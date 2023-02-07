GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
York Tech 51, Fairfield 48
Breana Valentine piled up 27 points but the Knights came up a bucket short in their contest against the host Spartans on Tuesday.
Valentine posted 15 of Fairfield’s 20 first-half points and added a dozen more after the intermission. The Knights (8-13) trailed 40-28 going into the fourth quarter but went on a 20-11 run to nearly pull out the victory.
Maddy Fulgham added eight points, Cadence Holmberg had seven and Hannah Myers hit a pair of triples to finish with six for Fairfield, which remains in playoff position in Class 2A.
The Spartans (9-12) were paced by senior Rhyln Rouse, who added 28 points to her career total of more than 1,500. She also eclipsed the 1000 rebound milestone in Tuesday’s game.
Fairfield 10 10 8 20 — 48
York Tech 10 11 19 11 — 51
Fairfield (48): Cadence Holmberg 2 2-4 7, Hannah Myers 2 0-0 6, Maddy Fulgham 4 0-0 8, Breana Valentine 9 7-10 27. Non-scorers: Klinedinst, Sanders, Miller. Totals: 17 9-14 48
York Tech (51): Artis 2 0-3 4, Bernard 2 4-7 10, B. Foster 3 0-0 7, Zienkiewicz 1 0-2 2, Rouse 11 6-13 28, A. Foster 0 0-1 0. Totals: 17 10-26 51
3-pointers: F-Holmberg, Myers 2, Valentine 2; YT-Bernard, B. Foster
Big Spring 48, Gettysburg 32
The Warriors were down only 29-25 at halftime, but a 15-5 Bulldog run in the third quarter cemented the win for the hosts in Mid-Penn action on Tuesday evening.
Madeline Delaney splashed four 3-pointers for Gettysburg (2-20) on her way to a game-high 14 points. Emma Raville drained a pair of shots from downtown to finish with seven points and Jade Barrick added six.
Big Spring (7-13) received a dozen points apiece from Megan Zimmerman and Diana Kepner, in addition to 10 points by Maria Tandle.
Gettysburg 13 12 5 2 – 32
Big Spring 11 18 15 4 – 48
Gettysburg (32): Emma Raville 2 1-2 7, Addison Caywood 0 1-2 1, Madeline Delaney 5 0-0 14, Jade Barrick 2 1-2 6, Sofia Royer 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Makkenchery, Picarelli, Floreck. Totals: 11 3-6 32
Big Spring (48): Tandle 4 0-0 10, Werle 1 0-0 3, Zimmerman 5 0-0 12, Kepner 3 4-8 12, Gutshall 1 2-3 4, Swintosky 3 0-0 7. Totals: 17 6-11 48
3-pointers: G-Raville 2, Delaney 4, Barrick; BS-Tandle 2, Werle, Zimmerman 2, Kepner 2, Swintosky
