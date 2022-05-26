When Fairfield senior Kira Weikert was in seventh grade, she was the equipment manager for the Knights’ softball team, so she had a front row seat when they captured the first district title in program history.
Weikert’s bat and arm led the way for the team to make a return trip to the district final when they hammered Delone Catholic, 15-0, in four innings in the District 3 Class 2A semifinals on Thursday afternoon at Fairfield.
“It means a lot to make it to the district final,” Weikert said. “I watched the previous group do it and I wanted to help our school to get another banner.”
Fairfield (15-5) will take on Upper Dauphin (13-8), which upset top-seeded Brandywine Heights, 7-2, in the other semi. The title tilt is set for Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
Both of the Knights’ previous appearances in the district final came against Upper Dauphin, a win in 2017 and a loss in 2018.
“We owe them,” Fairfield head coach Terry Weikert said about facing the Trojans. “We got them the first time and they got us the next time. So it’s our turn to win again.”
Thursday’s victory punches Fairfield’s ticket to the PIAA tournament for the first time since 2017. It also served as a rubber match between the Knights and Squirettes, as they split their two regular season meetings.
Weikert set the Squirettes down in order to begin the game, then delivered a two-run homer to left-center in the bottom of the first.
“I talked to Kira last night about shutting them down in the first inning and then jumping on them when it was our turn to bat,” Terry Weikert said. “We play much better when we’re ahead, it gives us a lot more options and it puts the pressure on our opponent.”
After working around a one-out single in the top of the second, the hosts broke the game open in their half of the frame.
Fairfield sent 11 batters to the dish in the second and seven of them touched the plate.
Weiket supplied a two-run single, while Alyssa Wiles and Cailin Swam each had RBI singles. Ellie Snyder and Chrissy Hamilton both drew bases-loaded walks and Sarah Devilbiss had an RBI groundout.
“Our game plan was to get out early and get ahead,” Kira Weikert said. “We wanted to force them to play from behind.”
Delone (13-7) got two runners on in the third, but were unable to put a dent in their deficit.
“I’m disappointed, mainly with the way that we hit today,” Delone head coach Matt Rickrode said. “Our practices for the last week and a half have been good, so I’m surprised with how we played today.”
He continued, “Fairfield is a good-hitting team and they’re very aggressive at the plate. We got a little bit too much of the plate with some of our pitches and they made us pay.”
The hosts added three more tallies in the third with Wiles tripling in a run, Snyder hitting a sac fly to plate Wiles, then Weikert belting another homer, this one a solo round-tripper.
Weikert’s two long balls give her three on the season.
“I wanted our girls to be aggressive at the plate,” Terry Weikert said. “That had been a problem for us in our last few games, so that was something that needed fixed and we addressed it in practice on Tuesday.”
The Knights enacted the mercy rule in the bottom of the fourth when Weikert, Swam and Devilbiss registered back-to-back-to-back RBI singles.
Fairfield’s 17-hit attack was spearheaded by Weikert, who had four hits, scored four times and brought home six runs. Swam had three knocks, while Wiles, Snyder, Devilbiss, Claudia Bricker and Kaylee Stone each had two.
Weikert’s line in the circle was four innings, three hits, three strikeouts and one walk. She threw 63 pitches, 44 of them were strikes.
While the Knights have at least two games left in their season, the loss ends Delone’s 2022 campaign, a season that began with a 1-3 start before the Squirettes peeled off 11 wins in 12 games.
“Not the way we wanted it to end, but I’m pleased with the season that we had,” Rickrode said. “We started slowly, but the girls really improved and put things together as the season went along.”
Delone 000 0 — 0 3 0
Fairfield 273 3 — 15 17 0
Amy Anderson, Maggie Murry (3) and Teagan Funkhouser; Kira Weikert and Sarah Devilbiss. SO-BB: Anderson 2-2, Murry 0-1; Weikert 3-1. W-Weikert. L-Anderson. 3B: F-Alyssa Wiles. HR: F-Weikert 2.
