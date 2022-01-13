Senior Christina Richson was red-hot from the field as she netted 21 points to pace the Gettysburg College women’s basketball team past Centennial Conference rivals Franklin & Marshall College Thursday night inside the Mayser Center.
Gettysburg (9-2, 7-0 CC) 18 7 19 21 — 65
F&M (5-8, 3-5 CC) 5 7 9 19 — 40
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
• Christina Richson ’22: 21 points, 8-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2 rebounds
• Cynthia Williams ’25: 10 points, 3-4 FG, 4 rebounds
• Mackenzie Szlosek ’25: 8 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds
• Mackenzie Tinner ’22: 9 rebounds, 2 blocks
Franklin & Marshall’s Top Performers
• Jaclyn Feit: 7 Points, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks
• Kenzie Bradley: 7 points
Game Summary
• First Quarter: Richson started red-hot in the opening stanza as she tallied her first of a quarter-best four made 3-pointers 48 seconds into the contest. The Bullets marched on to an 11-2 edge off another Richson trey at 2:56. Gettysburg closed out the quarter with a 7-3 run to lead 15-5.
• Second Quarter: Neither team produced a lot of scoring as both squads finished the second quarter with seven each. Richson continued with the offensive domination as she accrued all seven points for Gettysburg to make it 25-12 at halftime. Richson outscored the Diplomats with her 21-point performance in the first half.
• Third Quarter: Senior Carly Rice added to the three-point stat line as she drained two during a 10-0 spurt to extend Gettysburg’s lead 35-10. The Bullets defense kept the Diplomats at bay, as the hosts did not score in double-figures for the third straight quarter. The Orange and Blue maintained the 44-21 advantage.
• Fourth Quarter: Five different players scored for the Bullets with Williams leading the way, with a season-high 10 points. The margin never dropped below 22-points, and the Bullets remain as the lone team undefeated in conference play.
By the Numbers
• Gettysburg finished 43.4 percent (23-of-53) from the field while holding Franklin & Marshall to 19.7 percent (12-of-61). The Bullets have have limited the past four opponents to 26 percent or lower in field goal percentage.
• For the second time this season, the Orange and Blue made 50 percent (7-of-14) of their attempts from beyond the arc. The squad also hit 12-of-19 (63.2 percent) from the free throw line.
• The Bullets blocked a season-high 11 shots.
• Of the 13-players who entered the game, 11 scored at least one point.
• Williams netted a season-high 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting.
• Tinner has blocked at least one shot or more in all but one game this season.
• The last time Gettysburg held Franklin & Marshall under 40 points was on Jan. 20, 2016, in a 76-34 win inside Bream Gym.
Where the Series Stands
The Bullets have won the last 17 meetings against the Diplomats. Gettysburg leads the all-time series at 48-36.
Next Up
Gettysburg welcomes Swarthmore College (8-2, 5-1 CC) on Saturday at 1 p.m.
