WARRIORS
Gettysburg’s Jonathan Darnell (12) and Tegan Kuhns (21) defend as Kennard-Dale’s Levi Sharnetzka looks to pass the ball during Monday’s game in Gettysburg. The Rams hit a last-second shot to beat the Warriors, 54-52.

 By John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

The charity stripe was anything but charitable for Gettysburg on Monday night.

The Warriors went 3-of-13 from the line in a 54-52 loss to visiting Kennard-Dale in a boys’ basketball contest. Gettysburg (6-5) entered the game shooting a respectable 63 percent from the foul line for the season.

