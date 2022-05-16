The old saying about ‘always a bridesmaid, never a bride’ can define the Delone Catholic baseball team when it comes to the YAIAA Tournament.
While the Squires have come up short over a couple of trips the league playoff finals, the Delone boys were looking to re-write history Monday evening at Red Lion High School.
Less than an hour after escaping a battle with fellow Adams County rival New Oxford in the semifinals, the Squires took the short trip down Route 74 from Dallastown to Red Lion to square off against the Division II champs from Susquehannock.
Playing under the lights for the first time this season, the Squires gave it their all. But, they returned back to McSherrystown with silver medals instead of gold.
The Squires were held in check in the finals by a dominating Susquehannock pitching staff. Delone managed just two hits – both singles – as the Warriors claimed their first-ever Y-A crown with a 3-0 triumph.
“We had some chances,” Delone coach Jim Smith said. “We just couldn’t execute.”
Smith was almost certainly talking about his team’s golden opportunity in the fourth inning. Susquehannock starter Logan Houser walked the first two batters to seemingly set the table for the Division IV champs to even up what was a 2-0 deficit at the time.
Smith opted to go with a bunt to move the runners up, but it backfired in spectacular fashion as the ball was popped up. Warriors first baseman A.J. Miller caught the ball before firing to second to complete a deflating double-play.
To cap things off, Houser picked off Jake Sherdel to end the threat.
“We played a lot of baseball tonight,” Smith said. “And I’m proud of them. We were in the game, but at the end we needed to find a way to get some hits.”
Monday’s whitewash was the ninth shutout this season for Susquehannock (18-4), but marked the only time this season the Squires were held scoreless.
“We just couldn’t get going offensively,” Smith said. “Our defense did a pretty good job, but this is good learning experience for them.”
Brady Dettenburn and Trent Giraffa tallied Delone’s only hits in the setback. Brodie Collins scattered four hits and allowed all three runs – two of which were earned – in five-plus innings.
While the setback ruined a perfect evening for Smith’s crew, the truth of the night was that it was a great experience to get ready for the upcoming District 3 playoffs. Delone (15-5) is currently ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A power rankings, which would afford them a week to prepare for their first district contest.
“Yeah, if we were going to lose one, this is the one to lose,” Smith said. “It’s certainly a good learning experience to play at this level.”
Delone edged New Oxford in a late afternoon semifinal matchup by scratching out a run in the top of the eight inning. Collins lined a one-out single, then following an out, moved to third when Sherdel dropped down a bunt. Collins then trotted home on a balk call to put Delone up 2-1.
The Colonials (12-6) tried to muster a little two-out lightning in the bottom of the inning when, following a pair of outs, Coy Baker and Brennan Holmes drew back-to-back walks. Delone relieve Aidan Wittmer retired Ethan Diehl on strikes, however, to earn the save.
Sherdel worked six strong frames, piling up nine strikeouts while allowing one unearned run.
Kolton Haifley went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles for the Ox, and Adam Pascoe singled twice.
New Oxford, a YAIAA-2 co-champion with Gettysburg and Spring Grove, has secured a spot in the District 3 Class 5A playoff field.
Susquehannock 110 001 0 – 3 5 1
Delone 000 000 0 – 0 2 1
S, Houser, Preston (6) and Barrett. DC, Collins, Little (6), Witt (7) and Giraffa. WP – Houser. LP – Collins. 2B – S, Miller. 3B – S, Preston.
Delone Catholic 001 000 01 — 2 7 1
New Oxford 000 100 00 — 1 7 3
Sherdel, Wittmer (7). Weaver, Smith (6). WP: Wittmer. LP: Smith. SO-BB: Sherdel 9-1, Wittmer 1-2, Weaver 5-1, Smith 3-1. 2B: NO-Haifley 2
