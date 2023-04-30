Gettysburg and Washington remained close through the first quarter, but the Bullets outscored the Shoremen 7-1 in the second quarter en route to a huge 26-13 victory in the final men’s lacrosse game of the regular season on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Kyle Howard scored a career-high seven goals and added four assists for a career-high 11 points.
• George Raymond tied a career-high seven assists and achieved a career-high 10 points, tallying three goals on the day.
• Kieran Ward had two goals and four assists for six points.
• Declan Harrigan led the Bullets (12-3, 6-2 CC) defensively with five ground balls and two caused turnovers.
FOR THE FOES
• Cam Carrigan, Parka Barta and Connor Garrison each scored two goals for the Shoremen (8-9, 2-6 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Gettysburg came out firing, going on a 3-0 run in the first 4:46 of play. George Raymond dished to Kieran Ward for the first tally of the game, which was followed immediately after for a Jack Dunleavy solo tally, before Ward dished to Dunleavy. Out of a timeout by Washington, the Shoremen broke up the shutout with an unassisted goal by Mac Hale. Kyle Howard grabbed a pass from Raymond to respond with his first goal of the day, before Washington scored the final two goals of the quarter to yield a 4-3 score after the first quarter.
• The Bullets outscored Washington 7-1 in the second stanza to take a commanding lead. Howard got the scoring started with an unassisted run with 11:30 on the clock, and two Shoremen penalties — one unreleasable — allowed Gettysburg to net three, from Quinton Mather, Ethan Kessler and Howard, within 2 minutes and 7 seconds. Three quick goals, one from Ward and two from Howard, capped a 7-0 Bullets run. Washington scored their only goal of the quarter with just over 90 seconds remaining in the half, on a Brady McFalls solo run, as the Bullets took an 11-4 lead going into the break.
• Washington came out of the locker room ready to play, outscoring Gettysburg 4-1 within the first four minutes to bring the game back within four goals. Kessler had the lone Gettysburg tally in the stretch, assisted by Raymond. The Bullets soon got things back under control, scoring three straight within less than 90 seconds. Raymond dished to Mather with 9:51 showing, and Aidan Wykoff finished a Howard run only 34 seconds later. Raymond scored his first of the day off a pass from Howard to put the Bullets back out to 15-8 lead. Parker Barta scored a man-up goal for Washington with just under five minutes left in the third, but Gettysburg closed out the quarter with two more tallies, as Howard dished to a charging Zack Kinsella and Ryan Cernuto dumped a pass from Raymond in the final 16 seconds of the quarter for a 17-9 lead going into the final quarter.
• The Bullets’ dominance continued into the final 15 minutes, which started with a 4-minute, 13-second run wherein Gettysburg scored six straight. Brett Ginac, Raymond, McCain Wnek, Cernuto and Howard tallied goals in the run, while Kessler added three helpers. The run was broken up by Tom Merritt of Washington, who picked up a ground ball and drove straight to cage, but Howard responded only 40 seconds later for a 24-10 Bullets lead. Washington and Gettysburg traded goals over the next 3 minutes, 26 seconds, with Brady McGovern and Ginac finding the back of the net for the Bullets. The Shoremen scored the final tally, a man-up goal by Parker Barta, for a 26-13 final score.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Gettysburg not only doubled up on goals against Washington, but they also doubled up on shots, keying a 64-32 shot advantage.
• 13 Bullets registered a point on the day, with 12 Bullets scoring goals.
• Brett Ginac, Quinton Mather, Ethan Kessler, Kieran Ward, and Ryan Cernuto each scored two goals.
• Chase Morgan and Joey Fox each tended the goal for the Bullets. Morgan made six saves.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action in the Centennial Conference tournament semifinals on Friday. Game time and opponent are to be announced.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Gettysburg outscored Muhlenberg 14-3 over the second and third quarters of action to key a 20-6 regular season finale win on Saturday.
THE LEADERS
• Katie Fullowan scored five goals as part of the offensive unit.
• Jordan Basso led all scorers with six goals. She also dished one assist.
• Julia Daly had a hat trick, and added an assist for the Bullets (14-3, 9-0 CC).
