What better time for heat acclimatization to begin than on a day when it felt like the ground was covered in lava?
The 2022 high school football season kicked off on a sweltering Monday as athletes from around the state began a mandatory five-day period of heat acclimatization. Permitted to wear helmets, shorts and shoulder pads this week, players will likely put down enough sweat to water practice fields across the county.
While we will take a deeper dive into each of our seven Times Area gridiron squads as the season approaches, here is a stab at one burning question for each team as preparations for that first set of Friday night lights ramp up:
Who fills the void left by a talented group of graduated skill position players at Bermudian Springs?
The Eagles were blessed with a host of dynamic players on the offensive side of the ball last season. From breakaway threats like Michael Carlson and Ricky Pacana, to plowhorse back Chanse Boyer and versatile QB Ethan Beachy, Berm could beat you in a number of different ways.
That group helped put Berm in the District 3-3A playoffs – where it very nearly upended No. 3 Hamburg – but the last time we saw those standouts they were in caps and gowns receiving diplomas.
Boyer, Pacana and Brennan Schisler combined to rush for 2,217 yards and 16 touchdowns, while Carlson and Pacana collectively snared 49 passes for 889 yards and nine scores.
Beachy led the Times Area with 1,122 passing yards and a QB rating of 167.7 while tossing a dozen scoring strikes.
All are gone.
No returning player from last season rushed or passed for a varsity touchdown, and Jack Gautsch had the only receiving score that wasn’t from a graduated player.
Berm ranked second locally in scoring at 23.6 points per game, but to replicate that production head coach John Livelsberger and Co. must have some new Eagles earn their wings – and in a hurry.
What to do with all these Canners?
Lately, any mention of roster size at Biglerville would be enough to trigger a run on TUMS. Last year the Canners were hard-pressed to hold 11-on-11 practices by season’s end, let alone consider fielding a JV team to acquire experience for their younger players.
That issue appears to have been resolved – and in a big way.
Head coach Brett Smyers said he had 38 Canners on board during YAIAA Football Media Day last week, and that number has gone up. Smyers recently indicated that perhaps more than 40 players will suit up for the Black-n-Gold by the time training camp officially kicks off next week.
While still extremely young – Biglerville started seven freshmen on defense in the final game of its 0-7 season a year ago – depth will be a welcomed luxury. Having the ability to play a JV schedule and get important, live-fire reps for younger players is essential for any program to excel on the varsity level.
Added numbers don’t immediately result in additional wins on Friday nights, but with so many players displaying commitment to the program, the big picture appears to be brightening for Biglerville.
Will the Squires step back as they step up to Class 2A?
I’m going to go ahead and say, nope, it won’t make a lick of difference whether Delone Catholic plays in Class 1A or 2A, and history supports that stance.
Delone competed in Class 2A of District 3 from 1999 through the 2011 season, reaching a whopping six district championship games, and winning four of those. They moved down to 1A in 2012 and snared another title, went back and reached consecutive 2A title games in 2018 and 2019, coming up just short in dogfights against York Catholic (28-21 OT) and Upper Dauphin (36-28), respectively.
The Squires have made the 1A title tilt the last two years, falling both times to small-school powerhouse Steel-High.
So, back up they go this fall.
With Trinity on the rise and YAIAA-3 counterpart York Catholic being, well, York Catholic, Delone will have its work cut out as it strives for a fifth straight trip to a D3 final. Corey Zortman has an uncanny ability to fit the puzzle pieces together from a personnel standpoint, and more tinkering has been done to the starting lineup over the summer.
The Squires certainly have the pedigree, and once again the talent, to remain a title threat when the postseason rolls around in October.
Can Fairfield deliver an encore performance?
The bar has been raised at Fairfield. Dismissing every imaginable obstacle thrown their way, the Knights turned in a magical campaign in 2021 that included a winning record and the program’s first-ever victory over Bermudian Springs. That 14-13 triumph had all the elements, including a late two-point conversion stop and gritty performances all over the field.
