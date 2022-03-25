Barb Jordan has been a quiet and unassuming leader within the field hockey and lacrosse programs at Gettysburg College for two decades, relishing in her role as a leader of young women and leading those programs to new standards of success. A consummate and caring colleague within the Department of Athletics as well, Jordan has announced her retirement at the conclusion of the academic year.
Jordan has served as head field hockey coach since 2002 and has contributed as an assistant coach on the lacrosse sidelines since 2003. Both programs have thrived under her tutelage, but after two decades at Gettysburg and more than four decades plying her trade on the field, Jordan made the decision to step away and open up an opportunity for another aspiring coach to assume the mantle she has proudly carried.
“After much reflection, the decision to retire from Gettysburg actually came fairly easy for me because I believe in my heart that it is the right decision for the field hockey program, the student athletes, and for myself,” noted Jordan. “I will miss the team so much, but I believe that the field hockey program is in a really good place right now with wonderful student-athletes and a huge amount of potential, and it’s time for someone new to lead the program and take it to a new level within an extremely competitive conference.”
Never one to turn the spotlight on herself, Jordan has quietly established an endearing legacy as a coach and colleague at Gettysburg that will be difficult to replace. As a head coach, she compiled more wins on the field hockey field than any previous leader of the Bullets, finishing with a career record of 182-154 over 19 competitive seasons. She led the program to the playoffs 10 times in the Centennial Conference, which has developed into one of the top field hockey conferences across NCAA Division III. In 2005, Jordan led Gettysburg to an ECAC Division III championship and she guided the Bullets back to the postseason in 2019.
“First, I’d like to thank Dave Wright and Barbara Fritze for giving me the opportunity to coach at Gettysburg,” said Jordan. “I consider accepting the position twenty years ago one of the best decisions I ever made. I am so grateful to have been able to coach two sports that I love. The student-athletes and my colleagues within the athletic department and across the campus are the reason why my time here at Gettysburg has been so special.”
Despite that success, Jordan has never dwelled on the wins and losses. She saw through those end results and focused instead on the development and growth of each of her student-athletes, both on and off the field. The field hockey team ranks among the athletic department’s highest cumulative grade-point averages each semester, including posting a 3.5 overall team GPA in the fall. Gettysburg has been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association National Academic Team list every year since 2007.
“She understands that there is more to Gettysburg College and in life than sports and taught us to embrace all the school had to offer,” said Emma Bertrando ’21, who was a two-time all-region selection on the field hockey field. “The greatest lesson I learned from Barb was the power of positivity and mental strength. It was evident in her coaching style to never dwell on the negatives and always ‘control the controllables’. Thank you Barb for everything you did for the Gettysburg field hockey program and for the positive impact you have had on all of your players.”
Jordan’s connection to her student-athletes and their families runs deeper than just a coach-player relationship, and that can be seen in the number of siblings and family members she has coached through the decades. The same surnames pop up often on the roster lists for the Bullets field hockey program, including one name that goes back a century at Gettysburg.
The Mowery family has an extensive history at Gettysburg that dates back four generations. The last two members of the family to attend Gettysburg, Lexie ’15 and Haley ’18, played for Jordan and their sister, Ashley, who spent 11 years on the Gettysburg sideline.
“My sisters and I are so fortunate to have had time with Barb at Gettysburg,” noted the oldest Mowery sister. “She has not just become their coach, but a close family friend. Barb is one of the most genuine and compassionate coaches I’ve ever met. I was so grateful to be led by her. She cares so much for the overall well-being of her athletes and her patience for student-athletes just finding their way was unwavering. She was determined to grow them into confident and self-sufficient young adults.”
Jordan adapted to the Division III mentality when she arrived at Gettysburg in 2002 after many years working in the scholastic and Division I ranks. She worked at the National Cathedral School in Washington, D.C., as a physical education teacher and lacrosse coach before joining Vanderbilt University as an assistant lacrosse coach in mid-1990s. Prior to joining the Bullets, Jordan was the head lacrosse coach and assistant field hockey coach at Bucknell University for six seasons.
