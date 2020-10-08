Coming off of a tough, one-goal defeat at York Catholic on Tuesday night, Biglerville didn’t play its best match, but the Canners picked up an exhilarating 3-2 victory in double overtime at Fairfield in YAIAA-3 boys’ soccer action Thursday night at Robert E. Finafrock Field.
Biglerville (3-2) senior keeper Drew Parker started the game-winning run when he made a jumping save to deny Chazden Kline on a direct kick from 35 yards out.
“Drew is an athletic kid and he’s a basketball player with good hands,” Biglerville head coach Jebb Nelson said. “He has some work to do to improve in some areas, but he’s a talented player.”
Following Parker’s denial, the Canners mounted a counter attack that ended when sophomore striker Cam Tyson headed home the game-winner with 3:25 to play in the second overtime. Emmanuel Esquivias had let loose with a shot from outside the box that hit off the crossbar and went straight down. It then bounced off the ground and Tyson was there for the finish.
“We moved the ball well as a team to get there,” Tyson said. “I was just there to get the finish.”
Action in the opening half was pretty even, with all shots on goal that were registered resulting in goals and the Canners held a 2-1 lead at intermission.
Esquivias netted the first tally of the night off an assist from Tyson at the 27:48 mark of the first half. Esquivias blasted the shot home to the left side following Tyson’s drop pass.
Fairfield (2-4) found the equalizing goal 11 minutes later when Zach Oswald setup Kline with 16:02 to go until halftime.
Then, Aldo Garcia set up Jesus Salazar-Ruelas for the go-ahead goal with a cross from right to left with 11:15 to play in the first half.
The Knights got the better of the run of play for a good portion of the second half, but Parker stood strong in net for most of it.
That is, until Eric Ball leveled the match off an assist from Kline who played a long pass to Ball that bounced right into Ball’s wheelhouse for a volley finish from left to right with 9:49 to play in regulation.
Ball had a chance to push his side in front with 4:35 to go, but was denied by Parker.
“This wasn’t our best showing. I could tell during warm-ups that we weren’t fully ready to go mentally,” Nelson said. “They were winning balls in the second half and we were a step or two slow defensively. But our guys kept fighting and got a good win.”
Nicolas Acevado had a chance to win it for the visitors late in the first overtime but was stonewalled by Fairfield keeper Trey Griffith with 12 ticks left.
The victory kept the Canners within two games of the division-leading Irish and within a game of second-place Bermudian Springs. The Eagles also hold a victory over Biglerville and the division’s top two sides will meet for the first time next Tuesday at York Catholic.
“We responded really well coming off of a tough loss to York Catholic,” Tyson said. “We came together as a team and hopefully this win gets us going.”
Biglerville returns to action when it hosts Littlestown on Tuesday, while the Knights will see the pitch again Thursday when they play at Bermudian.
Biglerville 2 0 0 1 — 3
Fairfield 1 1 0 0 — 2
First Half: B-Emanuel Esquivias (Cam Tyson), 27:48; F-Chazden Kline (Zach Oswald), 16:02; B-Jesus Salazar-Ruelas (Aldo Garcia), 11:15. Second Half: F-Eric Ball (Kline), 9:49. Second Overtime: B-Tyson (Esquivias), 3:25. Shots: B-5; F-8. Corners: B-9; F-8. Saves: B-Drew Parker 6; F-Trey Griffith 2
