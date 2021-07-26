Kyle Rohrbaugh is used to parking in victory lane and giving a speech in front of the Trail-Way Speedway grandstand.
In the past, Rohrbaugh was dominant in the limited stock division and spent plenty of time parked on the frontstretch. Last Friday night had a different feel.
This was no limited stock. Rohrbaugh moved up to the 358 sprint car ranks in 2019 and two-and-a-half years later, he added his name to the Trail-Way 358 win list after capturing Friday’s 25-lap main event.
“I can’t believe it, honestly,” Rohrbaugh said. “I’ve got so many people to thank. I think the last time I was here in Victory Lane, I was in a front wheel drive Neon in, I don’t know, 2018, I guess? It feels great to be back.
“It’s just unreal ... the amount of work. The crew guys bust their butts throughout the week, and man, it just feels so great to be here.”
Nat Tuckey got the jump on Steven Kisamore at the start and led the field down the backstretch. Rohrbaugh, who started third, took over second before the field hit the flagstand to complete lap 1.
Tuckey built a .672-second lead by the fourth circuit, but Rohrbaugh started to close in two laps later. The frontrunners caught the back of the field on lap 8, which allowed Rohrbaugh to make his move.
Rohrbaugh, of Spring Grove, wasted little time. He shot under Tuckey on the ninth circuit. One lap later, Kisamore also got by Tuckey to take second.
Lapped traffic didn’t seem to be an issue for Rohrbaugh once he got out front. He sliced through the backmarkers and built a 1.206-second lead by the completion of lap 13.
“I know there’s no comparison to this car and the cars I used to race, but when you’re running faster — and I had a lot of wins in that class — you’re kind of used to figuring out where people are going to go, where they normally run,” Rohrbaugh said.
“I don’t mind going up high one bit. I’ll do whatever it takes, go underneath, whatever. You just got to go where they’re not. Everybody raced really clean.”
The race came to a halt on lap 14, when Tyler Esh and Travis Leh tangled in turn 1. David Holbrook was collected in the incident and tipped over.
Cameron Smith took advantage of the restart and passed Kisamore for second. That was short-lived, as Steve Owings shot past Kisamore and Smith on lap 15 and set sail after the leader.
The lead was .574 seconds on lap 17. Three laps later, Owings closed to within .294 seconds, but he couldn’t make a move on Rohrbaugh, who was hugging the bottom of the speedway.
Owings looked for every possible way to get by. He was a car-length back for the last two laps, but Rohrbaugh made one more move around the lapped car of Brett Rose in turn 3 to take the victory by a mere .109 seconds. Smith, Kisamore and Cody Fletcher completed the top five.
“Beating [Owings] is crazy,” Rohrbaugh said. “That guy is like Kyle Larson around here. I just can’t believe that one bit, and then we’re here in Victory Lane.”
Said Owings, who was the Big Mike’s Crabhouse Hard Charger: “I didn’t know what lap we were on. I didn’t see five to go, two to go, one to go. I came out of the corner, and the yellow was out, and I didn’t know who won, but it was dusty.
“Kyle did a heck of a job. He got out there and got it going, and we just didn’t have enough laps to pull it through.”
Travis McClelland topped a stacked Gene Latta Ford Central PA Legends presented by Harvest Chapel field in the 20-lap main event.
Shaun Abney started on the pole and led the first seven circuits. McClelland made a bid for the lead, and the two made contact in turns 3 and 4, which caused Abney to spin. McClelland took over the lead and the win.
McClelland apologized for the contact in Victory Lane. Bill Diehl, Travis Perry, Logan Carbaugh, and Mike Racine completed the top five. Eric Hurst started 24th and finished 12th, which earned him Big Mike’s Crabhouse Hard Charger honors.
Choya Young won the non-qualifier race, which spanned 15 laps. Young took the lead from Roy Denike on Lap 11.
In the Mason Dixon 270 Micro Sprint feature, Craig Myers took the lead from Jeff Haefke and earned the win.
Myers, of Chambersburg, started eighth on the grid and stalked Haefke before wrestling the top spot away on lap 8. From there he cruised to a 1.673-second victory over Cory Myers, Haefke, Bill Laughman and Brian Marriott.
Russ Shoop started on the outside pole and led the entire 20-lap race distance in the Street Stock main event.
The march to the win wasn’t easy. Sam Rial closed to within .207 seconds on the final lap but couldn’t make a move for the win. Kody Sites, Zachary Myers and Danny Beard completed the top five.
