-pointer.
Keana Noel made good on a 10-footer on the baseline to bring Hanover to within seven before Rodgers and Woolson combined to go 5-for-6 at the line to bump the margin back up to 42-30.
Miller led a final push from the guests with a pair of field goals around a Peyton Conover freebie. A minute later Conover hit a layup, followed by two Tianna Gray free throws that sliced the Canner lead to 44-39.
With the lead shrinking and tired legs everywhere on the floor, Kahlbaugh decided to stick with pressure defense, and the decision paid off.
“As much as we were winded, we were able to maintain the pressure, for the most part, for the entire game,” he said, alluding to the added challenge of players wearing masks during play per YAIAA guidelines. “Trying to handle the ball when you’re really fatigued is a challenge so we had to keep the pressure on. I didn’t want to get out of our mode and lose any energy that we had. Kudos to the kids. They were sucking wind, even some of our better athletes, but so was Hanover.”
A big bucket and free throw from Emily Woolson and Katie Woolson’s 6-for-6 effort at the stripe in the fourth allowed the Canners to drain the clock and open their season with a win.
“Honestly, it was all on that run,” said Katie Woolson of the 9-0 first-half spurt that put the hosts ahead to stay. “We had a downslope in the middle but we kept our heads in it and shook off the mistakes that we made. We kept pushing through and pulled ourselves out of it.”
Garman lamented the number of missed shots but said under this set of most unusual circumstances, Monday was still a win of sorts.
“I don’t even know how to evaulutate this,” he said. “Lot of work to be done and we have three games this week. With all that being said, we’re playing basketball. A couple months ago we didn’t think there was a chance we’d be playing. We got to have fun and compete.”
Hanover 9 7 7 18 – 41
Biglerville 15 12 7 15 – 49
Hanover (41): Peyton Conover 1 1-2 3, Alanys Perez-Beltran 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Miller 5 3-4 13, Lola Garman 1 4-5 6, Reagan Wildasin 3 1-2 5, Tianna Gray 0 6-8 6, Keana Noel 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 15-21 41
Biglerville (49): Brylee Rodgers 3 3-5 10, Morgan Martin 3 0-2 6, Emily Woolson 3 1-3 7, Katie Woolson 7 9-12 26, Abigail Reckard 0 0-4 0. Non-scorers: Showaker, Kline, Miller, Anglin, Pirich. Totals: 16 13-26
3-pointers: B-Rodgers, K. Woolson 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.