The challenge for Jason Thurston’s bunch is to somehow build on that momentum despite losing a handful of two-way impact players to graduation.
Leading rushers Peyton Stadler (607 yards, 3 TDs) and Cody Valentine (221 yards, 5 TDs) are gone, as is veteran quarterback Jake Myers (889 yards passing, 8 TDs), who was also a steady placekicker. Valentine led the team with eight total touchdowns.
Andrew Koons, the team’s leading receiver in 2021 with 17 grabs for 295 yards and five scores is back. Koons took a pass 53 yards to the house in that historic win over Berm.
Defensively, it was hit or miss for Fairfield as it led the area in rushing yards per game allowed (129.8) but was last in passing yards allowed (178.9).
How will moving to the Mid-Penn affect Gettysburg?
No sense ignoring the elephant in the room, which is Gburg’s switch from the YAIAA to the Mid-Penn. Safe to say, the Warriors have held their own competing in the York-Adams, qualifying for the District 3 playoffs four times in the last five years.
Unfortunately, they’ve lost all four of those contests as part of a current eight-game losing streak in the playoffs.
Shifting from the relatively comfy confines of the Y-2 to the Mid-Penn Colonial will present a new set of challenges for Matt Heiser’s club after a strong 7-4 season in 2021. Last year’s Colonial clubs ranged from Class 3A to 5A. Shippensburg (10-0) and Waynesboro (8-2) enjoyed tremendous regular seasons and both won D3 playoff games. Northern is traditionally solid every fall and East Pennsboro, Mechanicsburg and West Perry were all .500 or better in the regular season.
Yours truly has zero doubt that Gettysburg will compete, but seeing how a whole new set of dancing partners impacts the party will surely be interesting.
Why worry about replacing a quarterback at Littlestown?
If there is one thing I’ve learned during my time covering high school football at the Times (okay, so I should’ve learned about 500 things for as long as I’ve been doing this), it’s that no on handles QB transitions better than the Bolts.
I need no more proof than watching Littlestown roll out four different 1,000-yard passers over five seasons like they did in 2008 (Jerrod Reynolds, 1,726 yards), 2009 (Matt Zuber, 1,908 yards), 2009 (Austin Reynolds, 2,045 yards) and 2011 (Dustin Crouse, 2153 yards). Zuber and Austin Reynolds both tossed an eye-popping 23 touchdown passes in those seasons while Crouse heaved a respectable 19.
More recently, Ltown had to deal with the graduation of standout Jakob Lane, who passed for nearly 1,800 yards and 19 scores in 2018. The Bolts are built to handle this type of transition, and with momentum in the form of a 4-1 finish to the 2021 season on their side, optimism should be running high for Mike Lippy’s crew.
The veteran head coach said last week that a QB battle was shaping up between underclassmen Alex Popoff and Brody Bittle to replace Xavier Benner, who passed for more than 1,000 yards last fall.
Choosing the right signal caller is likely farther down on the list as Lippy said inexperience up front is a pressing concern.
Is the Ox ready to take control of the YAIAA-2?
The culture is in place and the expectations established as Jason Warner enters his fifth season in charge at his alma mater. Winning seasons and playoff berths, considered pipe dreams for various stretches of the program’s existence, are the new norm.
With a boatload of starters in tow, including sledgehammer running back Brittyn Eakins and veteran quarterback Jett Moore, the Colonials are positioned to rise up and seize control of the division. Eakins is the Times Area’s leading returning rusher after rumbling for 784 yards and eight touchdowns last fall. He’ll line up behind Moore, who returns after passing for 1,018 yards and eight TDs against only three picks.
The Ox took a couple of hits on the offensive line but have quality kids returning and should be considered the team to beat in Y-2.
With Gettysburg gone to the Mid-Penn, only 2021 champ Kennard-Dale (9-1) and New Oxford (6-4) were the only YAIAA-2 teams to post regular-season winning records. Eastern York and West York combined to win just two games a year ago and Dover, which is dropping from Division 1, went 1-9.
Confidence is running high at New Oxford, as it should be. It should be a fun fall at the Ox.