Trail-Way Speedway
Friday, 7/2
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[3]; 2. 35-Steve Owings[8]; 3. 69-Cameron Smith[4]; 4. 77K-Steven Kisamore[1]; 5. 66A-Cody Fletcher[6]; 6. 6-Tim McClelland[5]; 7. 22B-Nat Tuckey[2]; 8. 8CR-Mason Chaney[12]; 9. 14K-Hannah Riser[9]; 10. 51-Austen Treuchet[14]; 11. 11H-Hayden Miller[11]; 12. 17-Andrew Hake[15]; 13. 13-Bo Gordon Jr[13]; 14. 45R-Brett Rose[16]; 15. (DNF) 50-Tyler Esh[10]; 16. (DNF) 77-David Holbrook[7]; 17. (DNF) 25-Travis Leh[17]; 18. (DNF) 12-Mike Bittinger[18]; 19. (DNF) 17G-Devin Gundrum[19]; 20. (DNS) X-Justice Forbes; 21. (DNS) 1-Cody Phillips.
Lap leaders: Tuckey (1-8), Rohrbaugh (9-25)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 66A-Cody Fletcher[2]; 2. 6-Tim McClelland[1]; 3. 11H-Hayden Miller[4]; 4. 69-Cameron Smith[5]; 5. 13-Bo Gordon Jr[6]; 6. 45R-Brett Rose[3]; 7. 17G-Devin Gundrum[7].
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 77-David Holbrook[5]; 2. 22B-Nat Tuckey[2]; 3. 12K-Kyle Rohrbaugh[6]; 4. 14K-Hannah Riser[3]; 5. 51-Austen Treuchet[7]; 6. (DNF) 25-Travis Leh[4]; 7. (DNS) X-Justice Forbes
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings[4]; 2. 8CR-Mason Chaney[1]; 3. 50-Tyler Esh[2]; 4. 77K-Steven Kisamore[6]; 5. 17-Andrew Hake[7]; 6. (DNF) 12-Mike Bittinger[3]; 7. (DNS) 1-Cody Phillips
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 51-Travis McClelland[6]; 2. 53-Bill Diehl[5]; 3. 19-Travis Perry[7]; 4. 27-Logan Carbaugh[9]; 5. 71M-Mike Racine[14]; 6. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer[13]; 7. 17-Cory Phillips[3]; 8. 19J-Jonathan Robinson[12]; 9. 92-Cody Altland[18]; 10. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith[17]; 11. 22-Michael Boer[20]; 12. 25-Eric Hurst[24]; 13. 61-Shaun Miller[19]; 14. 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr[22]; 15. 11R-Scott Musselman[21]; 16. 4G-Scott Montgomery[15]; 17. 2G-Shawn Groft[4]; 18. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[23]; 19. (DNF) 7-Preston Alleman[10]; 20. (DNF) 26-Shaun Abney[1]; 21. (DNF) 9D-Brady Dillon[16]; 22. (DNF) 9-Rick Hartwig[11]; 23. (DNF) 74X-Joey Racine[2]; 24. (DNF) 18-Chris Transeau[8].
Lap leaders: Abney (1-7), McClelland (8-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 18-Chris Transeau[6]; 2. 2G-Shawn Groft[4]; 3. 27-Logan Carbaugh[7]; 4. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer[8]; 5. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith[9]; 6. 11R-Scott Musselman[3]; 7. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[2]; 8. 41-Jason Jarvis[10]; 9. (DNF) 19R-Roy A Denike[1]; 10. (DNF) 30K-Seth Kearchner[5].
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 19-Travis Perry[5]; 2. 17-Cory Phillips[2]; 3. 7-Preston Alleman[1]; 4. 71M-Mike Racine[7]; 5. 92-Cody Altland[4]; 6. 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr[6]; 7. 25-Eric Hurst[8]; 8. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[3]; 9. 18T-Tyler Denike[9]; 10. 7A-Brady Arndt[10].
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 51-Travis McClelland[9]; 2. 74X-Joey Racine[1]; 3. 9-Rick Hartwig[8]; 4. 4G-Scott Montgomery[6]; 5. 61-Shaun Miller[7]; 6. 63X-Bob Myers[5]; 7. 12-Ernie Shirley[3]; 8. (DNF) 1S-Tim Poffenberger[10]; 9. (DNF) 42L-Sam Lamb[2]; 10. (DNF) 56-Zach Baxter[4].
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 53-Bill Diehl[5]; 2. 26-Shaun Abney[1]; 3. 19J-Jonathan Robinson[9]; 4. 9D-Brady Dillon[4]; 5. 22-Michael Boer[3]; 6. 85-Michael Goldsmith[7]; 7. 63-Dave Benner[8]; 8. (DNF) 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger[2]; 9. (DNF) 4J-Choya Young[6]
Consi #1 (8 laps): 1. 11R-Scott Musselman[1]; 2. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[2]; 3. 56-Zach Baxter[9]; 4. 19R-Roy A Denike[6]; 5. 12-Ernie Shirley[3]; 6. (DNS) 41-Jason Jarvis; 7. (DNS) 1S-Tim Poffenberger; 8. (DNS) 42L-Sam Lamb; 9. (DNS) 30K-Seth Kearchner.
