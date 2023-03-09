Gabe Pecaitis prefers a blank slate.
No preconceived notions about his opponent, no looking ahead in a bracket, and no reflecting on past experience.
That approach served the Gettysburg junior quite well on Thursday when he registered a 4-2 decision to push into the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class 3A Wrestling Championships at 139 pounds. Pecaitis was the lone Warrior of five on hand to reach the quarterfinals. And he was the only Gettysburg wrestler with prior state tournament experience, even though that mattered little to him.
“I don’t remember last year, I forget season to season,” he said following his win over Oxford Area’s Austin McMillan. “The environment doesn’t matter to me because during a match I’m locked into my coach.”
Pecaitis (26-6) was also locked on McMillan’s legs as he rattled off shot after shot. He hammered home on one to take a 2-0 lead, then went about running a bar that nearly resulted in points. McMillan worked free two ticks ahead of the horn to make it 2-1.
It was 2-apiece in the second before Pecaitis’s takedown, this one coming after a scramble with just 14 seconds left to tussle.
A neutral start in the third suggested the trailing McMillan would ramp up his offense, but it was Pecaitis who kept busy on his feet, uncorking a series of shots that never allowed McMillan to threaten.
“His stance was a little weak and he kept his hands up which opened his legs up,” said Pecaitis. “I was trying to score points, that’s very important to me. Keep attacking because the moment you let off they can attack and they can score. And guess what, then it’s even.”
McMillan’s last hurrah was an attempt at a spladle, which came close before the bout ended.
“It was close, I kept telling myself ‘I have to win, I have to win this,’” Pecaitis said. “I wasn’t letting that happen.”
Whether he cares to know is uncertain, but Pecaitis has a tough out awaiting him in Friday’s quarters in the form of Bethlehem Catholic’s Kollin Rath. The sophomore comes in at 35-1 for the season and 59-3 for his career. He was third last year at 132, and already picked off two defending 3A state champs this season in Central Mountain’s Dalton Perry and Mac Church of Waynesburg.
“Not really, just keep on going,” he said when asked if he dives into scouting upcoming opponents. “It gets in my head too much and that worrying isn’t good.”
Warrior head coach Chris Haines agreed being void of preconceived notions benefits Pecaitis.
“I think it always helps Gabe to approach things without looking around,” said Haines. “He focuses on what he’s good at. Tomorrow is another opportunity for him to open up and shoot because when he shoots, he has a lot of success.”
Tyler Withers had a better state debut at 189 than a 1-1 record may indicate. The senior was efficient in his prelim, an 8-2 decision over Carter Euker of Perkiomen Valley. A 4-0 first period was followed by a reversal in the second and clinching takedown in the third. That victory sent the Warrior into the quarterfinals where he met Jersey Shore stud Hadyn Packer (33-1, 136-31 career), who placed third at this weight a year ago.
Packer exploded with a single-leg shot off the opening whistle and led 2-0 seconds into the bout. Withers somehow fought through more than a minute of peril as Packer closed in on nearfall. He not only refused to budge, but escaped and nearly took the lead had time not run out on a late move.
Packer inched in front, 3-1, after Withers was called for a singlet pull 37 seconds into the second period. A lat drop on the boundary in the waning seconds, which was contested by the Gettysburg coaches stood, and Packer had a seemingly comfortable 6-1 lead with two minutes remaining.
Withers had other ideas, as he reversed with 80 seconds left to cut the gap to 6-3. Deadly on top with cradles and bundles, Withers hunted the tying points but ran out of time.
“That was the match we prepped for and wanted,” said Haines. “The road back for him is going to be hard. He did a lot of good things.”
Jaxon Townsend (160) also returns Friday after a 1-1 effort in his state debut. Townsend took a while to heat up in the prelims, where the junior nearly erased a 4-0 deficit in the final 40 seconds. Shikellamy’s Connor Wetzel used two quality shots for a takedown in each period and melted tons of time off the clock while sinking a deep arm bar on the left side.
On top to begin the third period, Townsend circled our front and had his perseverance rewarded with three nearfall points at the 40-second mark. Down just a point, he doggedly tried to find another turn but was unable, dropping a 4-3 squeaker.
Townsend rebounded nicely by winning a flurry-fest against McDowell’s Caleb Butterfield in the consys. An inside trip for a takedown late in the opening period set the tone.
“First takedown pretty much sums up the match,” said Townsend. “I’m usually not the best at getting the first takedown. I’ve always been a funky wrestler. Sometimes stuff just shows up like that.”
Some incredible scrambling by both wrestlers kept it at 2-1 into the third, where Townsend was cut loose. The final 90 seconds provided an endless supply of funk rolls and flurries with neither competitor able to gain an advantage. Running out of time, Butterfield went for broke and Townsend countered for a four-pointer to ice a 7-1 victory.
“Me and my practice partner, Tyler Withers, sometimes we’ll just scramble the whole time,” said Townsend. “Those positions I’m familiar with and know what to do.”
A pair of Warrior freshman – Will Yordy and Isaiah Jackson — debuted at Hershey Thursday and both went 0-2 despite giving commendable efforts.
Yordy (39-12) was down 5-0 in a hurry in his 107 opener where Wyoming Valley West senior Dorian Hoffman hit a takedown into a turn. Yordy chose neutral in the second period and found his target with a two-pointer a minute in, but still trailed by five after Hoffman’s escape 34 seconds into the final frame.
Hoffman got in on a low attack for a second takedown and rode home a 9-2 decision.
Yordy then met Central Dauphin’s Thunder Beard for the fourth time this season, and Beard ran his record against the Warrior to 4-0 with a 6-2 nod. Yordy trailed just 3-2 after a takedown in the second period but Beard pulled away down the stretch.
Jackson’s opener at 114 against Cole Coffin of Pennridge was nip—tuck throughout. The freshman Warrior escaped at the buzzer in the first period to trail just 2-1. A penalty point squared the affair, and Jackson (29-18) was nearly out from bottom twice, only to see Coffin cinch a cradle for a pair of nearfall.
Coffin chose bottom in the third and methodically worked on turning the corner. His patience paid off when he hooked in another cradle resulting in a reversal and eventual 6-2 win
A rubber match with Boiling Springs’ Drew Scherer produced incredible limb-twisting scrambles throughout. There was no score until Scherer was cut free in the third, then won a final flurry for a takedown and rode out Jackson for a 3-0 decision.
Class 3A action resumes at 2:15 on Friday with championship quarterfinals and consolations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.