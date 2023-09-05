On a day where the mercury climbed into the high-90s, a Delone Catholic player responded to head coach Tim Swingler when asked how she felt with an appropriate, one-word answer: “hot.”
Unfortunately for Delone, the Fairfield offense got hot late in the match and pocketed three goals in an eight-minute stretch to earn a 3-0 victory in a YAIAA-3 matchup Tuesday afternoon at Plum Creek Community Park in Hanover.
The win gives the Knights a leg up in the division title race over the team it split the crown with a season ago.
“We thought that it would be a tough match today,” Fairfield head coach Owen Phelan said. “They play well defensively and we thought that the first team to score today would win, and we finally got one across for a goal.”
Delone junior keeper Molly Fleming proved a tough nut to crack for the visitors as she denied their first nine shots on frame, some in spectacular fashion.
Fairfield (3-0, 1-0) finally got the lid off the jar when Chrissy Hamilton finished a cross from Sarah Nagy with 16:55 to play in the match. Nagy played a cross from right to center and Hamilton sent it to the top left corner.
“We had a 1-0 match with Kennard-Dale last week, where we scored with 15 minutes left,” Swingler said. “It felt like today’s match was going in the same direction, that the first team to score was going to win the match.”
The Knights added to their lead when Breana Valentine played a through ball to Cadence Holmberg, who popped a shot over Fleming to the top right corner with 11:02 remaining.
Valentine finished off the scoring off of an Audrey Chesko helper with 9:19 left to play.
“The air went out of the game after we scored,” Phelan said. “We were a little too excited on some of our early chances, but when we settled down, we were able to score.”
Fleming had a couple of fantastic denials early in the second half, the first on a point-blank shot from Bailey DeLaurence with 35 minutes to play. The junior came charging off her line to challenge Nagy two minutes later to block Nagy’s go-at-goal.
A rookie in goal last season, Fleming also turned away a good chance from Chesko with 26 minutes left that yielded a corner, but nothing came of it as the Knights’ shot off the corner was well to the right of the target and out of bounds for a goal kick.
“They had a huge advantage in chances today,” Swingler said. “Our keeper was awesome and I think our defense finally just wore down and they got some shots that Molly couldn’t get to.”
Delone (1-2, 0-1) netted a program-record 83 goals in 2022, but the graduation of Maddie O’Brien and Fina Mochi has really hurt the Squirettes’ goal-scoring potential, as that duo combined to find the back of the net 62 times a year ago.
“Our sophomores and freshmen are above average players and they’re going to grow as they gain more experience,” Swingler said. “If they grow as a team, they’ll become a force here by the end of this season.”
Fairfield freshman keeper Reese Sweeney handled all three shots that the Squirettes sent her direction for her second clean sheet in three varsity starts in net.
“We graduated four division all-stars from last year and we’re working on a new system to fit the group that we have this year,” Phelan said. “We’re improving every day, and our seniors — Breana Valentine and Audrey Chesko, in particular — have been excellent leaders for us.”
Both sides are back in action with home matches on Thursday. The Squirettes host Bermudian Springs at 4 p.m., while the Knights welcome Littlestown for a 7 p.m. start.
Goals: F-Chrissy Hamilton, Cadence Holmberg, Breana Valentine. Assists: F-Sarah Nagy, Audrey Chesko, Valentine. Shots: F-13; DC-3. Corners: F-4; DC-2. Saves: F-Reese Sweeney (3); DC-Molly Fleming (10).
