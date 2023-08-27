Fairfield traveled to Alexandria for a first-ever meeting with Juniata Valley to kick off football season Friday.
The Knights gave up too many big plays and had five turnovers in a 40-19 loss to the Green Hornets on their Senior Night.
The Knights are working a new offense and did see some good things in the passing game. Fairfield went 14 of 41 passing for 223 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw four interceptions. There was not much to be had for the Knights on the ground as they were held to 38 yards rushing.
“We made mistakes early. That’s what put us down two touchdowns,” said first-year head coach Larry Devilbiss.
“We struggled on offense because they got pressure on us. We have work to do in all areas.”
Junior Jayden Bell started at quarterback and at times made solid plays. He went 11 of 29 for 167 yards and two scores, along with three interceptions. Senior Wyatt Kuhn saw time as well and was 3-for-12 for 56 yards and one pick.
The Hornets really stopped the running game, and that coupled with a big deficit later in the game made the Knights look to the air.
Fairfield struggled with high snaps on punts, which led to bad things. The Knights’ game-opening drive ended with a high snap on the punt and Logan Harpster blocked the kick.
Juniata Valley scored five plays later. Sophomore Jett Rand tossed an eight-yard touchdown to Lucas Dick. Levi Thompson’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
The score remained that way until the second quarter. Thompson blocked a Fairfield punt, and the Hornets took over at the Fairfield 42.
Rand found Logan Brantner down the sideline for a 40-yard gain. Rand then followed a mass of blockers for a four-yard touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
Edward Eichenlaub ran the kickoff back 38 yards to the JV 40. A 27-yard pass to Jackson Reinke helped set up a five-yard scoring pass from Bell to Jacob Devilbiss. Harpster blocked the extra point.
Juniata Valley then scored twice in just 32 seconds. Rand dropped a short swing-pass to Adrian Prough and he took off for a 75-yard touchdown. On Fairfield’s second play after the score, Luke Uplinger intercepted Bell’s pass and ran 65 yards for another touchdown and a 27-6 lead.
In the third quarter the Knights were stopped on an interception by Connor Robinson. Later, another bad snap resulted in Harpster recovering the football in the end zone for a touchdown and a 34-6 lead for the Hornets.
Early in the fourth, Bell hit Kuhn for a 71-yard touchdown pass with 10:12 left to play.
The Hornets responded with a nice 61-yard touchdown run by Bryce Weirich, as he made three players miss tackles as he made his way downfield.
Late in the game the Knights drove 71 yards for a touchdown. Stephen Higgs capped the series with a two-yard touchdown run.
“We do have a numbers issue with only 22 players, and they were tired. We had some kids that really shined and some that were shell-shocked. When things got chaotic, we did not stay calm,” explained coach Devilbiss.
Rand threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns. Fairfield had 14 first downs and Juniata Valley was penalized eight times for 65 yards.
Fairfield returns home Friday to play Eastern York.
Fairfield 0 6 0 13 — 19
Juniata Valley 7 20 7 6 — 40
First quarter
JV-L. Dick 8 pass from Rand (Thompson kick)
Second quarter
JV-Rand 4 run (Thompson kick)
F-Devilbiss 5 pass from Bell (kick fail)
JV-Prough 75 pass from Rand (kick fail)
JV-Uplinger 65 int. ret. (Thompson kick)
Third quarter
JV-Harpster fumble rec. (Thompson kick)
Fourth quarter
F-Kuhn 71 pass from Bell (Kuhn kick)
JV-Weirich 61 run (kick fail)
F-Higgs 2 run (pass fail)
TEAM STATISTICS
F JV
First downs 14 8
Rushes-yards 31-38 30-100
Passing 14-41-4 9-14-2
Passing yards 223 166
Total yards 261 266
Fumbles-lost 2-1 6-1
Penalties-yards 4-30 8-65
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing: F-Stephen Higgs 13-66, Dominic Smitley 3-23, Wyatt Kuhn 1-1, Jayden Bell 12-(-11), Team 2-(-41). JV-Bryce Weirich 1-61, Vincent Hoover 12-29, Luke Uplinger 2-8, Andrew Clark 5-8, Jett Rand 3-1, Levi Thompson 3-1, Team 4-(-8).
Passing: F-Jayden Bell 11-29-167-2-3, Wyatt Kuhn 3-12-56-0-1. JV: Jett Rand 7-12-135-2-0, Zach Dick 1-1-25-0-0, Damian Williams 1-1-6-0-0.
Receiving: F-Camden Bryant 6-74, Jacob Devilbiss 3-8, Dominic Smitley 2-35, Wyatt Kuhn 1-71, Jackson Reinke 1-27, Stephen Higgs 1-8. JV-Connor Robinson 3-32, Adrian Prough 1-75, Logan Brantner 1-40, Lucas Dick 1-8, Bobby Hess 1-6, Bryce Weirich 1-4, Levi Thompson 1-1.
