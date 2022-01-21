Last season, Gettysburg won just once in 18 games. If the Warriors could earn a second win over Dover in the past week, they would improve their record to .500 with six games to go in the regular season.
Gettysburg pulled it off by downing the Eagles, 59-37, in YAIAA-2 boys’ basketball Friday night on Senior Night at Gettysburg.
“We’re a much different team and a much better team than we were last season,” senior co-captain Mike Hankey said. “We had an entire offseason to work at getting better and we’ve got experience playing together.”
Hankey and classmate Trent Ramirez-Keller were the only players that entered the 2020-21 season with significant varsity minutes under their belts, having both been starters as sophomores on a team that won a division title and advanced to the state tournament.
The Warriors started slowly Friday, notching a single point in the first two-and-a-half minutes of the game, but Ramirez-Keller got them going with a strong finish to the opening frame.
The senior tossed in 10 points in the stanza and Gettysburg led 15-8 at the quarter horn.
The quarter break did nothing to cool down Ramirez-Keller, as he put in eight more points to finish the opening half with 18, on his way to a game-high 23 points. Friday marked the fifth time that he has scored at least 20 points in a game this season.
“We had them in foul trouble, so I told Trent that he needed to be aggressive and attack the basket,” Gettysburg head coach Marc McLean said. “He did that and the results were good for us. He’s done a great job all season for us.”
Gettysburg (8-8, 5-3) carried a 33-15 lead into the break and things kept going well for the Maroon and White after intermission.
A 14-1 run over the first three minutes of the third quarter put the hosts completely in charge and also enacted the mercy rule.
Dover (1-13, 0-8) found itself behind, 49-19, following Ramirez-Keller’s driving layup with 3:41 to go in the quarter.
A 14-0 run by the Eagles that spanned the quarter break threatened to make things interesting and a Thomas Smyser triple from the right corner closed the gap to 49-33 with 6:55 left.
McLean called for time and his team righted the ship soon thereafter.
“We got a little tight when they made that run,” the second-year coach said. “But we were able to finally relax once we got the ball to go through the hoop again.”
Dover shot 13-of-41 (32 percent) from the field and turned the ball over 27 times in the game, including nine straight possessions in the second quarter.
“We were a little inconsistent tonight,” Hankey said. “But it’s hard to keep the intensity up for four quarters.”
McLean added, “Our offense wasn’t working very well early in the game. So we turned to our defense and that got us going. We were able to force some turnovers and that got us some easy points.”
Senior Brandon Golden earned a tip of the cap from McLean for his solid night of 11 points and six boards.
“We’re glad that Brandon decided to return to the team after not playing since he was a freshman,” McLean said. “With his combination of height and athleticism, he gives us something that no one else on the team can.”
Sophomore Josh Herr gave the winners a shot in the arm off the bench as he made all six of his charity tosses on the way to 12 points, while also collecting five rebounds.
The Warriors have now won four of their last six games and currently sit 15th in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings. The top 16 qualify for the postseason.
Gettysburg returns to action on Wednesday when Carlisle visits in a non-conference tilt, then the Warriors get back into division play with a road tussle at Eastern York on Friday.
“We’d really like to qualify for districts this year,” McLean said. “That said, we don’t have any easy games left. But if we play to our capabilities, we like to think that we can play with anybody on our schedule.”
Dover 8 7 13 9 — 37
Gettysburg 15 18 16 10 — 59
Dover (37): Tim Brant 1 0-0 2, Omar Casiano 0 2-2, Owen Malehorn 1 0-0 3, Jakob Smyser 1 1-3 3, Ronan Mailey 2 2-2 6, Ryan Floyd 1 0-0 2, Thomas Smyser 4 0-0 9, Jake Hasson 3 0-0 8, Levi Goebler 0 0-1 0, Ian Ifill 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Cooper, B. Link, W. Link. Totals: 13 7-10 37.
Gettysburg (59): Brandon Golden 2 7-10 11, Mike Hankey 4 0-0 8, Trent Ramirez-Keller 8 6-10 23, Brody Wagner 2 1-3 5, Josh Herr 3 6-6 12. Non-scorers: Drew Cole, Jonathan Darnell, Chris Boone, Ethan Wagner, Anthony Colon, Carson Kuhns. Totals: 19 20-29 59.
3-Pointers: D — Hasson 2, Malehorn, T. Smyser; G — Ramirez-Keller. JV: Dover 47, Gettysburg 38
