BOYS’ SOCCER
Lancaster Mennonite 3, Biglerville 2
David Lapp found the back of the net with 30 seconds left in regulation to give the Blazers a win over the Canners on Monday.
Biglerville took an early lead on an unassisted tally by Devan Ponce. The hosts answered to tie the game heading into halftime. The Canners once again inched ahead when Jesus Salazar scored off an assist by Juan Garcia at the 25:40 mark of the second half.
LM, the defending District 3-2A champion, drew even four minutes later, and the game remained deadlocked until Lapp’s last-minute goal.
Biglerville 1 1 — 2
Lancaster Mennonite 1 2 — 3
Goals: B-Devan Ponce, Jesus Salazar; LM-Matthew Friesen, Zachary Coryell, David Lapp. Assists: B-Juan Garcia; LM-Jesse Longenecker, Sam Bell. Shots: B-6; LM-7. Corners: B-4; LM-6. Saves: B-Rodrigo Beltran 4; LM-Adam Nolt 4. JV: Biglerville 2, Lancaster Mennonite 2
Littlestown 0, Millersburg 0
The Thunderbolts and Indians played to a scoreless draw on Tuesday in non-league action.
Christopher Meakin posted nine saves in net for Littlestown.
Millersburg 0 0 0 0 - 0
Littlestown 0 0 0 0 - 0
Shots on Goal: M-9; L-5. Corners: M-3; L-4. Saves: M-Braden Klinger (5); L-Christopher Meakin (9)
GIRLS’ SOCCER
Bermudian Springs 1, James Buchanan 1
The Eagles and Rockets played to a 1-1 draw through a pair of overtime periods on Monday.
Emma Patton put Berm on the board with an unassisted tally in the second half, and Chloe Stuart recorded 11 saves in goal for the Eagles.
Bermudian Springs 0 1 0 0 — 1
James Buchanan 0 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: BS-Emma Patton; JB-Kaylen Grace. Corners: BS-4; JB-3. Saves: BS-Chloe Stuart 11; JB-Isabelle Hoffeditz 13
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Delone Catholic 3, Lititz Christian 0
The Squirettes opened their season by sweeping past their guests in straight sets on Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-16, 25-19.
Denae Bello (17 kills) and Meredith Keefer (16 kills) led the charge for the winners, while Bello also had a team-best three aces and 18 digs. Emma Anderson contributed 17 digs.
Littlestown 3, Shippensburg 0
The Thunderbolts cruised past the Greyhounds on Tuesday evening, 25-18, 25-23, 25-9.
Makayla Branham dished out 27 assists, while Jaylin Smith had 11 kills and Jenna Young provided 11 digs for the winners. Adyson Popoff had a team-high four aces and Branham added three aces and five digs.
