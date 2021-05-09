The Freedom fastpitch softball team features players from across south central Pennsylvania.
Together, however, they united for something special on Saturday evening as they ventured to Ryder Field in Dillsburg to play against a pair of teams from the Dillsburg Youth Baseball Challenger Division.
The Challenger Division was founded in 1989 with the aim of “enabling boys and girls with physical and mental challenges, ages 4-18, or up to age 22 if still enrolled in high school, to enjoy the game of baseball along with the millions of other children who participate in this sport worldwide,” the league’s website says.
Freedom fastpitch features a dozen players from Times Area schools. Emma-Leigh Gillingham, Ava Hochard, Harley Hochard, Madison Knerr and Samantha Carbaugh represent Gettysburg; Maddie Reever, Ashlynn Smith, Natalie Patton, Abby Myers and Leslie Scott are all from Bermudian Springs, while Emma Goddard attends Delone Catholic and Claudia Bricker is from Fairfield. This is the third season the Freedom program has existed.
“It’s really a fantastic opportunity for our girls,” Freedom assistant coach Michael Masser said. “They’re a really hard-working group and don’t take anything for granted, but I think this is a very humbling experience for them to see how lucky they are to be able to participate the way they do.”
Masser said this is the second year the girls had the opportunity to play the game after first playing in 2019. They intended to play again in 2020, but the opportunity was taken away by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Freedom team played two games on Saturday, one against a younger group of Dillsburg players that lasted two innings, and a second, five-inning game against an older group of players.
“People don’t expect it, but it’s actually very competitive,” Masser said. “Those players get out there and they play really hard the whole time. There was a girl the first year that hit a ball all the way to the fence. It’s really just an awesome experience for us and for them and we’re blessed and humbled to be able to participate.
Reever and Smith, two starters on a Bermudian Springs team likely bound for the District 3-3A playoffs, say the opportunity is one they won’t soon forget.
“It really means a lot to have this opportunity and share the love for the sport with others and really give back to the community that is constantly supporting us,” Reever said.
Smith, meanwhile, said that the opportunity to play in the game and work with the Challenger program is something she hopes all players will get an opportunity to do in the future and that she would highly recommend.
“Do it!,” she said when asked what she would say to anyone interested in helping with the challenger program. “It is a great experience and lots of fun. I love playing softball and enjoy the opportunity to play with anyone. It allows us to be an active part of the community.”
That community aspect is something that Masser and his wife Michelle, who is the Freedom manager, say they talk about often with their players.
“We talk about the game a lot and the girls love playing, but we also talk about becoming more well-rounded people and being a part of lifting up our communities,” Masser said. “We believe that as important as it is to teach these young ladies softball, it is equally as important to teach them to be good humans. The Challenger game helps to keep them humble and appreciate how blessed they are to be able play the game of softball.”
Masser said that he hopes the game can become an annual event for his program and that many of his players have already expressed interest in being a part of next year’s game should it take place.
