The charity stripe was anything but charitable for Gettysburg on Monday night.
The Warriors went 3-of-13 from the line in a 54-52 loss to visiting Kennard-Dale in a boys’ basketball contest. Gettysburg (6-5) entered the game shooting a respectable 63 percent from the foul line for the season.
“That just can’t happen,” Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean said of his team’s struggles. “You’re wide open and 15 feet from the basket, you’ve got to make them at a better percentage than that.”
The Warriors had the ball with a minute to play and holding a 52-49 advantage, but a turnover gave the Rams life.
“We had some really bad timing with our turnovers tonight,” McLean said. “We knew that they were going to foul us and we couldn’t hold on to the ball to force them into doing it.”
KD (6-6) evened the game on Levi Sharnetzka’s trifecta from the top of the key that came off of a drive and kick from Koy Swanson with 50 seconds to go.
The drive and kick was a popular play for Swanson as he was effective in creating multiple good looks for his teammates, though they were off the mark on a majority of them. He did manage to finish with five assists to go along with 16 points and eight boards, all of which were team highs.
“Swanson is a very good athlete and that stood out when I scouted them on Saturday,” McLean said. “He penetrated into the gaps multiple times and kicked it out for open shots. He really hurt us tonight, especially in the second half.”
Swanson is a University of Maryland baseball commit.
Following Sharnetzka’s triple, the Warriors turned the ball over again and the Rams bled the clock down until a few seconds remained.
A pass to Sharnetzka out on the left wing almost got away, but he corralled it and drove towards the hoop, but was walled off. A pass back to Zach Orwig at the left elbow produced a good look and Orwig bottomed the shot as time ran out to send the visitors home a winner.
“This is a really deflating loss for us and we have to bounce back (Tuesday),” McLean said. “I wish we had practice tomorrow to work on some things, but we don’t. So we’ve got to go out there and play better and hopefully get a win over a very good Northern team.”
K-D opened the game hot and took a 12-6 lead on Swanson’s triple from the left corner midway through the opening frame, but a solid finish to the quarter drew the Warriors closer and they trailed 16-13 after a bucket by Ian McLean with five seconds left in the quarter..
Gettysburg began the second quarter with an 8-0 spurt, opening up a 21-16 advantage after Tegan Kuhns’ hoop with 4:35 to play until the break.
The half ended with Gettysburg enjoying a 25-22 advantage.
Gettysburg led by as many as eight in the third quarter, 34-26 and 36-28, but a Dominic Smith bucket and a pair of hoops by Swanson, including a fadeaway from 14 feet out on the right baseline as the quarter expired, made it 36-34 heading for the final stanza.
An old-fashioned 3-point play by Swanson made it 41-39 and gave the Rams their first lead since early in the second quarter, but McLean answered with a hoop for the hosts to even things up with 6:03 left.
A few minutes later, Sharnetzka buried a triple to give KD a 46-45 lead, but Josh Herr answered with a floater in the lane and Kuhns tickled the twine from deep on the right wing to give Gettysburg a 50-46 edge with 3:12 left.
Gettysburg’s only points in the final three minutes came on a bucket by Herr with 2:04 left.
Herr paced Gettysburg with a game-high 18 points, while McLean tossed in 10. Brody Wagner contributed seven points, hauled down 12 boards and dished out three assists.
Gettysburg’s game with Northern is at home Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The Warriors will then finish the week by hosting West Perry on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Kennard-Dale 16 6 12 20 — 54
Gettysburg 13 12 11 16 — 52
Kennard-Dale (54): Levi Sharnetzka 3 0-0 9, Garrett McCleary 2 1-2 5, Dylan Logue 2 0-0 4, Daniel Bissett 1 0-0 2, Dominic Smith 4 1-1 9, Koy Swanson 6 3-6 16, Zach Orwig 4 0-1 9. Non-scorer: Brock Morris. Totals: 22 5-10 54.
Gettysburg (52): Jonathan Darnell 3 0-0 7, Tegan Kuhns 3 0-1 8, Brody Wagner 2 3-6 7, Ian McLean 5 0-1 10, Josh Herr 9 0-3 18, Charlie Shull 1 0-2 2. Non-scorer: Carson Kuhns. Totals: 23 3-13 52.
3-pointers: KD-Sharnetzka 3, Swanson, Orwig; G-T. Kuhns 2, Darnell. JV Score: Kennard-Dale 38, Gettysburg 30.
