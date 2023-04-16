TRACK & FIELD
Arctic Blast Invitational
Alison Watts of Bermudian Springs posted a win and a pair of runner-up finishes to highlight a big day of performances for local athletes at Northern on Saturday.
Watts took gold in the high jump with a height of 5-2, with New Oxford’s RyLee Haugh placing second at 4-8. The Eagle star was also second in the long and triple jump with marks of 16-5.5 and 34-4.5. Samantha Wechsler of Susquenita won both events with distances of 16-9 and 36-3.75, respectively.
Gettysburg saw its way to the top of the podium thanks to Alivia Colgan and Winter Oaster. Colgan blazed her way to a 59.16 in winning the 400 by a full second and was runner-up in the 100 dash in 13.16.
Oaster led the pack in the 1600 run, posting a winning time of 5:26.72. Oaster also turned in a performance of 12:11.01 to earn silver in the 3200.
The 1600 was littered with local runners as Gettysburg’s Lily Arnold was fourth in 5:39.07 and the New Oxford trio of Anya Rosenbach (5th), Emily Kraus (7th) and Erin Deak (9th) also cracked the top 10. Rosenbach was also 7th in the 800.
The Colonials enjoyed a strong day in the field thanks in part to Haugh, who was third in the triple jump in addition to big her finish in the high jump, and Wrena Wentz who pocketed bronze in both the long jump and triple jump.
New Oxford’s Maya Richwine starred in the hurdles races, taking runner-up honors in the 100 and 300 events.
The Colonials also earned top-six finishes in all three relays, going 4th in the 400 and 3200, and sixth in the 1600.
Bermudian’s Lily Carlson placed sixth in the 100 hurdles and long jump.
Earning fourth-place finishes on Saturday were Littlestown’s Abi Riedel (400) and Benedicte Parker (long jump) and the Berm tandem of Emma Patton (javelin) and Elaine Cook (shot put).
Five Times Area boys scored victories in individual events at Northern, including Delone’s Ryder Noel (100, 11.44), Littlestown’s Zyan Herr (200, 22.74), Gettysburg’s Gabe Pecaitis (long jump, 21-5) and the Bermudian duo of Bryce Harner (400, 52.46) and Aaron Weigle (discus, 155-2). Herr was also second to Noel in the 100, Harner placed third in the high jump, Pecaitis was third in the pole vault, and Weigle mined silver in the shot put.
Distance star Peyton Small of Littlestown led a local trio with a second-place showing in the 3200 (10:24.08). New Oxford’s Neal Price and Delone’s Aden Davis ran behind Small with times of 10:27.84 and 10:43.82. Price also crossed fourth in the 1600 run.
In hurdles action it was Bolt Dylan Herr with a runner-up finish in the 300 race after recording a time of 42.93, just ahead of Eagle Colton Kehr who hit the line in 43.87. New Oxford’s Sebastian Kaehler was fifth and Holden Crabbs sixth, with Crabbs also taking 5th in the 110s.
Ox standout Brayden Billman was second in the triple and fourth in the high jump.
Additional top-five area finishers included Bryson Lookenbill (3rd in 100), New Oxford’s Jett Moore (3rd in javelin) and Mason Richter (4th in 800), Delone’s Luke Rebert (5th in high jump) and the Gettysburg tandem of Ja’Mere Spencer (5th in long jump) and Kye Robinson (5th in triple jump).
On the relay circuit, the Thunderbolts won the 400 and were second in the 1600 races.
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Delone Catholic 9, York Suburban 6
The Squires raced out to a 7-4 halftime lead and never looked back in downing the Trojans on Friday.
Four different players had multi-goal games for Delone, including Landon Smith who finished with a hat trick. Drew Medcalf, Noah Hall and Sam Hall finished with two goals apiece, and Austin Gregg came up with 16 saves in goal.
Kaden Hix had a team-best eight ground balls, followed by Sam Hall with six and Levi Hohenstein and Smith with five apiece.
SOFTBALL
Palmyra 4, Gettysburg 0
The Warriors hung in with solid pitching and defense through seven innings on Friday, before the Cougars broke through with four runs in the eighth to secure a win.
Mollie White dominated from inside the pitching circle for Palmyra, piling up 19 strikeouts in a no-hitter. White walked only one batter, throwing 81 strikes among her 114 total pitches.
Palmyra 000 000 04 – 4 10 1
Gettysburg 000 000 00 – 0 0 4
White. Danika Kiump, Emily Haines (5). WP: White. LP: Haines. SO-BB: White 19-1, Kump 1-2, Haines 3-1. 2B: P-Cutman
