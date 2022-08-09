FOOTBALL
Gettysburg’s Tanner Newman is upended by a New Oxford player during their game last season at Warrior Stadium. The Warriors will begin play in the Mid-Penn Conference this fall after leaving the YAIAA. The Colonials are considered a title contender in the YAIAA-2. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg

What better time for heat acclimatization to begin than on a day when it felt like the ground was covered in lava?

The 2022 high school football season kicked off on a sweltering Monday as athletes from around the state began a mandatory five-day period of heat acclimatization. Permitted to wear helmets, shorts and shoulder pads this week, players will likely put down enough sweat to water practice fields across the county.

