A slew of wrestling talent descended on Spring Grove Area Middle School this week for a clinic involving a number of area youth wrestlers.
The event, which ran from Monday to Thursday, featured NCAA All-Americans Korbin Myers, Chance Marsteller and Micky Phillippi as well as former Division II runner-up John Strittmatter, who co-runs Young Guns Wrestling Club in Ebensburg.
It was put on by South Central PA Wrestling Club, which was co-founded and currently co-coached by Bob Gano, who was formerly at the helm of Delone Catholic and Biglerville.
“This is like the third year we’ve done it,” Gano said of the camp. “Of course with COVID, last year we couldn’t. But the year before was maybe our first year doing it as a four-day camp where we brought in different guys.”
Former clinicians to feature include NCAA national champion Darian Cruz of Lehigh and former state runner-up Laike Gardner of Biglerville, who was a college of Cruz. Former New Oxford standout Zurich Storm has also helped lead the camp.
“It’s great for the kids,” Gano said of the 50 attendees, who range from third to 12th grade. “Spring Grove has allowed us to use the facility free of charge, which is huge these days because finding somewhere has been so difficult. And the kids get to learn from some really high level wrestlers.”
Gano says that the education has been a good mix of both freestyle and folkstyle wrestling and has been tuned to both the younger and older attendees. Of the wrestlers attending the camp, five will head to Fargo, North Dakota in July for the U.S. Marine Corps Cadet and Junior National Championships.
“So those five guys sort of went aside and did some freestyle stuff, but for most of our kids we’re focused on folkstyle and getting ready for next season,” Gano said.
Phillipi and Myers squared off with one another in the finals of the ACC Tournament in March, with the latter coming out victorious before taking fourth two weeks later at the national tournament.
Phillipi, meanwhile, was the ACC champion in 2019 and 2020 and an All-American in 2020 as well. He says he was contacted by Tad Harbert, a current Spring Grove assistant who had formerly coached in the Pittsburgh area, about being a part of the clinic.
“We talked, I think, all the way back in March about coming out and doing the clinic,’ Phillippi said. “It was a bit of a drive but it’s always fun to be able to get out in the front of the kids and help give back.”
While he has one more year of eligibility remaining, the Panthers’ senior says he could definitely see a future in coaching.
“Right now I’m just focused on finishing out my college career and accomplishing some goals I set there,” he said. “But it’s definitely something I want to get involved with at some points. It’s sort of surreal being up in front of people after I used to be that kid sitting there looking up to and learning from guys.”
Gano said the opportunity for kids to learn from high-level athletes is something that’s special and unique to the sport of wrestling.
“They loved Micky Philippi and they love Korbin too,” he said. “Any time the kids and can see someone who they watch on TV or on FloWrestling competing nationally it’s really exciting for them. And that’s something that’s so great about the sport is that all these guys are willing and want to give back because they were in the spot not long ago.”
