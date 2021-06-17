Coming off it’s first loss of the season, Shippensburg bounced back in a big way by going into Cashtown and wiping out the homestanding Pirates, 13-0, in South Penn League action Thursday evening at the Cashtown Community Fire Department.
Ship ace Todd Weldon came within one out of pitching a no-hitter, allowing a single with two down in the fifth. He allowed a single to Zach Koons, for the Bucs’ only knock of the contest.
Weldon, a former New York Mets farmhand, fanned five and walked one, throwing 40 strikes out of his 62 pitches.
“It would’ve been nice to have, but the win is way more important,” Weldon said of just missing a no-no. “I just wanted to throw strikes and fill up the zone. Work ahead and make them hit my pitch. I trust the defense behind me to make plays and they did that tonight.”
Shippensburg (10-1) struck for one run in the top of the first with Nick Zanic leading off with a single. He then swiped second, took third on JuJu Cason’s ground out and came home on Justin Darden’s ground ball out.
In the third, the visitors added three more tallies with run-scoring hits being supplied by A.J. Farling and Darden. The Pirates also committed two errors to aid the rally.
Cashtown (10-4) saw things completely fall apart in the fourth as it committed three miscues in the frame and Ship put things out of reach with an eight-spot.
Darden, Weldon and Joe Barbera all had RBI singles in the inning, as the Stars sent 12 guys to the plate in the frame. Darden’s two-run double capped the rally.
The only runner that Weldon allowed in the first four innings was a two-out free pass issued to J.C. Collins in the third, but Chase King grounded out to end the inning.
“Weldon is one of the very best pitchers in the league, no doubt,” Cashtown manager Eric Ketterman said. “Everything that could possibly go wrong for us tonight, did. All I can really do is laugh about it and move on to the next game.”
Mike Williams put a bow on the scoring with an RBI double for the guest in the top of the fifth.
“We were geared up for this one tonight, I’m not going to lie,” Ship manager Josh Petty said. “But honestly, this was a fluke night where everything went our way and nothing went theirs. It could easily be the other way around the next time we face them.”
After making a couple of relief appearances in previous games, Josh Topper made his first start of the season on the mound for the Buccos.
He went 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs (zero earned) on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk. He threw a season-high 67 pitches, 42 of them were strikes.
“Topper looked good out there for his first start. You can’t simulate game situations when you throw in the bullpen, so it was nice to get him on the mound in a game,” Ketterman said. “He wore down in the third inning, which was to be expected, given the circumstances.”
Darden had the biggest night for the winners as he collected three hits and drove in five runs. Cason, Weldon and Barbera each had two knocks.
Cashtown returns to action when it welcomes New Oxford on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Shippensburg 103 81 — 13 14 0
Cashtown 000 00 — 0 1 7
Todd Weldon and Jonathan Melendez; Josh Topper, Tyler Reinert (3) and J.C. Collins. WP: Weldon. LP: Topper. SO-BB: S-Weldon 5-1; C-Topper 4-1, Reinert 2-2. 2B: S-JuJu Cason, Mike Williams.