Consi #2 (8 laps): 1. 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr[1]; 2. 25-Eric Hurst[3]; 3. 4J-Choya Young[8]; 4. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[5]; 5. 18T-Tyler Denike[7]; 6. 7A-Brady Arndt[9]; 7. 63X-Bob Myers[10]; 8. 63-Dave Benner[4]; 9. (DNF) 85-Michael Goldsmith[2]; 10. (DNS) 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger.
Non-Qualifier (15 laps): 1. 4J-Choya Young[2]; 2. 19R-Roy A Denike[3]; 3. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[4]; 4. 18T-Tyler Denike[6]; 5. 63-Dave Benner[9]; 6. 7A-Brady Arndt[7]; 7. 85-Michael Goldsmith[10]; 8. (DNS) 56-Zach Baxter; 9. (DNS) 12-Ernie Shirley; 10. (DNS) 63X-Bob Myers; 11. (DNS) 41-Jason Jarvis; 12. (DNS) 1S-Tim Poffenberger; 13. (DNS) 42L-Sam Lamb; 14. (DNS) 30K-Seth Kearchner; 15. (DNS) 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger.
270 Micro Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 20M-Craig Myers[8]; 2. 20-Cory Myers[2]; 3. G41-Jeff Haefke[1]; 4. 2-Bill Laughman[4]; 5. 1-Brian Marriott[3]; 6. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[9]; 7. 1B-Brent Bull[7]; 8. 84-Zachary Glass[11]; 9. 33-Lake Laughman[5]; 10. 19-Stevie Daron Jr[12]; 11. 96-Brock Whisler[10]; 12. 21X-Dustin Young[20]; 13. 2G-Troy Groft[14]; 14. 21A-Adrian Shaffer[6]; 15. 48-Jerry Geisler[17]; 16. 166-Logan Jones[16]; 17. 33B-Tanner Byers[15]; 18. 88-Dennis Brill[18]; 19. 12-Bryce Trone[19]; 20. 1S-Steven Bull[13].
Lap leaders: Haefke (1-7), Myers (8-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[3]; 2. 20M-Craig Myers[2]; 3. 1-Brian Marriott[4]; 4. 2-Bill Laughman[7]; 5. 1B-Brent Bull[9]; 6. 84-Zachary Glass[10]; 7. 1S-Steven Bull[6]; 8. 33B-Tanner Byers[1]; 9. 48-Jerry Geisler[8]; 10. (DNF) 12-Bryce Trone[5].
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 21A-Adrian Shaffer[1]; 2. 20-Cory Myers[7]; 3. 96-Brock Whisler[3]; 4. G41-Jeff Haefke[9]; 5. 33-Lake Laughman[8]; 6. 19-Stevie Daron Jr[10]; 7. 2G-Troy Groft[5]; 8. 166-Logan Jones[2]; 9. (DNF) 88-Dennis Brill[4]; 10. (DNF) 21X-Dustin Young[6]
Street Stocks
Feature (20 laps): 1. 11S-Russell Shoop[2]; 2. 2M-Sammy Rial[6]; 3. 99K-Kody Sites[12]; 4. 94M-Zachary Myers[1]; 5. 60-Danny Beard[5]; 6. 94-Dalton Myers[7]; 7. 18X-Bailey Tolson[15]; 8. 6T-Jacob Toney[13]; 9. 18-Chris Transeau[11]; 10. 54J-Jimmy Combs[10]; 11. 83-Mikey Guise[4]; 12. 10C-Kevin Heckman[3]; 13. 4J-Jim Jacobs[8]; 14. 99X-Lawrence Flynn[14]; 15. (DNF) 3D-Shane McQuay[9]; 16. (DNS) 81J-Jamie Zentmyer; 17. (DNS) 60A-Aaron Beard.
Lap leaders: Shoop (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 11S-Russell Shoop[1]; 2. 94-Dalton Myers[2]; 3. 60-Danny Beard[5]; 4. 54J-Jimmy Combs[3]; 5. 99K-Kody Sites[9]; 6. 18-Chris Transeau[8]; 7. 6T-Jacob Toney[7]; 8. 18X-Bailey Tolson[6]; 9. (DNS) 60A-Aaron Beard.
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 4J-Jim Jacobs[5]; 2. 3D-Shane McQuay[3]; 3. 2M-Sammy Rial[6]; 4. 94M-Zachary Myers[7]; 5. 83-Mikey Guise[8]; 6. 10C-Kevin Heckman[4]; 7. 99X-Lawrence Flynn[2]; 8. (DNS) 81J-Jamie Zentmyer