FOR THE FOES
• Nicole Steiner tallied two goals and one assist to lead the Mules (11-5, 4-5 CC).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Jordan Basso was first to find the net with an unassisted tally in the first three minutes. Muhlenberg answered just two minutes later, as Nicole Steiner passed to Emily Gaffney to tie the score. A free position shot 2:05 after made it a 2-1 Muhlenberg lead, forcing a Gettysburg timeout. Out of the strategy session, the Bullets scored three goals in just over three minutes to regain the lead and close out the period. In the stretch, Basso scored two and Julia Daly netted one as Gettysburg took a 4-2 lead going into the second quarter.
• Gettysburg outscored Muhlenberg 8-2 in the second quarter to take a solid lead. Kelly O’Connor scored on a free position shot only 45 seconds in, and Emily Crane followed up with an unassisted second-chance goal only 45 seconds later to force a Mules timeout. Nicole Steiner found the net with 11:15 showing to cut the deficit to three, but Gettysburg went on a six-goal tear over the next nine minutes to increase their lead to eight goals. O’Connor, Katie Fullowan, Daly, and Julie Breedveld each scored within the stretch, with Fullowan contributing three off free position shots. Muhlenberg finally broke through with 53 seconds left in the quarter, off a goal from Emily Vaughan, but Gettysburg held onto a 12-4 lead going into half.
• Basso and Fullowan each netted two in the opening 6:30 of the second half to bring the Bullets’ lead to 12. Ava Milia scored the only goal of the third period for the Mules with 6:25 showing, and Gettysburg closed out the period with a goal by Crane and Basso to take an 18-5 lead heading into the final stanza.
• Neither team found the net until 8:57 showing in the final quarter, as Julia Daly grabbed a pass from Caroline Sullivan for her third goal of the day. Sophie Showers scored on a free position shot just over three minutes later, and Muhlenberg had the final tally of the game off a Nicole Steiner free position shot to end it, 20-6 in favor of the Bullets.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Caroline Sullivan had four assists on the day.
• Kelly O’Connor and Emily Crane each scored two goals.
• Gillian Cortese and Juliette deVarenne split time in goal for Gettysburg. Cortese made three saves, while deVarenne had six.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action on Friday in the Centennial Conference tournament semifinal round. The Bullets are the No. 1 seed. Full tournament schedule will be announced on Monday.
MEN’S GOLF: Gettysburg fired a pair of rounds of 290 or better on Saturday, finishing second at the 2023 Centennial Conference men’s golf championship hosted at Waynesboro Country Club. The Bullets finished wit a 54-hole score of 884, including holding the 36-hole lead by one stroke after a round of 311 on Friday and a score of 283 on Saturday morning. Gettysburg carded a round of 290 on Saturday afternoon.
THE LEADERS
• Patrick Kilcoyne finished third in the field with a pair of sub-par rounds on Saturday. After carding a round of 79 in wet and windy conditions on Friday, he fired a round of 70 on Saturday morning and 68 on Saturday afternoon for a score of 217
• Daniel Suter was tied for fourth with a score of 218 that also included two rounds under par on Saturday. Suter posted a round of 79 on Friday before firing a round of 68 on Saturday morning and one-under par 71 in the final round.
FOR THE FOES
• Franklin & Marshall carded the two lowest rounds of the tournament on Saturday to rally for an eight-shot win, capturing its 13th title with a score of 876 (313-282-281), which is the second-lowest score every fired in the conference championship. Jas Fuhrer won the individual crown by two shots with a three-under par 213 (76-68-69).
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Thibault Eelen placed 11th with a score of 223. He led the way on Friday with a round of 74 before carding a round of 73 in the second round and rounding out the day with a 76.
• Cam Deiuliis finished 14th with a score of 226. He posted an even-par 72 in the second round after carding a round of 79 over the opening 18 and rounded out the tournament with a 75 over the final 18.
• Graeme Hollingshead finished tied for 19th with a score of 231 (79-4-78) to round out the Bullet competitors.
THE INSIDE STORY
• The 54-hole score of 884 was the lowest ever shot by Gettysburg in the conference championship. It was the fourth-lowest score by any team at the championship and lowest by a team other than Franklin & Marshall.
• Daniel Suter’s 68 matched his lowest collegiate round. Patrick Kilcoyne established a career low with his round of 68.
