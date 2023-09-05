KNIGHTS
Fairfield’s Breana Valentine prepares to send the ball upfield while Delone Catholic’s Annie King defends, during Tuesday’s YAIAA match. The Knights scored three second-half goals in a 3-0 win over the Squirettes. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

On a day where the mercury climbed into the high-90s, a Delone Catholic player responded to head coach Tim Swingler when asked how she felt with an appropriate, one-word answer: “hot.”

Unfortunately for Delone, the Fairfield offense got hot late in the match and pocketed three goals in an eight-minute stretch to earn a 3-0 victory in a YAIAA-3 matchup Tuesday afternoon at Plum Creek Community Park in Hanover.

