GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School of
York Tournament
Fairfield 46, Newport 22
Breana Valentine scored nine of Fairfield’s 20 points in a pivotal fourth quarter on Tuesday.
Valentine finished with 15 points to help the Knights bounce the Buffs in opening-round tournament action. Fairfield (3-3) faces host Christian School of York in today’s title game at 6 p.m.
Maddie Neiderer finished with a dozen points for the Knights, half coming in the third quarter where Fairfield enjoyed a 10-3 advantage.
Emma Dennison added seven points and Madison Cromwell made a pair of triples to finish with six points.
Fairfield 8 8 10 20 — 46
Newport 4 11 3 4 — 22
Fairfield (46): Madison Cromwell 2 0-0 6, Emma Dennison 3 0-0 7, Breana Valentine 6 3-4 15, Braidan Wastler 2 2-4 6, Maddie Neiderer 5 2-2 12. Non-scorers: Bollinger, Battern, Aker, Click, Klindinst, Miller. Totals: 18 7-10 46
Newport (22): Foltz 1 0-0 3, C. Weidenhammer 2 0-0 5, Kuhn 2 2-4 7, Goerman 0 2-4 2, E. Weidenhammer 2 0-0 5. Totals: 7 4-8 22.
3-pointers: F-Cromwell 2, Dennison; N-Foltz, C. Weidenhammer, E. Weidenhammer, Kuhn
Hanover Tournament
South Western 53,
Biglerville 26
Hanover 59,
Mount Calvary 19
The Mustangs used a 21-0 run in the fourth quarter to shake off the Canners in Hanover Tournament action on Tuesday. South Western will face host Hanover in today’s title game after the Hawkettes dispatched Mount Calvary 59-19 in the other semifinal.
South Western (3-4) saw Grace Thomas score seven of her team-high 20 points in the decisive fourth period. Maddy Lehker added nine points and Maci Shaffer tallied eight.
The Mustangs had no answer for Canner junior Brylee Rodgers, who lit them up for 23 points over the first three quarters of play. Rodgers drained seven shots from the floor and seven more from the charity stripe to lead all scorers.
Jaycie Miller splashed four 3-pointers on her way to a game-best 18 points in Tuesday’s win over Mount Calvary.
In addition to Miller’s big game, Hanover (5-0) received eight points from Peyton Conover and Alanys Beltran, and seven by Riley Stigler.
Biglerville 13 4 9 0 — 26
South Western 13 15 4 21 — 53
Biglerville (26): Brylee Rodgers 7 7-8 23, Emily Woolson 0 1-4 1, Claire Roberts 1 0-1 2. Non-scorers: Alvarez, Brewer, Smith, Peterson, Anglin, Reckard, Weigle.Totals: 8 8-13 26
South Western (53): Kayla Leppo 2 1-2 5, Alexis Plesic 2 0-0 5, Savannah Brooks 1 0-0 2, Amanda Olson 0 2-2 2, Maci Shaffer 3 2-3 8, Maddy Lehker 3 3-5 9, Grace Thomas 8 3-6 20, Jayda Koontz 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Roberts, Green. Totals: 20 11-18 53
3-pointers: B-Rodgers 2; SW-Plesic, Thomas
Mt. Calvary 8 3 2 6 — 19
Hanover 13 16 17 13 — 59
Mount Calvary (19): Hatfield 5 1-2 11, Rutt 1 0-0 2, Ansel 3 0-0 6. Totals: 9 1-2 19
Hanover (59): Annie Smith 2 0-0 5, Peyton Conover 3 2-2 8, Alanys Beltran 3 1-4 8, Jaycie Miller 4 6-8 18, Lola Garman 3 0-0 6, Riley Stigler 2 2- 27, Keana Noel 1 0-0 2, Reagan Wildasin 2 1-2 5. Non-scorers: Mya Maloney. Totals: 20 12-18 59
3-pointers: H-Smith, Beltran, Miller 4, Stigler
Annville-Cleona
Tournament
Littlestown 53, Octorara 17
Kellee Staub nailed six 3-pointers on her way to a season-best 20 points in Tuesday’s rout of the Octorara.
With Staub bombing away from deep, the Bolt defense limited the Indians to only seven point through three quarters of play.
Celi Portillo dropped in a dozen points and Kylah Green tacked on nine more as Littlestown (2-5) snapped a five-game losing skid.
Littlestown 15 14 19 5 — 53
Octorara 3 2 2 9 — 17
Littlestown (53): Staub 6 2-6 20, Portillo 5 2-4 12, Miller 1 0-0 2, Peart 1 2-7 4, Shipley 0 2-2 2, Green 4 1-2 9, Shelley 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Young, Ford. Totals: 19 9-21 53
Octorara (17): james-Pasicins 4 7-10 15, Rice 0 0-2 0, Guertler 1 0-1 2. Totals: 5 7-13 17
3-pointers: L-Staub 6
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Christian School
of York Tournament
Fairfield 54, York Tech 46
Five different Knights netted at least seven points in Tuesday’s win over the Spartans. Fairfield (3-3) will face either York Country Day (2-1) or Christian School of York (0-5) in Wednesday’s title game at 8 p.m.
Eric Ball spearheaded the attack on Tuesday with a game-high 17 points. Ball drilled a trio of 3-pointers among his six field goals.
Andrew Koons tossed in nine points while Will Myers and Peyton Stadler added eight apiece and Jake Myers chipped in with seven.
Fairfield 13 10 14 17 — 54
York Tech 11 6 12 17 — 46
Fairfield (54): Jake Myers 3 1-1 7, Andrew Koons 4 1-1 9, Will Myers 2 4-10 8, Eric Ball 6 2-8 17, Cody Valentine 2 0-0 5, Peyton Stadler 4 0-0 8. Totals: 21 8-20 54
York Tech (46): Johnson 3 2-2 9, Gladney 2 0-0 5, Gracey 2 0-1 5, Robinson 1 0-0 3, Torres 1 1-2 3, Rouse 3 1-2 7, Overton 5 2-2 14. Totals: 17 6-9 46
3-pointers: F-Ball 3, Valentine; YT-Johnson, Gladney, Gracey, Robinson, Overton 2
Kutztown 68, Biglerville 41
The Canners went cold in the middle quarters of Tuesday’s non-conference game, getting outscored 38-13 by the Cougars.
Kutztown had three players net at least 14 points in the win, paced by Myles Schmidt’s 18-point performance.
Canner guard Eli Weigle was dialed in as he poured in a game-high 21 points. Half of Weigle’s six field goals came from beyond the arc and he drained six of eight free throw attempts.
Biglerville 14 7 6 14 — 41
Kutztown 14 18 20 16 — 68
Biglerville (41): Eli Weigle 6 6-8 21, Christian Shaffer 1 0-0 3, Caden Althoff 2 0-0 4, Bear Zullinger 2 0-0 4, Ryan VanDyke 2 1-1 5, Jack Regentin 2 0-0 4. Non-scorers: Anthony Cervantes, Caleol Palmer, Nolan Miller, Caleb Woolson. Totals: 15 7-9 41
Kutztown (68): Xavier Goodman 6 0-0 14, Travis Werda 1 0-0 2, Dalton Furst 1 0-0 3, EJ Miranda-Garcia 2 0-0 4, Grant Fitzgerald 3 0-0 7, Andrew Fleming 7 0-0 16, Myles Schmidt 8 0-0 18, Phoenix Kellogg 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 0-0 68
3-pointers: B-Weigle 3, Shaffer; K-Goodman 2, Furst, Fitzgerald, Fleming 2, Schmidt 2
