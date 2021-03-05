Anne Bair scored the first bucket of the game for Gettysburg in its District 3 Class 5A playoff game against Cocalico on Friday night to give her 1,000 points for her career.
She then spent the next 31 minutes of game time doing everything in her power to will the Warriors to a 44-39 road victory and keep the defending champs’ playoff run alive.
“Getting it that first possession really put my mind at ease for the rest of the game,” Bair said afterward. “I thought I would get it at some point, but I just really wanted to lock in on getting the win and focusing, so getting it out of the way just allowed me to focus on getting a win with my team.”
Bair’s driving layup served as a third of Gettysburg’s total points in the quarter, as both teams struggled in the halfcourt and entered the second quarter tied at 6-6.
“I was like ‘didn’t we just play one in the 60s the other day? This is a little low-scoring for us,’” Bair said of her thoughts after the first quarter.
Each team began to heat up early in the second quarter. First it was Cocalico (16-4) pulling out to a 10-6 lead, then it was an 8-0 run by the Warriors (18-2), accentuated by a pair of 3-pointers from Camryn Felix, to put them back up by four.
The two teams proceeded to go back and fourth throughout the second quarter, with Teagan Sahm scoring all seven of her points in the frame for the Eagles to put them ahead 20-16 with two minutes to play in the half.
Gettysburg kicked it into high gear from there. First it was Bair completing an old-fashioned 3-point-play to cut it 20-19. She then snagged a steal and layed the ball in to retake the lead for the Warriors, 21-20. A pair of Bair free throws made it 23-20, and when Camryn Felix’s fading 3-point try caught iron and dropped in as the first-half buzzer sounded, Gettysburg had completed a 10-0 run to take a 26-20 lead into the break.
“Toward the end of the second quarter we really picked up our intensity and were able to get some steals,” Bair said of the run. “And just pressuring them was big. Karli Bortner especially did an outstanding job on Hannah Custer. She’s their leading scorer and we were really able to shut her down.”
Custer had just eight points on the night, with four each before and after the half.
The Warriors continued that momentum out of the break and pushed the lead out to 10 after a Briana Abate layup for two of her 11 points on the night, forcing Cocalico to spend an early timeout.
“She’s playing great,” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said of Abate. “Some nights foul shots are a bit of a problem for her, some nights they aren’t. But Bri is playing great basketball and I’m not worried about her.”
Out of the timeout, the Eagles began to claw their way back into it.
Izzy Mack hit a trio of shots from beyond the arc as part of a 10-3 run to cut the Gettysburg lead to just 33-30 with 3:44 left in the third quarter.
The Warriors regained their footing a bit down the stretch and a Bortner lay-in provided them with a 37-36 lead headed into the fourth quarter.
Custer hit a shorter jumper in the lane, her last points of the night, to put the Eagles back on top just a minute into the final quarter, but a foul shot by Carly Eckhart deadlocked the game at 38-38 with 5:57 to play.
“Carly and Winter Oaster gave us some really good minutes,” Jeff Bair said of his bench. “In an intense, high level game like this you have to catch a break sometime and they allowed us to do that and I’m comfortable putting them in there.”
The rest of the final frame nearly mirrored the grind-it-out, slow-paced first quarter. Olivia Sensening it a foul shot with four minutes left into the contest to put Cocalico up 39-38 and it maintained that lead until 1:54 to play, when Bair was fouled and hit one of two attempts to tie the game.
Following a defensive stop, Gettysburg regained possession with 1:40 and tried to hold the ball for the final shot. With the Eagles’ defense pushing up and trying to force a shot, however, Bair sensed an opening and drove right into the body of Custer, drawing a blocking foul to send her to the line for one-and-one with 57.4 remaining.
Bair coolly stepped up and hit both, putting the Warriors back on top with 57.4 seconds remaining.
“I was definitely trying to draw a foul on her,” Bair said of the play. “I thought she was playing me very aggressively and she was using her hands a bit down the stretch. I thought I could draw a foul there so I was waiting for an opportunity to attack.”
Following a Cocalico timeout, the Eagles swung the ball to Mack who was open on the way, but Bair came up big again, blocking the shot and giving the ball back to Gettysburg with 17.4 to play.
She then hit 1 of 2 from the line to make it 42-39, but the Eagles were still alive and called timeout with 12 seconds to play.
Out of the timeout, Bair all but put the game to rest. The ball was swung to Cocalico’s Naleah Sauder and the Warriors’ star guard was able to get a piece of it, stealing the ball before being fouled yet again. She sunk both of the foul shots that followed and capped the 44-39 victory, sending Gettysburg’s to Tuesday’s semifinals against top-seeded Mechanicsburg.
Bair finished the contest with a game-high 21 points, including an 11 of 13 performance at the foul line and a plethora of big defensive plays down the stretch.
“It’s winning time,” Jeff Bair said of his daughter’s play down the stretch. “Your players have to be willing to take a risk, and we have other players who are willing to do that and make a big play, but it was her tonight.”
As for the milestone, Bair became the 10th player in program history to hit 1,000 points and the first since Cami Boehner in 2014. Carrie Maitland (1997) holds the all-time record with 1,751.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauerteig@gettysburgtimes.com
Gettysburg 6 20 11 7 — 44
Cocalico 6 14 16 3 — 39
Gettysburg (44): Camryn Felix 3 0-0 9, Karli Bortner 1 0-0 2, Carly Eckhart 0 1-2 1, Anne Bair 5 11-13 21, Brianna Abate 5 1-8 11. Non-scorers: Oaster, Shepherd, Scavitto. Totals: 14 13-24 44.
Cocalico (39): Caster 3 2-4 8, Shipton 2 0-0 6, Mack 4 0-0 12, Sahm 3 1-1 7, Sensenig 2 2-4 6. Totals: 14 5-9 39.
3-pointers: G — Felix 3. C — Mack 4, Shipton 2.
