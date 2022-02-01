Delone Catholic senior Abigael Vingsen was a holy terror on both ends of the hardwood in leading the Squirettes past visiting Bermudian Springs, 53-41, in YAIAA-3 girls’ basketball action on Senior Night Tuesday night at Sonny Sheppard Gym in McSherrystown.
Vingsen paced the victors with a career-high 19 points, while also being the primary defender on Berm star Bailey Oehmig and limiting Oehmig to a season-low four points on 1-of-9 shooting from the field.
“Bailey is a fantastic player and Abigael did a tremendous job of defending her tonight,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “She’s a capable offensive player, too and she’s just very underrated.”
Vingsen said: “Bailey is a tough player to guard and she dominated against us the last time we played them. We switched up our gameplan when defending her and our bigs were giving more help when she got into the paint.”
Oehmig pocketed 22 points in Delone’s 69-62 win over the Eagles on January 10.
The victory gives the Squirettes their fifth consecutive division title and seventh in the past eight campaigns.
“It’s very gratifying to win another division title by beating this team,” Eckenrode said. “They’re a very good basketball team.”
Neither side was able to get the lid off the basket in the early going and the first points weren’t recorded until Berm’s Hannah Chenault scored on a scoop layup at the 4:54 mark of the opening frame.
Lily Peters doubled the Eagles’ advantage a minute later, before Vingsen finally got her side on the board with a hoop with 3:17 to play in the first quarter.
The quarter closed with Berm possessing a 6-5 lead.
“We came out with a different look defensively, a 3-2 zone, and I think it might’ve confused them a little bit early. I don’t think they were expecting to see that from us,” Berm head coach Todd Askins said. “We got some stops and some turnovers, but unfortunately, we missed a lot of open shots early.”
Makenna Mummert gave the hosts their first lead, 8-6, on a bucket with 5:26 to go in the first half, but that was answered by Chenault’s triple from the left corner 20 seconds later to push the Eagles back in front.
Vingsen’s trifecta with 4:24 to play until intermission broke a 9-9 deadlock and gave the Squirettes a lead they would never relinquish.
Delone (20-0, 11-0) held a 19-11 lead at the break.
Bermudian (16-4, 9-2) trailed 22-13 early in the second half before a Leah Bealmeer bomb and Oehmig’s only field goal of the contest drew the Eagles to within 22-18 with 5:33 left in the frame.
The hosts responded with the next five points and led 31-23 heading for the final stanza.
Another Vingsen triple to start the fourth quarter gave Delone its first double-digit advantge of the night.
“Coach (Eckenrode) told me before that season that I needed to shoot the ball more this year than I had in the past,” Vingsen said. “Without Abby (Jacoby), we needed someone else to score, so I look for my shot more often.”
Jacoby will miss the entire season due to a knee injury suffered in a preseason scrimmage.
Lily Peters responded with a bucket with 7:06 to go to trim it to 34-25, but Delone ripped off the next 10 points to put the game out of reach. That ten-point spurt was sponsered by six points from Giana Hoddinott, all free throws, and four points from Mummert
“I’m very happy with our defense tonight,” Eckenrode said. “We defended extremely well against a very good offensive team.”
Berm, which entered the contest averaging 67 ppg, was held to a season-low in points, 13 below its previous season-low. That came on opening night, in a win over Trinity.
Hoddinott joined Vingsen in double figures as she tossed in 17 points.
Peters paced the Eagles with 12 markers, while Chenault had 11 before fouling out with 2:15 left.
Both teams wrap up their division slates on Friday with Delone traveling across town to face Hanover, while the Eagles host Fairfield.
A win for Delone would wrap up the Squirettes’ fourth consecutive undefeated run through their division and would allow their seniors to finish off their careers 48-0 in YAIAA-3 play.
“This is a special group of seniors and that would be a special accomplishment for them,” Eckenrode said.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Bermudian Springs 6 5 12 18 — 41
Delone Catholic 5 14 12 22 — 53
Bermudian Springs (41): Leah Bealmeer 1 0-0 3, Lillian LaBure 2 0-2 4, Lily Peters 5 2-2 12, Bailey Oehmig 1 2-2 4, Victoria Bross 1 0-0 2, Hannah Chenault 4 0-0 11. Non-scorer: Hannah Metzger. Totals: 15 7-10 41.
Delone Catholic (53): Abigael Vingsen 6 4-8 19, Giana Hoddinott 5 6-6 17, Makenna Mummert 3 2-2 8, Maggie Hughes 1 1-2 3, Kaitlyn Schwarz 1 0-0 2, Emily McCann 1 1-2 4. Non-scorers: Megan Jacoby, Lauren Knobloch, Brielle Baughman, Ella Hughes. Totals: 17 14-20 53.
3-pointers: BS-Chenault 3, Bealmeer; DC-Vingsen 3, Hoddinott, McCann.