“I really wasn’t sure what to expect because I had never worked at a DIII institution before,” recalled Jordan. “I was blown away by how competitive and committed the student-athletes are at Gettysburg. They want their teams to be great and they aren’t afraid of the hard work it takes to make that happen. I have also always been so impressed by the level of dedication from my colleagues and department across the campus. The people at Gettysburg have far exceeded any expectations I had. They are exceptional.”
Jordan’s impact at Gettysburg has spread into the spring season and the lacrosse team. Since 2003, she has teamed up with Head Coach Carol Cantele ’83 to form arguably one of the best coaching tandems across the breadth of the collegiate lacrosse world. Jordan has generally guided the Gettysburg defensive unit and has molded that squad into an unwavering wall opposing offenses struggle to break through. The Bullets annually rank among the top teams in terms of scoring defense and set a program record with a 4.79 goals against average in 2017.
Over the last two decades, Gettysburg has won 326 games, claimed 10 conference titles, and reached the NCAA Division III Tournament 18 times. The Bullets won national titles in 2011, 2017, and 2018 and finished runner-up in 2006. In 2011, Jordan was named the Division III Assistant Coach of the Year by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.
“Words cannot adequately express the impact that Barb Jordan has had on me both professionally and personally,” said Cantele. “I am beyond blessed to have walked and continue to walk the sidelines with Barb. It has been a very special relationship and I am forever changed by her.
“She has taught and demonstrated to all of us the value of listening, of accepting and of caring for others. There is no equal to her attention and concern of others, to her kindness and to her sincere and humble approach to coaching. At the same time, she is fierce and brave and is a relentless competitor. She has shown through her actions that competitiveness is important. It shows you are bringing out the best that you have to offer and yet when it is over, it’s over. Be proud of what you did and know that that is always enough. That is her life philosophy.”
Despite her avoidance of the limelight, Jordan carries an aura of greatness about her that is supported by the incredible accomplishments during her playing career. She was a standout high school player at Penncrest High School and joined the ranks of that institution’s athletic elite by being named to the Penncrest Ring of Honor in 2018. She went on to star on the field at The Penn State University where she was a three-time All-American and team Most Valuable Player in lacrosse and served as team captain in 1985.
Following graduation, she went on to play for the United States Women’s Lacrosse National Team from 1982-89 and helped Team USA claim a silver medal at the 1986 World Cup. In 1992, Jordan was given the Beth Allen Award, which is presented annually by the United States Women’s Lacrosse Association to a lacrosse player at the national tournament who exhibits highly developed skills, discipline, and a sense of sportsmanship and spirit for the game. In 2004, Jordan was inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame.
Considering retirement has given Jordan an opportunity for reflection on an amazing career that spans well over four decades. While the awards, wins, and championships stand out on her resume, it has been the relationships with so many teammates, student-athletes, and colleagues that have served as a catalyst for her long-tenured success.
“There have been some great wins and tough losses, but it’s the opportunity to work with so many great student-athletes and colleagues that has made the biggest impact on me,” Jordan stated. “They have all made me want to be a better person. They have all helped to shape who I am as a person and coach, and though I am leaving Gettysburg, they will always be a part of my life.”
Executive Director of Intercollegiate Athletics and Campus Recreation Mike Mattia now has the unenviable task of finding a new field hockey mentor at Gettysburg. Jordan has left some big shoes to fill in the department, but the outlook looks bright for the future of the program.
“Barb is one of the kindest people I have ever met, and epitomizes what it means to be a servant leader,” said Mattia. “She cares deeply for all of her student-athletes, and does everything in her power to mentor and support them through the ups and downs of life. She never seeks recognition, and she always conducts herself with grace, character, and a quiet strength that helps her overcome anything. We are all very thankful for the positive impact Barb has had on the field hockey and women’s lacrosse programs, as well as the entire athletic department.”
Jordan will continue to pace the sidelines alongside Cantele for the remainder of the spring lacrosse season. After that, her schedule will be an open book to fill with new adventures.
“I’m really not sure what the future holds and I am fortunate that I can take a little bit of time to decide what my next steps will be,” said Jordan. “I just hope that whatever it is, it will be as fulfilling and meaningful as my time here has been.”
