Although she may have barely missed out on the elusive school record she coveted for her last couple of seasons, there is no question the impact that Hannah Brainard had on the Gettysburg High School swimming program.
While Brainard’s final 100-yard freestyle swim of 52.46 was just short of Tricia Weaner’s Gettysburg school record of 52.24, it came on the final day of the PIAA Class 2A Swimming Championships at Bucknell University.
Brainard’s time was also a personal best that helped her earn a seventh-place state championship medal.
“I mean it is my best time, but literally .2 off was so close,” she said. “I am very happy. I’m very close to the record, but I still medaled and still got my best time.”
Warriors swim coach Amanda Turner said that Brainard should be honored to be that close to Weaner, the best to ever swim at Gettysburg High School, who went on to compete at the University of Tennessee.
Turner was quick to say that the ever-smiling Brainard led by example.
“She is the one that everybody looks to with how she works and with success and says, ‘I can have that too,’” Turner said. “We do our banquet before districts, and I give the seniors a quote. Hannah’s quote had to do with courage.
“I said, ‘Hannah you need to have the courage to get up there and realize that you worked just as hard, if not harder, than everyone else on that block, so go get it. You’ve earned it because you’ve worked for it.’
“There are other kids on the team that say ‘yes, she really put in the time. If I can do that, I can have success too.’ She’s a role model in that way.”
Brainard said she’s not sure how she will look back on things.
“I don’t even know,” she said. “I am going to look back on it and still wish I got that record, but I will also be proud of myself.”
One thing Brainard knows is that her career was worth all the work and effort she put forward. She will head to Canisius College in Buffalo, N.Y. to study and swim.
“I’ve had a great high school experience. I’m sad it’s over, but I am looking forward to what comes next,” she said.
Also competing at the PIAA championships on Saturday was Bermudian Springs junior Kate Elliott.
Elliott, who was 18th in the 200 individual medley on Friday, finished 13th in the 100 breaststroke consolation finals after her time of 1:08.50, a .30 drop from her preliminary swim.
“It was a little nerve-wracking the first day,” she said. “But today I feel I was calmer and more collected. I felt like I performed overall a lot better than I did the first day.
The PIAA is different from any competition Elliott has swam in.
“It’s a new experience, a new pool and a different type of meet,” she said. “I am really happy with how it turned out. I’m really happy with that, especially being seeded 16 in prelims and finished 14th. I improved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.