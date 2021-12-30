GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Hershey Tournament
Gettysburg 70,
Middletown 53
The Warriors rebounded from their first loss of the season by drubbing the Blue Raiders in a consolation game on Wednesday.
Gettysburg carried a 39-20 lead into halftime, getting 10 first-half points apiece by Autumn Oaster and Camryn Felix, and eight more by Anne Bair. Bair finished with a team-high 16, followed by Felix with 13 and Oaster with 11.
Emili Scavitto added eight points for the Warriors, who improved to 5-1.
Gettysburg 22 17 16 15 — 70
Middletown 9 11 15 18 – 53
Gettysburg (70): Camryn Felix 5 1-3 13, Autumn Oaster 3 3-4 11, Emma Raville 2 0-1 4, Carly Eckhart 2 2-2 6, Meghan Makkenchery 2 0-0 4, Anne Bair 7 2-2 16, Ella Shelton 0 2-2 2, Emili Scavitto 4 0-0 8, Bri Abate 2 2-6 6. Non-scorers: Caywood. Totals: 27 12-20 70
Middletown (53): Buehrle 1 0-1 2, Claggett 9 3-8 23, Huber 4 0-0 9, Attivo 1 3-4 5, Yeich 4 2-2 10, Serrino 1 0-0 2, Cleland 0 2-2 2. Totals: 21 10-17 53
3-pointers: G-Felix 2, Oaster 2; M-Claggett 2, Huber
WRESTLING
Trojans Wars at Chambersburg
Four Gettysburg wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinals of the Trojans Wars following Wednesday’s action at Chambersburg.
Logan Newell (152), Jacob Cherry (160), Sam Rodriguez (215) and Trevor Gallagher (285) all went unscathed in opening-day competition. Newell received a forfeit in his opener before winning by first-period fall. He’ll face second-seeded Brogan Teter of Sherand (Va.) when action resumes Thursday morning.
Cherry used a quick pin and 5-2 decision to reach the quarters, where he’s set to meet Robbie Schneider of Lackawanna Trail.
Up top, Rodriguez and Gallagher had relatively easy days as both received a forfeit before winning by respective falls. Rodriguez is set to meet Kael Howell of Smyrna while Gallagher, the No. 2 seed, squares off with Ben Farabaugh of Strath Haven.
Jaxon Townsend (145) and Tyler Withers (172) posted 2-1 performances on Wednesday and are still alive in the consolations for Gettysburg, which only entered seven wrestlers.
Biglerville has half of its six entrants still in contention following first-day competition. Devan Ponce (126), Joey Ney (138) and Mason Keiper (215) all notched consolation-round victories to remain in medal contention. Ponce and Ney both faced the top seeds in their respective weight classes, losing before rebounding with wins in the consys.
Smyrna leads the 44-team field having complied 83 points, followed closely by Bald Eagle Area (80.5), West Perry (80.0), Boiling Springs (77.5) and JW Robinson (75.5).
Conestoga Valley Holiday Classic
Delone Catholic’s Artem Reichart and Domonic Giraffa powered into the semifinals at Conestoga Valley on Wednesday.
Reichart, the No. 2 seed, had a bye before recording a 59-second pin and 9-4 decision. He’ll meet Gage Long of Bellefonte in today’s semis. Giraffa hit a trifecta, winning by fall in all three of his bouts on Wednesday. Up next for the Squire is top-seeded Jude Swisher of Bellefonte, a two-time state medalist who is unbeaten this season and sports a career record of 117-17.
New Oxford found itself in eighth place among 22 teams after Day 1 with Jerry Dattoli and Cameron Herring securing medals. Dattoli (126) dropped a 9-8 decision in his opener before reeling off two pins and a technical fall. Herring had a full day with five bouts, winning four by pin.
After a 10-2 loss sent him to the consolations, Herring responded with three straight sticks, the final of which knocked Delone’s Justin Emeigh out of contention at 145.
Delone’s Sam Scovitch (285) is also in line for a top-eight finish after going 2-1. Scovitch bounced back from a 5-1 loss in the quarters by winning 4-1 in is first consy bout.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Littlestown 67, East Pennsboro 61
Zyan Herr erupted for a team-high 21 points, while Jake Bosley and Chris Meakin added 20 and 18 respectively and the Thunderbolts took third place in the East Penn Holiday Tournament.
Littlestown (67): Ben McKinney 0 0-2 0, Nathan Thomas 0 1-4 1, Caleb Unger 1 2-2 4, Kyle Thayer 0 1-2 1, Alex Popoff 1 0-4 2, Jake Bosley 9 1-2 20, Chris Meakin 6 6-9 18, Zyan Herr 5 9-12 21. Totals: 22 20-37 67.
East Pennsboro (61): McCoy 3 0-0 7, Manens 0 2-2 2, Laster 1 0-0 2, Everett 4 3-7 12, Lewis-McKay 2 0-0 4, Corrasquillo-Cintron 6 5-5 22, Wotring 1 1-2 4, Boston 2 0-0 4, Dein 2 0-0 4. Totals: 21 11-16 61.
3-pointers: L-3 (Herr 2, Bosley); EP-8 (Corrasquillo-Cintron 5, McCoy, Everett, Wotring)
