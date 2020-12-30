Excellence has proven to be the rule rather than the exception for the Delone Catholic girls’ basketball team under head coach Gerry Eckenrode.
Eckenrode has led a dynasty for the Squirettes, most recently winning a PIAA state championship in 2019. It appeared Delone might follow that up with yet another state title in 2020 before having its state tournament run cut short amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Squirettes had moved into the Class 3A quarterfinals before the postseason was cancelled.
Despite the loss of star guard Brooke Lawyer to graduation, the Squirettes looked primed and ready to make another run at a state championship in 2021.
“Obviously Brooke was a big piece for us and we’re going to miss what she brought to the team,” Eckenrode said of moving forward without Lawyer. “She was a leader. Maybe not much of a vocal leader, but a quiet leader and the kids looked up to her and respected her.”
Delone won’t be short on offensive options without Lawyer, however, as junior Makenna Mummert, who averaged 10.1 points per game a year ago, steps into her place. In fact, the Squirettes starting lineup will be entirely comprised of a loaded junior class, all of whom averaged at least 5.0 points per game last season and scored in double figures on multiple occasions.
“We’ve got a lot of versatility,” Eckenrode said of his starting five. “The entire starting five can shoot threes and they can all put the ball on the floor. It’s very rare at this level to have a starting five that can all handle and shoot it.”
Mummert and fellow frontcourt mate Maggie Hughes make Delone particularly dynamic on offense. The former stands at 5-foot-8 and is crafty around the basket, while the latter is a 6-footer who is equally adept around the rim as she is stretching out past the 3-point line.
“Makenna has a very innate ability to score around the basket. She’s not the tallest post player but got some great post moves,” Eckenrode said. “She and Maggie have both improved their shooting as well. They can both step out and knock down shots and that makes us very hard to defend.”
Then there’s 5-9 wing Giana Hoddinott, whose 13.4 points per game last season trailed only Lawyer.
“My individual goal for this season is to take the place of Brooke who was our leading scorer last season and to just be a leader and someone people can look up to,” Hoddinott said. “There’s a sense of unfinished business this year because our season got cut short due to COVID. We thought we could have won states again, so we’re ready for this year and we’re going to come out harder than ever and take back what we lost.”
Delone’s glut of talent doesn’t stop with the starting five, either. Eckenrode pointed out Emily McCann, Meredith Wilson and Marissa Miller as key bench pieces, while he and Hoddinott say they’ve been impressed by freshmen Ella Hughes, Brielle Baughman and Kaitlin Schwarz in early practices.
“Those are the three freshmen who have really impressed me,’ Hoddinott said. “They’ve come in and stepped up immediately as players. They challenge the varsity players and by doing so have made us all better.”
While Ecknerode says he wants his group to take the season one game at a time, he’s also aware of what could lie ahead.
“We do have concrete goals that involve winning on the district and the state level,” he said. “And this year it looks like you have to win the district to win the state. The kids have set a standard for themselves and that standard is pretty high.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.